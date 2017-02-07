City Accepting Community Agency Grant Applications

The City of Knoxville is now accepting applications from non-profit organizations interested in receiving a Community Agency Grant (CAG) for Fiscal Year 2017-18, which begins on July 1, 2017.

Qualifying non-profit organizations must operate within the City of Knoxville and have been in operation for at least five years. All applicants seeking Community Agency Grant funding will choose between two categories and download the appropriate form for either “Arts and Culture” and “Community and Social Services.” (Homeless service providers should apply for a separate Homeless Grant via the City’s Community Development Department.)

Priority will be given to CAG proposals from organizations that contribute to the goals and mission of the City of Knoxville.

“Non-profit arts and community groups contribute to the creative and social fabric that makes Knoxville so special,” said Indya Kincannon, Special Program Manager for the City of Knoxville. “The purpose of these grants is to help those organizations do what they do best for the people of Knoxville.”

The deadline for filing an application is 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. The City will not consider any application postmarked or received in the Mayor’s Office after that time.

For additional information about the City of Knoxville’s Community Agency Grant program, or to obtain an application, visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/citygrants or contact Indya Kincannon at ikincannon@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2267.