Public Invited to East Knox County Community Plan Open House

The Knoxville-Knox County Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) is inviting the public to the East Knox County Community Plan Open House on Thursday, February 23, 2017. This event will be held at Carter Elementary School, 8455 Strawberry Plains Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All interested parties including residents, landowners, community representatives, business owners, and county officials are encouraged to drop in at their convenience.

MPC has worked with the community to identify the most important issues to address through the East Knox County Community Plan. They have determined that rural character is most important and the French Broad River corridor is a precious asset.

To address these issues, MPC has identified four recommended action items for the draft:

Adopt a development transition concept that encourages preservation of open spaces and rural areas.

Rezone the City of Knoxville’s C-4 zoned property at the Midway interchange to a less intense and context appropriate zoning district.

Integrate a gateway to “East Knox County” that serves as an activity jump-off point (e.g. outfitters, tours, bicycle rides).

Design and deploy a forum to link community members to each other and encourage discussion around future land use issues in the community.

The public will have the opportunity to view the draft plan, review the recommendations, ask questions, and offer ideas at the open house.

For more information, contact Amy Brooks at amy.brooks@knoxtrans.org or 865-215-4001.