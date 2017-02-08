Mitzvah Day to be held Sunday

The Knoxville Jewish Alliance will host a community-wide Mitzvah Day on Sunday, February 12, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center, 6800 Deane Hill Drive. In the Jewish tradition, a mitzvah is literally a “commandment” to perform good deeds and not just talk about being good. While mitzvahs are encouraged daily, the KJA organizes an annual day of volunteering for all ages – from school-aged children to adults.

MITZVAH pronunciation: mitzvah is a Hebrew word and is pronounced MITZva or meetzVAH.

The 9:30 a.m. opening ceremony features a performance by the Pond Gap University Assisted Community School Choir, followed by on-site and off-site activities.

Children will make and take thank you gifts to area firefighters; work with Pond Gap staff and students on music/drama/gardening projects; visit a senior living center; and work with Muslim Community of Knoxville teens on a Hungry Hearts activity. Adults can donate to MEDIC and get swabbed for a bone marrow registry; work with Bridge Refugee Services, Pond Gap Gardens, AJCC Preschool projects, and more. MEDIC will be onsite and all are welcome to donate blood.

The KJA also encourages participants to help fill collection bins with food for Second Harvest Food Bank, gardening supplies for community school gardens, school supplies for Sevier County school children; and toiletries for homeless shelters.

For information, please contact the KJA at 690-6343 or office@jewishknoxville.org. Website: www.jewishknoxville.org