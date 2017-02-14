Railroad crossing repairs to detour motorists

Late this week, contract crews will be repairing CSX railroad crossings on Liberty Street, Piney Grove Church Road, Third Creek Road, Jackson Road and Knott Road. Motorists should follow signed detours around the work sites.

Starting on Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, a crew will be repairing the at-grade crossing on Liberty Street between Middlebrook Pike and Morris Avenue, near the City’s Public Works Service Center. The street will reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the latest.

The other four roads will close between 8:30 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday as crews remove asphalt, surface the railroad tracks and repave the asphalt. Those locations are: