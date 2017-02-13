Legal and Public Notices for the week of February 6, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 5, 2003, executed by ANTHONY R. WRIGHT, MIRIAN K. WRIGHT, conveying certain real property therein described to DAVID R. WILSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 12, 2003, at Instrument Number 200305120102832;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, in trust for registered holders of Chase Funding Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2003-4 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING ALL OF LOT 16 AND LOT 17 IN BLOCK A, UNIT TWO, PLAMER HILLS SUBDIVISION, AS APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 46S, PAGE 82, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION.THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, CONDITIONS, PLAT OF RECORD, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR THE AFORESAID COUNTY.

Parcel ID: 039AA-017

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 7301 PALMYRA DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ANTHONY R. WRIGHT, MIRIAN K. WRIGHT

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: HALLSDALE POWELL UTILITY DISTRICT, NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE, SUNTRUST BANK The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #111284

02/13/2017, 02/20/2017, 02/27/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 5, 2004, executed by CHRISTOPHER A. KINCAID, JUNE M. KINCAID, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded March 10, 2004, at Instrument Number 200403100084223 (Loan Modification 20150270025090);

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BAC HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP FKA COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS SERVICING, LP who is now the owner of said debt;

andWHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. NINE (9) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING WITH THE 26TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 22R, RESUBDIVISION OF PARTS OF LOT 21 AND 22, BERT R. GILBERT SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET C, SLIDE 161-D (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 122), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION THEREOF, AND ACCORDING TO A SURVEY OF HINDS SURVEYING, DATED JANUARY 5, 1990.THE SOURCE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION BEING THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET C, SLIDE 161-D (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 122), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE; NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN OBTAINED AT THE TIME; OF THIS CONVEYANCE.THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND ALL CONDITIONS AS SHOWN ON THE RECORDED PLAT.

Parcel ID: 109DB-025

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2611 SAINT JAMES AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CHRISTOPHER A. KINCAID

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DISCOVER BANK ISSUER OF DISCOVER CARDJUNE M. KINCAIDThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #110983

02/13/2017, 02/20/2017, 02/27/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 20, 2001, executed by JOYCE ANN SEAL AND CLARENCE EUGENE SEAL, conveying certain real property therein described to TRANSCONTINENTAL TITLE COMPANY of Knox County, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded April 26, 2001, at Instrument Number 200104260073122;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY FKA BANKERS TRUST COMPANY OF CALIFORNIA, N.A. AS TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE AAMES MORTGAGE TRUST, 2001-2, MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2001-2 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. THREE (3) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 20TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 544 AND PART OF LOT 543, BON VIEW ADDITION, AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OF THE SAME RECORD IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE 140, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID PROPERTY BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHERN LINE OF WEST OAKHILL AVENUE, SAID IRON POST BEING LOCATED IN A EASTERLY DIRECTION, 63 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF ELM STREET; THENCE WITH THE SOUTHERN LINE OF WEST OAKHILL AVENUE, NORTH 55 DEGREES 01 MIN. EAST, 62.59 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO LOT 545; THENCE WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 544 AND 545, SOUTH 35 DEGREES 01 MIN. EAST, 123.39 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHERN LINE OF AN ALLEY; THENCE WITH SAID LINE, SOUTH 54 DEG. 05 MIN. WEST 62.76 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 34 DEGREES 56 MIN. WEST, 124.41 FEET TO AN IRON PIN THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Parcel ID: 081NA006

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 734 WEST OAK HILL AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF CLARENCE EUGENE SEAL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #111111

02/13/2017, 02/20/2017, 02/27/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 29, 2010, executed by CRAIG A. SIBLEY, THERESA SIBLEY, conveying certain real property therein described to CHARLES E. TONKIN II, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded January 5, 2011, at Instrument Number 201101050040993 (as modified by “Loan Modification Agreement” at Instrument number 201508140010172);

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 8, BLOCK C, IN STONEBROOK SUBDIVISION, UNIT 3, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET E, SLIDE 159-A (MAP BOOK 62-S, PAGE 2), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN LINE OF STONEBROOK DRIVE AT COMMON CORNER OF LOT 8 AND LOT 7; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHEASTERN LINE OF STONEBROOK DRLVE, FOLLOWING A CURVE TO THE RIGHT WITH A RADIUS OF 225 FEET, NORTH 59 DEGREES 53 MINUTES EAST, A CHORD DISTANCE OF 129.94 FEET TO AN IRON PIN MARKING A COMMON CORNER OF LOTS 8 AND 9; THENCE ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE OF LOTS 8 AND 9, SOUTH 21 DEGREES 13 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST 157.93 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 70 DEGREES 10 MINUTES WEST 61.80 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE OF LOTS 8 AND 7, NORTH 47 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 40 SECONDS WEST 151.69 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF JERRY M. SIZEMORE, SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 12, 1977, DRAWING NO. ML-239. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS AND PROVISIONS, AS SHOWN ON THE RECORDED PLAT AND IN PLAT CABINET E, SLIDE 159-A (MAP BOOK 62-S, PAGE 2), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 106HK-012

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1936 STONEBROOK DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CRAIG A. SIBLEY, THERESA SIBLEY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #111186

02/13/2017, 02/20/2017, 02/27/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 14, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JANICE H POWELL, to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C., Trustee, on February 18, 2005, as Instrument No. 200503020068442 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2005-OPT2, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Situated in the 9th Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 29th Ward of the City of Knoxville, and being known and designated as Lot 48, Edwards Subdivision No. 3, as shown on Map of the same of Record In Map Book 19, Page 88, Cabinet B, Slide 305C, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and being more fully described as follows: Beginning at a point in the Northwest line of Lichen Lane, corner to Lot 55; said point being distant 150 feet Southwesterly from the point of intersection of the Southwest line of Redwood Road and the Northwest line of Lichen Lane; Thence from said beginning point with the line of Lichen Lane, South 48 Degrees, 37 Minutes, West 149.51 feet to an iron pin; Thence North 39 Degrees, 49 Minutes, West with the West line of the subdivision 150.02 feet to an iron pin; Thence North 48 Degrees, 37 Minutes, East 145.4 feet to the corner of Lot 55; Thence with the dividing line between Lots 48 and 55, in a Southeasterly direction 150 feet to the Place of Beginning. This conveyance is made subject to all applicable restrictions, building setback lines, and any easements which may be of record in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Janice H. Powell, unmarried from Pauline H. Kirkland, widow and not re-married, by Warranty Deed, dated September 10, 2004 of Record in Instrument No. 200409210024578 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 123E-D-004

Current Owner(s) of Property: JANICE H POWELL

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 617 LICHEN LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920-5245, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS** AND DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR CARRINGTON MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2005-OPT2, ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, BY AND THROUGH ITS ATTORNEY IN FACT HOMEWARD RESIDENTIAL, INC. F/K/A AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE SERVICING, INC. (SUCCESSOR TO OPTION ONE MORTGAGE CORPORATION) AND LIS PENDENS – AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE COMPANY

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002832-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 5, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by HELEN CLAFFEY, to MARK BLAYNEY LEEDOM, Trustee, on October 27, 2014, as Instrument No. 201411030025056 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Situated, lying and being in the sixth (6th) civil district of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot No. 16, Block “A” in the West Hills Subdivision, Dean Hill Sections, as shown by map or said subdivision of record in Map Book 22, at Page 131 in the Register`s Office of Knox County, Tennessee, said property having a frontage of 130 feet on the Northwestern side of Dean Hill drive (formerly Dean Hill Road), and being more particularly bounded and described as follows, to-wit:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Northwestern line of Dean Hill Drive, said point of beginning marking common corner to Lots Nos 15 and 16 in said Block of said Subdivision; thence South 51 deg. 34 min. West along the Northwestern line of Dean Hill Drive, 130 feet to an iron pin marking common corner to Lots Nos. 16 and 17; thence North 38 deg/ 26 min. West along the common dividing line between Lots Nos. 16 and 17, 183.79 feet to an iron pin; thence North 56 deg. 35 min. East 130.49 feet to an iron pin marking common corner to Lots Nos. 15 and 16; thence South 38 deg. 26 min. East along the common dividing line between Lots Nos 15 and 16, 171.58 feet to an iron pin in the Northwestern line of Dean Hill drive, the place of BEGINNING, as shown by survey of L.A. Billips & Son, Surveyors Knoxville, Tennessee, dated June 10, 1960, said property being improved with dwelling house fronting on Deane Hill Drive.

Being the same property conveyed to Charles J. Claffey and wife, Helen M. Claffey by Warranty Deed dated June 24, 1960 of record in Book 1142, Page 39 in the Knox County Register`s Records. First party does hereby warrant that Charles J. Claffey is deceased, having died on or about 09/12/2010 at which time she became vested with title to said property as surveying tenant by the entirety. Further first party hereby warranty that she and Charles H. Claffey were married at the time they acquired the above described property and remained husband and wife without intervening divorce or legal separation until the death of Charles J. Claffey.

This conveyance is made subject to restrictive covenants of record in Book of Deed 1011, Page 97 in the Register`s Office of Knox County, Tennessee and likewise made subject to easements applicable to above property.

THIS CONVEYANCE is subject to any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register`s Office for the aforesaid county.

Tax ID: 120FB032

Current Owner(s) of Property: HELEN CLAFFEY

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7109 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-000347-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 25, 2005, executed by REBECCA GAMBRELL, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded April 7, 2005, at Instrument Number 200504070079423;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-3 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 6 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TN AND BEING ALL OF LOT 16, BLOCK G, KINGS GATE SUBDIVISION, UNIT 3, REVISED AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 55-S, PAGE 1 IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER`S OFFICE, SAID LOT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION OF RECORD AFORESAID TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 152KB-010

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 11924 BERWICK LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37934. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): REBECCA GAMBRELL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #111617

02/13/2017, 02/20/2017, 02/27/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 13, 2014, executed by JESSICA HUMPHREYS, conveying certain real property therein described to MARY HELEN STORY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 19, 2014, at Instrument Number 20145190065304;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 38, BLOCK A OF THE WESTHAMPTON SUBDIVISION, UNIT 3, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET L, SLIDE 236C IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND ON SURVEY OF JIM SULLIVAN, SURVEYOR, DATED MARCH 17, 1993, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. SUBJECT TO ALL RESTRICTIONS, COVENANTS, RESERVATIONS, AND MINIMUM BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENTS AND INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE OF UTILITY AND DRAINAGE FACILITIES AS STATED ON RECORDED PLAT OF RECORD, IF APPLICABLE, AND ALL AMENDMENTS THERETO RECORDED, AND FURTHER TO ANY MATTER AND/OR CONDITION WHICH WOULD BE DISCLOSED BY A CURRENT AND ACCURATE SURVEY OR INSPECTION OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED. SUBJECT TO ALL NOTES, MATTERS, RESTRICTIONS, AGREEMENTS, COVENANTS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, RIGHT-OF-WAYS AND ALL OTHER CONDITIONS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 133JD017

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 8464 MECKLENBURG CT, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JESSICA HUMPHREYS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #111756

02/13/2017, 02/20/2017, 02/27/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 14, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BRANDON MILLER AND HANNAH MILLER, to Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee, on December 10, 2015, as Instrument No. 201512160036356 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: FIRST COMMUNITY MORTGAGE INC.

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 85, REVISED PLAT FOR SOLOMON PLACE, UNIT 4, LOTS 84-91, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200503030069002 ( A REVISION OF PLAT OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200412170049508) IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION THEREOF.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SET-BACK LINES, AND OTHER CONDITIONS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BRANDON A. MILLER AND, HANNAH R. MILLER BY WARRANTY DEED DATED DECEMBER 9, 2015, AND RECORDED AS INSTRUMENT NO. 201512160036355 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 028GD012

Current Owner(s) of Property: BRANDON MILLER AND HANNAH MILLER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4114 Kingdom Ln, Knoxville, TN 37938, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000016-391

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 7, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by RHONDA REED, to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C.., Trustee, on March 13, 2003, as Instrument No. 200303170082071 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2003-OPT1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 5 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 19TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 24-R IN THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOTS 24, 25 AND 26 OF WESTWOOD ADDITION, AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 54-S, PAGE 24, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID PROPERTY BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF SAID ADDITION OF RECORD AFORESAID, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION, AND AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF G.T. TROTTER, JR., SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 13, 1972, AND REVISED OCTOBER 10, 1973, SAID PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A DWELLING FRONTING BISHOP STREET.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO RHONDA REED FROM MARK C. SIMERLEIN, MARRIED BY WARRANTY DEED DATED MARCH 13, 2003, OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200303170082070, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL ZONING REGULATIONS, BUILDING RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, RIGHTS OF PUBLIC UTILITIES OR OTHER GOVERNMENTAL REGULATIONS APPLICABLE TO THE FOREGOING PROPERTY. THE TAXES FOR THE CURRENT YEAR HAVE BEEN PRORATED AND ARE ASSUMED BY THE GRANTEE(S).

Tax ID: 080MC-002

Current Owner(s) of Property: RHONDA REED

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3439 BISHOP ST., KNOXVILLE, TN 37921-1706, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 15-000898-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 7, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by VANESSA S TEMPLE AND RONALD TEMPLE, to TENNESSEE TITLE COMPANY LLC, Trustee, on September 20, 2004, as Instrument No. 200409280026784 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR EQUIFIRST MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2004-3, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-3

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT 6 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 15, BLOCK K, LOVELL VIEW SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2 CORRECTED AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID UNIT OF SAID SUBDIVISION OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 58-S PAGES 19 AND 20 IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER`S OFFICE, SAID LOT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAID UNIT OF SAID SUBDIVISION OF RECORD AFORESAID TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF MARSHALL H. MONROE DATED JULY 12, 1977.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO VANESSA S. TEMPLE AND HUSBAND, RONALD TEMPLE FROM PAUL MARK HAAS AND WIFE, PRINCESS ANN HAAS, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED SEPT. 28 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 200409280026783, PAGE ________, IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE.

Tax ID: 1181 C 015

Current Owner(s) of Property: VANESSA S TEMPLE AND RONALD TEMPLE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 10615 ALAMEDA DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37932, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: LISA UNDERWOOD – JR LIEN HOLDER AND DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR EQUIFIRST MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2004-3, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-3 AND ATLANTIC CREDIT AND FINANCE, INC ASSIGNEE OF HOUSEHOLD BANK

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-003314-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CYBIL FELKNER, to RESIDENTIAL TITLE & ESCROW, LLC, Trustee, on June 5, 2014, as Instrument No. 201406060068997 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Primary Capital Mortgage, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER EIGHT (8) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AN DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NUMBER TWO (2) OF THE SURVEY FOR JAMES COLLIER SUBDIVISION, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 53-L, PAGE 86 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND ON SURVEY OF MICHAEL E. LUETHKE, SURVEYOR DATED MARCH 26, 1993 BEARING NUMBER 93122 TO WHICH MAP AND SURVEY SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS PROPERTY IS IMPROVED PROPERTY KNOWN AS 5517 CARTER ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN, 37918.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO CYBIL D. FELKER FROM JOSHUA D. BOOHER AND WIFE, ANDREA A. BOOHER, BY WARRANTY DEED, DATED JUNE 5, 2014 AND RECORDED 6-6-14, IN INSTRUMENT# 201406060068996, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 039-122

Current Owner(s) of Property: CYBIL FELKNER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 5517 Carter Rd., Knoxville, TN 37918, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-000099-390

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Betty Lynn York executed a Deed of Trust to National City Mortgage a division of National City Bank, Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated March 28, 2008 and recorded on March 31, 2008 in Instrument No. 200803310072744, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 2, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. Five of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 43rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, being all of Lot No. 21 in Block F of Mascarene Hills, Unit 7, a subdivision to Knox County, Tennessee, as shown by map of record in Map Book 71-S, page 41, Plat Cabinet E, Slide 381-D, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot, and as shown by survey of Stanley E. Hinds, Surveyor, dated May 28, 1986, No. 8605197.

BEING the same property conveyed to Betty Lynn York, single, from Christopher Brandon York and wife, Robin York, by Warranty Deed dated March 28, 2008 recorded as Instrument Number 200803310072743, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID Number: 093IK008

Address/Description: 4116 Mascarene Road, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Current Owner(s): Christopher Brandon York.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 15-20785 FC03

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Sarah M. Morse and Timothy R. Morse executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Primary Capital Advisors LC, Lender and Southeast Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated January 30, 2013 and recorded on February 6, 2013 in Instrument No. 201302060051507 and modified by a Loan Modification Agreement dated February 9, 2016 and recorded on April 4, 2016 in Instrument No. 201604040056989 Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Primary Capital Mortgage, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on February 28, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

Situated in District No. Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 11, Block A, Unit 2, Emory Chase Subdivision, as shown by map of same of record in Map Cabinet P, Slide 139-C, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to Sarah M. Morse and husband, Timothy R. Morse from Christina Oliver and husband Matthew Oliver by Deed dated January 30, 2013, and of record in Instrument 201302060051506, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 029CM011

Address/Description: 7745 Emory Chase Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Current Owner(s): Sarah M. Morse and husband Timothy R. Morse.

Other Interested Party(ies): First Financial Investment Fund VI, LLC.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 15-17836 FC02

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on August 15, 2012, in Instrument201208160010434, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, Joshua E. Wires, did convey in trust to Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of an indebtedness described therein; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness, the same being now past due and the entire amount thereof having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust, and the Trustee having been called upon to foreclose said Deed of Trust, in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real property in satisfaction thereof; and

WHEREAS, Heather A. Quinn-Bader was appointed successor trustee by Instrument of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, in accordance with the Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust, I will on February 27, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (local time), offer for sale and sell, inside the Main Street entrance to the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand paid, the following described real estate, located on 3809 Thrall Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37918 (the address is believed to be correct but is not part of the legal description) (also shown as tax parcel 048LC-028), and described as:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 35th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 7 in Hillwood Heights Subdivision, as shown on map of record in Map Cabinet B, Slide 212B, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Other interest parties: C. N. Copeland Electrical Service, LLC; Knox County Trustee, City of Knoxville Trustee

Said sale will be free from the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions, the same having been waived in the Deed of Trust. Said property will be sold subject to all unpaid real estate taxes and any and all other prior encumbrances, including but not limited to easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants, liens and mortgages. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication and in accordance with the law upon announcement of such adjournment on the day and at the time and place of sale set forth above.

Trustee reserves the right to extend the period within which the successful bidder is to make full settlement, to keep the bidding open for any length of time, to award the sale to the next highest bidder in the event the successful bidder defaults.

This notice shall be published on February 6, 2017, February 13, 2017 and February 20, 2017.

Heather A. Quinn-Bader, Successor Trustee

(865) 386-6580

105 Westview Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROBERT MARK HUDGINS, to EVERGREEN TITLE & ESCROW, Trustee, on September 3, 2003, as Instrument No. 200309100030545 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-RS10

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 7 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS:

WITHIN THE 17TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 4 AND 5, BLOCK 32, IN SCOTT`S OAKHILL ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION TO KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 8, IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER`S OFFICE, SAID LOTS BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN BY MAP AFORESAID, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION WAS TAKEN FROM THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 8, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JENNIFER L. MEDLEY, UNMARRIED, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JULY 7, 2000, FROM JOHN D. SEIVERS AND GIGI L. SEIVERS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NO. 200007120002382, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEED DATED ___, 2003 AND OF RECORD BY INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200309100030544 IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 081FE004-17

Current Owner(s) of Property: ROBERT MARK HUDGINS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 514 EAST CHURCHWELL AVENUE, KNOXVILLE , TN 37917, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: PHEBE & HUMBERTO ARMAS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-003281-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, John F. McCracken and Martha R. McCracken executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and Kenneth Hayes, Trustee(s), which was dated November 25, 2005 and recorded on December 2, 2005 in Instrument No. 200512020048425, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 7, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMITMENT IS DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN CITY OF POWELL IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX. AND STATE OF TN AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 12/02/2003 AND RECORDED 12/05/2003 AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200312050059631 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS

LoT: BLOCK:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 9, BLOCK K, POWELL HEIGHTS, UNIT 4 AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 49-S, PAGE 61, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHEAST LINE OF LITTLE JOE ROAD AT THE COMMON CORNER OF LOTS 9 AND 10, SAID POINT BEING 282.51 FEET IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION FROM THE INTERSECTION OF LITTLE JOE ROAD AND HOSS ROAD, THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT ALONG THE LINE OF LOTS 9 AND 10 NORTH 48 DEG. 09 MIN. EAST, 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO LOT 2, THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 2, SOUTH 41 DEG. 11 MIN. EAST. 100 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO LOT 8, THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 8, SOUTH 48 DEG. 09 MIN. WEST, 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE LINE OF LITTLE JOE ROAD: THENCE W[TH THE LINE OF LITTLE JOE ROAD, NORTH 41 DEG. 11 MIN. WEST, 100 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF G. T. TROTTER. JR. SURVEYOR, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE DATED JULY 31,1974. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOHN F MCCRACKEN AND WIFE, MARTHA R. MCCRACKEN, FROM RONALD C. THOMAS AND WIFE, REBA E. THOMAS, INDEED DATED 12/2/2003 AND RECORDED 12/5/2003, INSTRUMENT #200312050059631, KNOX COUNTY RECORDS.

PARCEL NO. 056 CE 12

Parcel ID Number: 056CE 012

Address/Description: 8012 Little Joe Road, Powell, TN 37849.

Current Owner(s): John F. McCracken and wife, Martha R. McCracken.

Other Interested Party(ies): University Health Systems; TD Bank USA, N.A., successor in interest to Target National Bank; Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC as successor in interest to “GE Capital Retail Bank/Lowes”; and Abercrombie Radiological Consultants, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-16407 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on the 27th day of October, 2015, by deed of trust recorded as Instrument Number: 201510270026093, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Knox County, Tennessee, Mavis Walker (a.k.a. Mavis M. Walker), did convey in the trust to Troy D. Brown, trustee for First Choice Community Credit Union the hereinafter described real property in the Sixth (6th) District of Knox County Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, and being more particularly described in a Warranty Deed recorded in Deed Book 1674, Page 297 in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee to secure a payment of a promissory note made and executed my Mavis Walker (a.k.a. Mavis M. Walker) on October 20, 2015; to First Choice Community Credit Union.

WHEREAS, on the 12th day of January 2017, by instrument recorded as Instrument No. 201701120043687 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Knox County, Tennessee, the undersigned, John Tyler Roper was appointed Substitute Trustee in accordance with the provisions of said deed of trust; and,

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness, the same being now past due and the entire amount thereof having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of said note and deed of trust; and,

WHEREAS, the owner and holder of said indebtedness has called upon the undersigned, John Tyler Roper, Substitute Trustee, to foreclose said deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell said real estate in satisfaction thereof;

NOW THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of the authority vested in me by said deed of trust, John Tyler Roper, Substitute Trustee, will on the 16th day of February, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., offer for sale and sell, on the courthouse steps at the entrance to the City-County Building, Knox County, Tennessee located at 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902, the following real property for cash in hand following described real estate, to-wit:

SITUATED in the District No. Sixth (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and being without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point in the center line of Andersonville Pike, said point being located 340 feet, more or less, in a Northwesterly direction from the point of intersection of the center line of Andersonville Pike with the center line of Hill Road, if projected; said point also being corner to a property now or formerly belonging to Hazel Koontz, thence 63 deg. 57 min. West 432.26 feet to an iron pin; thence North 37 deg. 54 min. East 451.12 feet to an iron pin in the center line of Andersonville Pike , thence along said line, South 63 deg. 49 min. East 200 feet to an iron pin, the point of BEGINNING, Containing 0.9828 acre, more or less, According to the survey of Michael E. Leuthke, Surveyor, dated April 19, 1979.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE the same property conveyed to James P. Walker and wife Mavis M. Walker, by Warranty Deed dated April 24, 1979 and filed of record in Book 1674, Page 297 in the Registers Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

James P. Walker and Mavis M. Walker were married at the time they acquired the hereinabove described property and remained married without interveining divorce or legal separation until the death of James P. Walker on or about August 24, 2006, thereby vesting the fee simple interest in Mavis M. Walker as the surviving tenant by the entireties.

The address of the subject property being:

7709 Andersonville Pike

Knoxville, Tennessee 37938

Sale will be free from all rights of equity and redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions, the same as having been waived in said deed of trust.

Said property will be sold subject to all unpaid taxes and prior mortgages.

This Notice shall be published in The Focus, a weekly newspaper published in Knox County, Tennessee, on the dates shown below shall be posted at the front door of the Knox County Courthouse, inside the front entrance of the City-County Building at 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902.

WITNESS my hand the _____ day of January, 2017.

JOHN TYLER ROPER, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

DATES OF PUBLICATION:

01/30/2017

02/06/2017

02/13/2017

John Tyler Roper, Esq. (Substitute Trustee)

Market Street Law, PLLC

713 Market Street, Suite 120

Knoxville, Tennessee 37902

(865) 281-1631

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JUANITA EASTER, to BROADWAY TITLE, INC., Trustee, on August 5, 2013, as Instrument No. 201308120010386 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

3206 Dempster Street Knoxville, TN 37917

Situated in District No. two (2) of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 16th ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a stake in the eastern line of Dempster Street, said point being 55 feet in a northerly direction from the intersection of the eastern line of Dempster Street with the northern line of Nickerson Avenue; thence, North along the eastern line of Dempster Street, 50 feet to a stake; thence, in a easterly direction at right angles to Dempster Street, 120 feet to a stake; thence in a southerly direction parallel to Dempster Street, 50 feet to a stake; thence, in a westerly direction parallel to the second call, 120 feet to the beginning.

Being the same property conveyed to Juanita Easter, deed dated November 16, 2009, recorded November 16, 2009 and shown of record in Instrument No. 200911160034277 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is subject to any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register`s Office for the aforesaid County.

Tax ID: 069MC008

Current Owner(s) of Property: JUANITA EASTER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3206 Dempster Street, Knoxville, TN 37917, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CAVALRY SPV I LLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-000272-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

COURT NOTICES

Non-resident notice

TO: MICHAEL TODD WOODS,

IN RE: ANGELA ANN WOODS v. MICHAEL TODD WOODS

192346-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, MICHAEL TODD WOODS, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon MICHAEL TODD WOODS.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Melanie Campbell-Brown, an Attorney whose address is, 9111 Cross park Drive Knoxville, TN 37923, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 30th day of January, 2017.

Howard Hogan,

Clerk and Master

Non-resident Notice

TO: NINA W. TWEED AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HOUSTON E. JACKSON AND AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

IN RE: SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC v. NINA W. TWEED AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HOUSTON E. JACKSON,

192685-3

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is verified, that the Defendant, NINA W. TWEED AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HOUSTON E. JACKSON AND AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon NINA W. TWEED AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HOUSTON E. JACKSON AND AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE CORPORATION, IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Nicholas H. Adler, an Attorney whose address is 6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140, Brentwood, TN 37027, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this notice, or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing Ex Parte as to you before Chancellor Michael Moyers in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division III, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 26th day of January, 2017

Howard Hogan,

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

EULA STALSWORTH HALE

Docket number 78524-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of EULA STALSWORTH HALE who died OCT 26, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 26TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of EULA STALSWORTH HALE

VICKIE L. PURKEY; EXECUTRIX

110 FELIX RD. KNOXVILLE TN 37918

PUBLISH: 2/13/2017 & 2/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

EVELYN MAE AGNEY HOLMES

Docket number 78558-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th DAY OF FEBRUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of EVELYN MAE AGNEY HOLMES who died JAN 7, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 7th DAY OF FEBRUARY 2017

Estate of EVELYN MAE AGNEY HOLMES

RON HOLMES; ADMINISTRATOR

6717 E. EMORY RD. KNOXVILLE TN 37938

PUBLISH: 2/13/2017 & 2/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BENNY GENE KOONTZ

Docket number 78547-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST DAY OF FEBRUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BENNY GENE KOONTZ who died JAN 1, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 1ST DAY OF FEBRUARY 2017

Estate of BENNY GENE KOONTZ

DANNY W. KOONTZ; ADMINISTRATOR

1734 NORTHFIELD DR. MARYVILLE, TN 37804

STEPHEN GILLMAN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 870 KNOXVILLE TN 37901

PUBLISH: 2/13/2017 & 2/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

HELEN WRIGHT KOSIER

Docket number 78504-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th DAY OF FEBRUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of HELEN WRIGHT KOSIER who died NOV 17,2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 7th DAY OF FEBRUARY 2017

Estate of HELEN WRIGHT KOSIER

SCHERYL DENISE MELROY; EXECUTRIX

3285 OAKVIEW COURT MORGAN HILL, CA 95037

SCOTT B. HAHN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, STE 101 KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

PUBLISH: 2/13/2017 & 2/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MATTIE LEE LYONS

Docket number 78088-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 31ST DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MATTIE LEE LYONS who died AUG 24, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 31ST DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of MATTIE LEE LYONS

MATTIE JEAN TIPPITT; ADMINISTRATRIX

128 AMBER MEADOWS CIRCLE, KNOXVILLE TN 37932-2401

PUBLISH: 2/13/2017 & 2/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MARVIN F. NEAL

Docket number 78567-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 7th DAY OF FEBRUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MARVIN F. NEAL who died DEC 25, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 7th DAY OF FEBRUARY 2017

Estate of MARVIN F. NEAL

TIMOTHY F. NEAL; EXECUTOR

2921 MALONEY RD, KNOXVILLE TN 37920

PUBLISH: 2/13/2017 & 2/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BOBBY JOE NICELY

Docket number 78571-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 8TH DAY OF FEBRUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BOBBY JOE NICELY who died JAN 5, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 8TH DAY OF FEBRUARY 2017

Estate of BOBBY JOE NICELY

SAUNDRA ALBRIGHT; EXECUTRIX

179 THIRD ST. CORRYTON TN 37721

PUBLISH: 2/13/2017 & 2/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

DORIS DAWSON SEAY

Docket number 78121-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of DORIS DAWSON SEAY who died AUG 23, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 30TH DAY OF JANUARY 2017

Estate of DORIS DAWSON SEAY

EMILY DILLS; EXECUTRIX

403 AVENUE C. KNOXVILLE TN 37920

PUBLISH: 2/13/2017 & 2/20/2017

Misc. Notices

Notice of Auction

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Volunteer Towing Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Walden Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.

These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law.

The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below, not bearing a VIN/Serial number, shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said described vehicle(s).

02 Dodge Caravan 1B4GP253X2B741902;

08 LINCOLN MKZ 3LNHM26T28A656888;

00 TOYOTA AVALON 4T1BF28B9YU107654;

00 CADILLAC 1G6KS54Y9YU139700;

00 PLYMOUTH VOYAGER 2P4FP25B3YR506365;

05 CHEVY COBALT 1G1A512F357552301;

06 CHEVY IMPALA 2G1WT58K269256829;

97 BMW 3281 WBABK8324VET97119;

98 MAZDA JM1BC1414W0199944;

12 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCS1A72CA011669;

98 FORD WINDSTAR 2FMZA5144WBC06248;

05 CHRYSLER T&C 1CAGP45RX5B271068;

03 NISSAN SENTRA 3N1CB51A03L557433;

02 FORD MUSTANG 1FAFP45X02F120065;

05 LEXUS JT8GK13T0S0080907

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFP 2498, Collection Services for Knox County Schools, Re-bid, due 3-9-17;

Bid 2508, Officer Clothing and Accessories, due 3-7-17;

Bid Purchase and Maintenance/Repair of Washers and Dryers, due 3-9-17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Notice of Auction

SALE OF 2001 DODGE DURANGO 1B4HS28N81F 635519 and 2003 Mitsubishi eclipse 4a3ae45gx3e113607 MECHANICS LIEN SALE DATE FEB 15 2017 9.00 A.M. CLINTON HWY SERVICE CENTER 5929 CLINTON HWY KNOXVILLE TN 37912

Notice of Auction

Storage Auction to be held Saturday February 25th at 10 a.m. Eagle One Storage,821 Boyd’s Creek Highway, Seymour TN 37865. Unit # 27 belonging to Julie Elrod

Notice of Auction

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Jim’s Garage & Wrecker Service Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Walden Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.

These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law.

The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below, not bearing a VIN/Serial number, shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said described vehicle(s).

07 Chrysler 300 2C3KA53G57H658306;

01 LINCOLN TCAR 1LNHM82W61Y712325;

00 FORD TAURUS 1FAFP53U2YA140242;

96 HONDA CIVIC 1HGEJ6527TL025806;

98 FORD F150 1FTZX1762WNC19251;

95 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCD5650SA018725;

96 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCD568XTA111974;

02 NISSA MAXIMA JN1DA31062T409271;

98 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCG1640WA044755;

00 TOYOTA CORROLA 2T1BR12E0YC306453;

04 NISSAN MAXIMA 1N4BA41EX4C872283;

06 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCM66506A073350;

04 MAZDA RX8 JM1FE17N140107793;

05 BMW 5451 WBANB33565CN65414;

01 BMW 5301 WBADT63421CF09887;

07 HYOSUNG M.CYCLE KM4MJ527X71600693;

02 FORD ESCAPE 1FMYU01B52KC18509;

07 CHRYSLER SEBRING 1C3LC46K47N621392;

02 TOYOTA SOLARA 2T1CE22P02C014896;

01 HYUNDAI ELANTRA KMHDN45D91U224038;

03 INFINITI G35 JNKCV51E33M309690;

12 CHRYSLER 300 1C3CCBAB3CN271534;

01 FORD TAURUS 1FAFP55U31A238411;

01 NISSAN MAXIMA JN1CA31A91T311223;

01 TOYOTA CAMRY 4T1BG22K314824420;

84 CHEVY BLAZER 1G8EK8H0FF104097