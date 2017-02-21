Mayor Rogero invites public to Health Care Town Hall Meeting

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero invites the public to a Town Hall meeting on the importance of access to health care from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Whittle Springs Middle School, 2700 White Oak Lane.

The League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County will facilitate the public meeting, which will be moderated by WATE Channel 6 news anchor Lori Tucker.

A panel of health care professionals will address the impact of the proposed repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, and four local families will share how the ACA has affected their lives. There will also be time for questions from the audience.

“This is not a partisan issue or a partisan meeting, nor is it a rally or protest,” Mayor Rogero said. “It is a chance for the public to express their concerns and hear from experts about the future of affordable health care.”

The meeting is part of an effort by mayors across the country to bring attention to the issue of accessible and affordable health care, including a Mayors’ Day of Action on Feb. 22 organized by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Panelists at Thursday’s town hall meeting:

Jerry Askew, Vice President of External Relations, Tennova Healthcare

Carole Myers, Associate Professor of Public Health, University of Tennessee College of Nursing

Matthew C. Harris, Ph.D, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Haslam College of Business, University of Tennessee

Richard Henighan, Nurse Practitioner and advocate for Tennessee Health Care Coalition

Michael Holtz, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Sponsors:

City of Knoxville – Mayor Madeline Rogero

League of Women Voters

Tennessee Health Care Campaign

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Tennessee Disability Coalition

Tennessee Justice Center

National Association of Social Workers

Admission to the event is free, and no registration is required. For information about the event, visit http://www.KnoxvilleTN.gov/aca.