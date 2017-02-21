Railroad crossing repairs to detour motorists

This week, contract crews will be repairing CSX railroad crossings on Liberty Street, Piney Grove Church Road, Third Creek Road, Jackson Road and Knott Road. The work had been rescheduled from late last week. Motorists should follow signed detours around the work sites.

Starting on Tuesday morning, Feb. 21, a crew will be repairing the at-grade crossing on Liberty Street between Middlebrook Pike and Morris Avenue, near the City’s Public Works Service Center. The street will reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the latest.

Crews on Tuesday also will be removing asphalt, surfacing the railroad tracks and repaving the asphalt on Knott Road, between Tenwood Drive and Middlebrook Pike.

The other three roads will close beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, as crews remove asphalt, surface the railroad tracks and repave the asphalt. Those locations are: