Knox County Legislative Delegation Accepting Resumes For County Election Commission Appointments

Appointments to the Knox County Election Commission will be made in the coming days by the Tennessee State Election Commission. Currently, the Knox County Legislative Delegation is accepting resumes from interested individuals who may wish to serve on the election commission as a Republican or Democrat member.

 

The deadline to have resumes submitted is Friday, February 24 at 5:00 p.m.

Republican resumes can be emailed to Rep.Eddie.Smith@capitol.tn.gov. Democrat resumes can be emailed to Rep.Rick.Staples@capitol.tn.gov.

