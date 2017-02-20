East Tennessee Libertarian Party To Hold Monthly Meeting in Knoxville

The East Tennessee Libertarian Party (ETNLP) will host its 8th monthly meeting on Thursday, February 23rd at Puleo’s Grille on Cedar Lane in Knoxville. The event will begin at 6:30 and feature several speakers on a range of topics, including:

Jeremy Faison, Eleventh District State Representative and Chair of the Government Operations Committee, will be speaking about several pieces of proposed legislation including the controversial medical marijuana bill, HB 830.

Andrew Ogles, state director for Americans for Prosperity (AFP), will update the battle against the gas tax and call our attention to other big issues facing the state this year.

Cole Ebel, Smith County Chairman, will announce his candidacy for Vice Chair of the Libertarian Party of Tennessee.

Joshua Eakle, Knox County Chairman, will be discussing a bill gaining momentum in the legislature, HB 662, which would make Tennessee’s ballot access laws fall more in line with the rest of the country.

Members and non-members alike are encouraged to attend.