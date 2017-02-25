Hickory Construction Vice President Celebrates 30 Years at Company

ALCOA, Tenn. – Hickory Construction Vice President of Marketing John McMillan is celebrating his 30th anniversary at the company, a tenure that has helped grow the East Tennessee firm, which was founded 40 years ago.

“I’ve enjoyed spending the last 30 years helping Hickory develop into one of the largest and most respected builders in East Tennessee,” said McMillan. “One of my joys working here is telling our story of who we are, where we came from and how we got to where we are today.”

In his role, McMillan helps enhance Hickory’s marketing efforts, elevate its customer service and build company culture. He worked alongside colleagues to develop and refine the firm’s extensive estimating database and helped fuel Hickory’s growth from a small niche firm to a regional leader in commercial and residential construction.

“John’s impact here is a big part of why the company is the way it is today,” said Hickory Chairman of the Board Burke Pinnell. “He has worked hard to grow Hickory’s culture and serve our clients.”

Among McMillan’s other contributions is the creation of Hickory’s customer service division. McMillan currently manages public relations and advertising campaigns, brand management and the firm’s online presence and oversees the company’s estimating department.

McMillan started at Hickory as a general laborer in 1987 and proceeded to serve in a variety of construction roles before stepping into his current position in 2000.

McMillan was born in Knoxville but lived most of his life in Blount County. He now resides in Oak Ridge with his wife, Lora, and their 15-year-old son, Ethan. McMillan plays an active role in the communities where he lives and works, volunteering his time with organizations like Kiwanis, for which he will begin serving as the Alcoa chapter’s president in 2018.

McMillan is a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Tennessee Army National Guard.