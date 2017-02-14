Career Day Welcomes Eighth Grade and High School Students

Close to 90 area employers and colleges will participate in the annual Knox County Schools Career Day for 8th-12th grade students from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Knoxville Expo Center (5441 Clinton Highway). The event is free and open to all Knox County Schools’ eighth graders, high school students and their parents. A full list of employers and colleges participating in Career Day can be found here.

Career Day provides an opportunity for students to become acquainted with employment opportunities in the area and interact with people in many different occupational areas as students have the opportunity to speak with representatives from a variety of businesses and professions, including healthcare, county government, construction, health and fitness, tourism, media, education and several others. Students can also explore special equipment up close as two full-sized helicopters will be on display from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and LifeStar.

In addition to employers, several area community colleges, universities and technical schools will have representatives on hand to discuss post-secondary education. There also will be representatives from all Knox County high schools to speak with eighth-grade students and their parents about the transition to high school.

Attendees are asked to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. The 2017 Knox County Schools Career Day is made possible through funds from the annual Knox County Schools Dine Out for Education, which will take place on Tuesday, April 4.