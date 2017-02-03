DIA architects take leadership roles in industry

Taking on Key Roles Statewide and Locally

Two architects from DIA, Design Innovation Architects, have accepted key leadership roles in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) on both a statewide and local level.

Greg Campbell, DIA’s Vice President of Operations, is the incoming President of the Tennessee Chapter of AIA.

“It’s an honor to serve in this role and to help advance the cause of quality architecture and high standards,” said Campbell. A UT School of Architecture graduate and an Anderson County native, Campbell has been an active AIA member for years.

The East Tennessee Chapter of AIA has also welcomed a DIA Architect to its leadership group. Paul McCall has been chosen as a Board member. McCall is also a UT graduate with almost 20 years’ experience in the market.

“I believe we can make a real difference both for our clients and the communities we serve,” said McCall. “I look forward to being an active Board member with an organization in which I truly believe.”

Design Innovation Architects is an award-winning team of architects, interior designers, and site planners. Located in downtown Knoxville the firm is a market and regional leader and currently engaged as the architect in four major downtown projects; two renovating existing buildings and two that are new construction. The firm was founded by CEO Faris Eid in 1989. It has a huge focus on serving the community, both through its work and staff involvement.