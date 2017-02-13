Celebrate winter with a KMA Family Fun Day!

Celebrate with the Knoxville Museum of Art during the winter Family Fun Day on Saturday, February 18, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This FREE family event will be packed with art-making, artist demonstrations, face painting, magic shows, gallery tours, and live music.

Popular local favorite Kelle Jolly and Dre Hilton will be performing musical hits throughout the day, with additional performances by Circle Modern Dance, and airbrush demonstrations by artist Brandon Donahue. Snacks will be available for purchase. Family Fun Day is free and open to the public.