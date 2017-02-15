Radiothon tomorrow to benefit Children’s Hospital

Cumulus Radio stations WIVK and WOKI will partner with Children’s Hospital to give people in East Tennessee an opportunity to help children in their own community. A live, 13-hour radiothon will be carried inside programming on both stations February 16, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WIVK 107.7 and WOKI NewsTalk 98.7 radio personalities will encourage their listeners to make a pledge to help children who make nearly 150,000 visits to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital each year.

WIVK and WOKI listeners will hear real-life stories from children who have been patients at Children’s Hospital. The 2016 Radiothon raised more than $104,000 for the hospital. “We hope to meet or exceed that this year,” said Ellen Cole, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals program director for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “East Tennesseans rally around great causes like Children’s Hospital. We know we can count on listeners of WIVK and WOKI.”

Money raised will help purchase much needed equipment for Children’s Hospital’s Home Healthcare patients, including ventilators, portable IV pumps, and sleep apnea monitors.