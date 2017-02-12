Historic Howard House for sale

By Mike Steely

steelym@knoxfocus.com

“I think it will sell,” Kim Trent of Knox Heritage told The Focus.

The historic Howard House, at 2921 Broadway Avenue, is one of the few remaining homes on the busy commercial street. Built in 1910 by Lynn Hayes the beautiful home sits on 2.4 acres and was recently the proposed site of a Walmart grocery store.

That effort failed and the $1.4 million offer for the lot disappeared. The effort to save the structure from demolition was spurred by neighborhood associations, the city government and Knox Heritage. It is currently on the “Fragile 15 list” by the preservation group.

“It’s an ideal place for an office,” Trent said.

The home became the headquarters for Howard & Howard Plumbing and the home of the Howard Family in 1949. Inside the structure is almost 5,000 square feet of space. The home is zoned O-1 (office) but can be used as a private residence, bed and breakfast, etc.

Wood Properties is offering the home and land for $575,000.