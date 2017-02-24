Echota BSA District Dinner

The Echota District, Boy Scouts of America, held their Volunteer Recognition Banquet, on Thursday, February 9 at the Fountain City Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. This District covers Fountain City, Hall’s, Gibbs, Corryton, Powell, and Maynardville.

Honorees were: Boy Scout Training Award: Aaron Palmer (Troop 506), Chuck Baum (Troop 213), Kerry Smith (Troop 213); Cub Scout Training Award: Bernice Borg (Pack 238) Daniel Anderson (Pack 238); Cubmaster’s Key: Missy Campbell (Pack 238), Kevin Eggers (Pack 451); Den Leader Knot : Chris Perry; Dean Leader Award: Jason Walker (Pack 238), Melissa Dunham (Pack 451), Jason Mooney (Pack 451); Alumni Award: Greg Barnett (Troop 213); District Award of Merit: Dwight Van de Vate and Amy Newby; George Johnston Annual Award: Bill Cocran; Jim Coppock Annual Award: Linda Myers.

The highest Council Award for Volunteers, the Silver Beaver Award will be presented at the Annual Eagle/ Silver Beaver Banquet, on Friday 3/10 to Bill Cocran, Amy Heatherly, and Harwood Schaffer of the Echota District.

The District Executive for the Echota District is Zachery Ross. David Williams, Great Smoky Mountain Council, Scout Executive, participated in the evenings events.