Construction of new UT garage prompts two-week closure on Lake Avenue

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 8, Lake Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 18th and 19th streets as a contractor continues construction of a new 1,000-vehicle University of Tennessee parking garage.

The street will be closed to through commuters for two weeks, but continual access will be maintained to local businesses, including Cool Beans Bar and Grill, 1817 Lake Ave., and the Renaissance III apartments. There will be a temporary no-parking zone on Lake Avenue, which will create space for temporary two-way traffic flow that will accommodate motorists wishing to access the residences or the restaurant.

The new UT garage primarily will serve commuter students, faculty and staff, but there will be some market-rate daytime public parking. On evenings and weekends, public parking will be available on all levels of the garage for a nominal fee.