Knox County Schools to Host Recruitment Fair

Knox County Schools will host a Recruitment Fair for all part-time, full-time, certified and classified positions from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 4, at Central High School (5321 Jacksboro Pike).

Many of our 89 schools will be represented and attendees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at the event. Some positions will include a signing bonus.

Knox County Schools employs approximately 10,000 people and hires, on average, between 1,500 and 1,800 people per year.

For more information about Knox County Schools, please visit knoxschools.org.

