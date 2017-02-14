Restoration of former KUB Building continues; anticipate 3 days of lane closures on Gay Street

Restoration work involving a crane will mean weekday closures of lanes in the 600 block of South Gay Street for three days, beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The work is part of the façade removal and renovation of the former KUB Building by Johnson & Galyon Inc., which is the contractor for a $10 million restoration of the building that will be occupied by The Tombras Group in about a year.

From Wednesday through Friday, the northbound lanes of South Gay Street between Church and Clinch avenues will be closed during the day. One southbound lane on Gay Street will remain open while the daytime crews are working. While the crane’s operation will prevent daytime curbside drop-offs of visitors in front of the Tennessee Theatre, Gay Street’s lanes will reopen each evening.

The lane closures are scheduled to end by early Friday evening.

The former KUB building has stood vacant for more than 16 years. Once renovated, The Tombras Group will move into an extensively rejuvenated building with a modern, open design – rooftop and outdoor patios, large windows, high ceilings and a state-of-the-art photography and videography studio. The new building will boast more than 50,000 square feet of office space, housing about 250 employees eventually. A coffee shop will anchor 5,000 square feet of street-level retail space.