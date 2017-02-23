Knoxville Sailor defends U.S. against cyber threats

SAN DIEGO- A 2003 Powell High School graduate and Knoxville, Tennessee native is serving in the U.S. Navy as a member of Space and Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR).

As an integrated logistics support intern, Lt.j.g. Charity Whitfield is responsible for learning about how SPAWAR provides support to military warfighting capabilities assigned to SPAWAR in San Diego.

According to Navy officials, SPAWAR develops, delivers and sustains communications and information capabilities for war fighters, keeping them connected at all times.

“With this job I’m getting to see a variety of different sides of the Navy,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said she is proud to be a part of a command that helps protect the United States from cyber threats around the world.

“I have been here for only a few months but there is a great emphasis on morale,” Whitfield said.

The men and women who comprise SPAWAR provide the hardware and software needed to execute Navy missions around the world. The team consists of more than 9,500 active duty military and civil service individuals. These professionals keep SPAWAR at the forefront of research, engineering and acquisition to provide and sustain fleet capabilities.

Established in 1985, SPAWAR works to improve cyber warfighting capability and enhances technology on surface ships, aircraft and submarines.

“The work done by the military and civilian team at SPAWAR is unmatched,” said Rear Adm. David Lewis, commander, SPAWAR . “I am always impressed by the creativity, enthusiasm and patriotism these men and women exude every day. Not only do they enhance cybersecurity efforts, but they are constantly working to deliver innovation to the fleet by fielding new systems and new technologies as rapidly and effectively as possible.”

“The Navy means fulfilling my potential and serving something bigger than myself,” added Whitfield.