Commissioners’ Night Out tonight

Tonight Knox County At-Large Commissioners Ed Brantley and Bob Thomas are headed to South Knoxville for their next Ed & Bob Night Out in Knox County. Ed and Bob will be at Kay’s Ice Cream at 6200 Chapman Highway from 5 to 7 p.m. to meet the people of south Knox County and listen to their concerns.

Ed and Bob feel that going out to the citizens eases the strain on those who, because of work, commitments, financial situation or the distance to the City-County Building, cannot attend regular commission meetings.

All elected officials, media and public are welcome to attend. This is not a commission meeting. There is no agenda. There will be no votes taken; but sure and come to watch Ed and Bob finally climb the giant ice cream cone!

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Kays-Ice-Cream/175648439114089