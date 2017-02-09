Rogero’s 2016 Year in Review Report available online

In 2016, City of Knoxville employees completed hundreds of projects. They delivered services – everything from fixing bridges and opening a new park to responding to police and fire calls. More than a few milestones were passed along the way.

 

At the end of each year, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero asks department directors for a report that details that year’s major accomplishments. Those reports from all City departments have been compiled and summarized, and the 2016 Department Year In Review is now available on the City’s website at www.knoxvilletn.gov/yearinreview.

 

A letter from Mayor Rogero outlines some of the year’s highlights. She credits the “professionalism, commitment and creativity” of the City’s nearly 1,600 employees and the collaboration with the City’s many partners as well as Knoxville’s residents and business owners.

