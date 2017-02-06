Legal and Public Notices for the week of February 6, 2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 7, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by RHONDA REED, to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C.., Trustee, on March 13, 2003, as Instrument No. 200303170082071 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2003-OPT1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 5 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 19TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 24-R IN THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOTS 24, 25 AND 26 OF WESTWOOD ADDITION, AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 54-S, PAGE 24, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID PROPERTY BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF SAID ADDITION OF RECORD AFORESAID, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION, AND AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF G.T. TROTTER, JR., SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 13, 1972, AND REVISED OCTOBER 10, 1973, SAID PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A DWELLING FRONTING BISHOP STREET.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO RHONDA REED FROM MARK C. SIMERLEIN, MARRIED BY WARRANTY DEED DATED MARCH 13, 2003, OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200303170082070, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL ZONING REGULATIONS, BUILDING RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, RIGHTS OF PUBLIC UTILITIES OR OTHER GOVERNMENTAL REGULATIONS APPLICABLE TO THE FOREGOING PROPERTY. THE TAXES FOR THE CURRENT YEAR HAVE BEEN PRORATED AND ARE ASSUMED BY THE GRANTEE(S).

Tax ID: 080MC-002

Current Owner(s) of Property: RHONDA REED

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3439 BISHOP ST., KNOXVILLE, TN 37921-1706, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 15-000898-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 7, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by VANESSA S TEMPLE AND RONALD TEMPLE, to TENNESSEE TITLE COMPANY LLC, Trustee, on September 20, 2004, as Instrument No. 200409280026784 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR EQUIFIRST MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2004-3, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-3

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT 6 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 15, BLOCK K, LOVELL VIEW SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2 CORRECTED AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID UNIT OF SAID SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 58-S PAGES 19 AND 20 IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER`S OFFICE, SAID LOT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAID UNIT OF SAID SUBDIVISION OF RECORD AFORESAID TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF MARSHALL H. MONROE DATED JULY 12, 1977.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO VANESSA S. TEMPLE AND HUSBAND, RONALD TEMPLE FROM PAUL MARK HAAS AND WIFE, PRINCESS ANN HAAS, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED SEPT. 28 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 200409280026783, PAGE ________, IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE.

Tax ID: 1181 C 015

Current Owner(s) of Property: VANESSA S TEMPLE AND RONALD TEMPLE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 10615 ALAMEDA DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37932, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: LISA UNDERWOOD – JR LIEN HOLDER AND DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR EQUIFIRST MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2004-3, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-3 AND ATLANTIC CREDIT AND FINANCE, INC ASSIGNEE OF HOUSEHOLD BANK

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-003314-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CYBIL FELKNER, to RESIDENTIAL TITLE & ESCROW, LLC, Trustee, on June 5, 2014, as Instrument No. 201406060068997 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Primary Capital Mortgage, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER EIGHT (8) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AN DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NUMBER TWO (2) OF THE SURVEY FOR JAMES COLLIER SUBDIVISION, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 53-L, PAGE 86 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND ON SURVEY OF MICHAEL E. LUETHKE, SURVEYOR DATED MARCH 26, 1993 BEARING NUMBER 93122 TO WHICH MAP AND SURVEY SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS PROPERTY IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 5517 CARTER ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN, 37918.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO CYBIL D. FELKER FROM JOSHUA D. BOOHER AND WIFE, ANDREA A. BOOHER, BY WARRANTY DEED, DATED JUNE 5, 2014 AND RECORDED 6-6-14, IN INSTRUMENT# 201406060068996, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 039-122

Current Owner(s) of Property: CYBIL FELKNER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 5517 Carter Rd., Knoxville, TN 37918, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-000099-390

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Betty Lynn York executed a Deed of Trust to National City Mortgage a division of National City Bank, Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated March 28, 2008 and recorded on March 31, 2008 in Instrument No. 200803310072744, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 2, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. Five of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 43rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, being all of Lot No. 21 in Block F of Mascarene Hills, Unit 7, a subdivision to Knox County, Tennessee, as shown by map of record in Map Book 71-S, page 41, Plat Cabinet E, Slide 381-D, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot, and as shown by survey of Stanley E. Hinds, Surveyor, dated May 28, 1986, No. 8605197.

BEING the same property conveyed to Betty Lynn York, single, from Christopher Brandon York and wife, Robin York, by Warranty Deed dated March 28, 2008 recorded as Instrument Number 200803310072743, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID Number: 093IK008

Address/Description: 4116 Mascarene Road, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Current Owner(s): Christopher Brandon York.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 15-20785 FC03

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Sarah M. Morse and Timothy R. Morse executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Primary Capital Advisors LC, Lender and Southeast Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated January 30, 2013 and recorded on February 6, 2013 in Instrument No. 201302060051507 and modified by a Loan Modification Agreement dated February 9, 2016 and recorded on April 4, 2016 in Instrument No. 201604040056989 Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Primary Capital Mortgage, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 28, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

Situated in District No. Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 11, Block A, Unit 2, Emory Chase Subdivision, as shown by map of same of record in Map Cabinet P, Slide 139-C, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to Sarah M. Morse and husband, Timothy R. Morse from Christina Oliver and husband Matthew Oliver by Deed dated January 30, 2013, and of record in Instrument 201302060051506, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 029CM011

Address/Description: 7745 Emory Chase Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Current Owner(s): Sarah M. Morse and husband Timothy R. Morse.

Other Interested Party(ies): First Financial Investment Fund VI, LLC.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 15-17836 FC02

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on August 15, 2012, in Instrument201208160010434, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, Joshua E. Wires, did convey in trust to Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of an indebtedness described therein; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness, the same being now past due and the entire amount thereof having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust, and the Trustee having been called upon to foreclose said Deed of Trust, in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real property in satisfaction thereof; and

WHEREAS, Heather A. Quinn-Bader was appointed successor trustee by Instrument of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, in accordance with the Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust, I will on February 27, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (local time), offer for sale and sell, inside the Main Street entrance to the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand paid, the following described real estate, located on 3809 Thrall Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37918 (the address is believed to be correct but is not part of the legal description) (also shown as tax parcel 048LC-028), and described as:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 35th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 7 in Hillwood Heights Subdivision, as shown on map of record in Map Cabinet B, Slide 212B, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Other interest parties: C. N. Copeland Electrical Service, LLC; Knox County Trustee, City of Knoxville Trustee

Said sale will be free from the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions, the same having been waived in the Deed of Trust. Said property will be sold subject to all unpaid real estate taxes and any and all other prior encumbrances, including but not limited to easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants, liens and mortgages. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication and in accordance with the law upon announcement of such adjournment on the day and at the time and place of sale set forth above.

Trustee reserves the right to extend the period within which the successful bidder is to make full settlement, to keep the bidding open for any length of time, to award the sale to the next highest bidder in the event the successful bidder defaults.

This notice shall be published on February 6, 2017, February 13, 2017 and February 20, 2017.

Heather A. Quinn-Bader, Successor Trustee

(865) 386-6580

105 Westview Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROBERT MARK HUDGINS, to EVERGREEN TITLE & ESCROW, Trustee, on September 3, 2003, as Instrument No. 200309100030545 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-RS10

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 7 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS:

WITHIN THE 17TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 4 AND 5, BLOCK 32, IN SCOTT`S OAKHILL ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION TO KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 8, IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER`S OFFICE, SAID LOTS BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN BY MAP AFORESAID, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION WAS TAKEN FROM THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 8, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JENNIFER L. MEDLEY, UNMARRIED, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JULY 7, 2000, FROM JOHN D. SEIVERS AND GIGI L. SEIVERS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NO. 200007120002382, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEED DATED ___, 2003 AND OF RECORD BY INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200309100030544 IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 081FE004-17

Current Owner(s) of Property: ROBERT MARK HUDGINS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 514 EAST CHURCHWELL AVENUE, KNOXVILLE , TN 37917, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: PHEBE & HUMBERTO ARMAS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-003281-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Barry McQuithy and Sheila McQuithy executed a Deed of Trust to Chase Bank USA, N.A., Lender and David R. Wilson, Trustee(s), which was dated October 26, 2007 and recorded on November 13, 2007 in Instrument No. 200711130038907, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in Civil District Five (5), of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 41st ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as all of Lot 6, HOLLOWAY SUBDIVISION, as shown on map of same record in Map Book 20, Page 138, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said property being more particularly bounded and described as shown on map of aforesaid addition, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description, according to the survey of Howard T. Dawson, RLS #1301, 124 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, dated May 19, 1994, drawing number 94-654; said premises being improved with a dwelling bearing the address of 1708 Merchants Road, Knoxville, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Barry S. McQuithy and wife, Sheila M. McQuithy by Warranty Deed from Sotha B. Guffie, unmarried dated May 20, 1994 and recorded in Book 2141, Page 297 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 080CA 005

Address/Description: 1708 Merchant Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912.

Current Owner(s): Barry S. McQuithy and wife Sheila M. McQuithy.

Other Interested Party(ies): Acuity.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-09237 FC02

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, John F. McCracken and Martha R. McCracken executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and Kenneth Hayes, Trustee(s), which was dated November 25, 2005 and recorded on December 2, 2005 in Instrument No. 200512020048425, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 7, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMITMENT IS DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN CITY OF POWELL IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX. AND STATE OF TN AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 12/02/2003 AND RECORDED 12/05/2003 AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200312050059631 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS

LoT: BLOCK:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 9, BLOCK K, POWELL HEIGHTS, UNIT 4 AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 49-S, PAGE 61, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHEAST LINE OF LITTLE JOE ROAD AT THE COMMON CORNER OF LOTS 9 AND 10, SAID POINT BEING 282.51 FEET IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION FROM THE INTERSECTION OF LITTLE JOE ROAD AND HOSS ROAD, THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT ALONG THE LINE OF LOTS 9 AND 10 NORTH 48 DEG. 09 MIN. EAST, 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO LOT 2, THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 2, SOUTH 41 DEG. 11 MIN. EAST. 100 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO LOT 8, THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 8, SOUTH 48 DEG. 09 MIN. WEST, 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE LINE OF LITTLE JOE ROAD: THENCE W[TH THE LINE OF LITTLE JOE ROAD, NORTH 41 DEG. 11 MIN. WEST, 100 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF G. T. TROTTER. JR. SURVEYOR, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE DATED JULY 31,1974. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOHN F MCCRACKEN AND WIFE, MARTHA R. MCCRACKEN, FROM RONALD C. THOMAS AND WIFE, REBA E. THOMAS, INDEED DATED 12/2/2003 AND RECORDED 12/5/2003, INSTRUMENT #200312050059631, KNOX COUNTY RECORDS.

PARCEL NO. 056 CE 12

Parcel ID Number: 056CE 012

Address/Description: 8012 Little Joe Road, Powell, TN 37849.

Current Owner(s): John F. McCracken and wife, Martha R. McCracken.

Other Interested Party(ies): University Health Systems; TD Bank USA, N.A., successor in interest to Target National Bank; Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC as successor in interest to “GE Capital Retail Bank/Lowes”; and Abercrombie Radiological Consultants, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-16407 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on the 27th day of October, 2015, by deed of trust recorded as Instrument Number: 201510270026093, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Knox County, Tennessee, Mavis Walker (a.k.a. Mavis M. Walker), did convey in the trust to Troy D. Brown, trustee for First Choice Community Credit Union the hereinafter described real property in the Sixth (6th) District of Knox County Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, and being more particularly described in a Warranty Deed recorded in Deed Book 1674, Page 297 in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee to secure a payment of a promissory note made and executed my Mavis Walker (a.k.a. Mavis M. Walker) on October 20, 2015; to First Choice Community Credit Union.

WHEREAS, on the 12th day of January 2017, by instrument recorded as Instrument No. 201701120043687 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Knox County, Tennessee, the undersigned, John Tyler Roper was appointed Substitute Trustee in accordance with the provisions of said deed of trust; and,

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness, the same being now past due and the entire amount thereof having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of said note and deed of trust; and,

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of said indebtedness has called upon the undersigned, John Tyler Roper, Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell said real estate in satisfaction thereof;

NOW THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of the authority vested in me by said deed of trust, John Tyler Roper, Substitute Trustee, will on the 16th day of February, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., offer for sale and sell, on the courthouse steps at the entrance to the City-County Building, Knox County, Tennessee located at 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902, the following real property for cash in hand following described real estate, to-wit:

SITUATED in the District No. Sixth (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and being without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point in the center line of Andersonville Pike, said point being located 340 feet, more or less, in a Northwesterly direction from the point of intersection of the center line of Andersonville Pike with the center line of Hill Road, if projected; said point also being corner to a property now or formerly belonging to Hazel Koontz, thence 63 deg. 57 min. West 432.26 feet to an iron pin; thence North 37 deg. 54 min. East 451.12 feet to an iron pin in the center line of Andersonville Pike , thence along said line, South 63 deg. 49 min. East 200 feet to an iron pin, the point of BEGINNING, Containing 0.9828 acre, more or less, According to the survey of Michael E. Leuthke, Surveyor, dated April 19, 1979.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE the same property conveyed to James P. Walker and wife Mavis M. Walker, by Warranty Deed dated April 24, 1979 and filed of record in Book 1674, Page 297 in the Registers Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

James P. Walker and Mavis M. Walker were married at the time they acquired the hereinabove described property and remained married without interveining divorce or legal separation until the death of James P. Walker on or about August 24, 2006, thereby vesting the fee simple interest in Mavis M. Walker as the surviving tenant by the entireties.

The address of the subject property being:

7709 Andersonville Pike

Knoxville, Tennessee 37938

Sale will be free from all rights of equity and redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions, the same as having been waived in said deed of trust.

Said property will be sold subject to all unpaid taxes and prior mortgages.

This Notice shall be published in The Focus, a weekly newspaper published in Knox County, Tennessee, on the dates shown below shall be posted at the front door of the Knox County Courthouse, inside the front entrance of the City-County Building at 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902.

WITNESS my hand the _____ day of January, 2017.

JOHN TYLER ROPER, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

DATES OF PUBLICATION:

01/30/2017

02/06/2017

02/13/2017

John Tyler Roper, Esq. (Substitute Trustee)

Market Street Law, PLLC

713 Market Street, Suite 120

Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

(865) 281-1631

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JUANITA EASTER, to BROADWAY TITLE, INC., Trustee, on August 5, 2013, as Instrument No. 201308120010386 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

3206 Dempster Street Knoxville, TN 37917

Situated in District No. two (2) of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 16th ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a stake in the eastern line of Dempster Street, said point being 55 feet in a northerly direction from the intersection of the eastern line of Dempster Street with the northern line of Nickerson Avenue; thence, North along the eastern line of Dempster Street, 50 feet to a stake; thence, in a easterly direction at right angles to Dempster Street, 120 feet to a stake; thence in a southerly direction parallel to Dempster Street, 50 feet to a stake; thence, in a westerly direction parallel to the second call, 120 feet to the beginning.

Being the same property conveyed to Juanita Easter, deed dated November 16, 2009, recorded November 16, 2009 and shown of record in Instrument No. 200911160034277 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is subject to any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register`s Office for the aforesaid County.

Tax ID: 069MC008

Current Owner(s) of Property: JUANITA EASTER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3206 Dempster Street, Knoxville, TN 37917, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CAVALRY SPV I LLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-000272-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

COURT NOTICES

Non-resident notice

TO: MICHAEL TODD WOODS,

IN RE: ANGELA ANN WOODS v. MICHAEL TODD WOODS

192346-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, MICHAEL TODD WOODS, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon MICHAEL TODD WOODS.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Melanie Campbell-Brown, an Attorney whose address is, 9111 Cross park Drive Knoxville, TN 37923, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 30th day of January, 2017.

Howard Hogan,

Clerk and Master

Non-resident Notice

TO: NINA W. TWEED AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HOUSTON E. JACKSON AND AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

IN RE: SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC v. NINA W. TWEED AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HOUSTON E. JACKSON,

192685-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, NINA W. TWEED AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HOUSTON E. JACKSON AND AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon NINA W. TWEED AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HOUSTON E. JACKSON AND AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Nicholas H. Adler, an Attorney whose address is 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140, Brentwood, TN 37027, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 26th day of January, 2017

Howard Hogan,

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

NATALIA BOCARNEA

Docket number 78513-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of NATALIA BOCARNEA who died DECEMBER 1, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 24TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2017

Estate of NATALIA BOCARNEA

SIMONA RUJAN; EXECUTRIX

8108 MARSALA LANE. KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

PUBLISH: 1/30/2017 & 2/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ROYCE B. DAVIS

Docket number 78029-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 23RD DAY OF JANUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ROYCE B. DAVIS who died JULY 19, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 23RD DAY OF JANUARY, 2017

Estate of ROYCE B. DAVIS

TRESSIE DIANE DAVIS; EXECUTRIX

4702 CLAIRSON DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37931

PUBLISH: 1/30/2017 & 2/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

EVELYN HULME HORTON

Docket number 78484-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of EVELYN HULME HORTON who died DECEMBER 2, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 24TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2017

Estate of EVELYN HULME HORTON

BELINDA HORTON BOWLING; EXECUTRIX

1659 BAINES MILL RD, RICHMOND, KY 40475

LAUREN S. BROWN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

PUBLISH: 1/30/2017 & 2/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MICHAEL WAYNE ROGERS

Docket number 78489-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE ROGERS who died DECEMBER 2, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 17TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2017

Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE ROGERS

DONNA J. ROGERS; EXECUTRIX

4215 LONAS DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37909

PUBLISH: 1/30/2017 & 2/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

NANCY SUE SCRUGGS

Docket number 78518-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 25TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of NANCY SUE SCRUGGS who died DECEMBER 1, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 25TH DAY OF JANUARY, 2017

Estate of NANCY SUE SCRUGGS

CHRISTINA G. MYER; ADMINISTRATRIX

23 RAINTREE PLACE. OAK RIDGE, TN 37830

PUBLISH: 1/30/2017 & 2/6/2017

Misc. Notices

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2504, Commercial Water Softener System, due 03-01-17;

Bid 2501, Hygiene Products, due 02-28-17;

RFP 2503, Sale and Redevelopment of Rule High School, due 03-09-17;

Bid 2505, Diagnostic Wheel Alignment System, due 03-02-17;

RFQ 2506, Indigent Primary Care Services, due 03-03-17;

Bid 2508, Officer Clothing and Accessories, due 03-01-17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Executive Board Meeting, February 22, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Executive Board will meet on Wednesday, February 22nd at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City/County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. Visit www.knoxtrans.org/meeting for preliminary and final Agendas or contact the TPO if you would like a copy of the final Agenda. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.