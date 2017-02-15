Saved Lloyd Branson Residence – Open House Scheduled for Saturday, February 18

Knox Heritage will be hosting an open house at the recently renovated Branson House, former residence of acclaimed Knoxville artist Enoch Lloyd Branson, on Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The house is located at 1423 Branson Avenue in North Knoxville.

Built in 1922, the culturally significant Lloyd Branson House had been declared blighted by the City of Knoxville and included in the annual Knox Heritage Fragile Fifteen list of endangered historic places. After an initial design concept by Brian Pittman and two-year renovation by High Oaks Construction, the three bedroom, three bath house is ready for its new homeowners.

The renovation of the historic house was made possible by generous grants and donations from 1772 Foundation, City of Knoxville Preservation Fund, The Lloyd Branson Family, Chapman Family Foundation, Valspar and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Scripps/HGTV, Modern Supply, Ferguson Plumbing, Knox Heritage Vintage Properties Committee and SESCO Lighting.

Knox Heritage was able to purchase the home through the City of Knoxville’s Homemaker program which seeks buyers for properties needing significant renovation. Initial funding came through the organization’s J. Allen Smith Endangered Properties Fund.

For more information about this event visit www.knoxheritage.org.