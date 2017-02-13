Story is your point of view: Writing workshop with Pamela Schoenwaldt

Pamela Schoenewaldt, novelist, short story writer, and experienced teacher will lead a writing workshop with the Knoxville Writers’ Guild. She will help participants find, define, and empower the all-important point of view that makes (or breaks) a story.

The event, which will be open to the public, will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 18 at Central United Methodist Church, 201 East Third Avenue in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood. The cost to attend is $50, with a 40% discount offered to Knoxville Writers’ Guild Members and a %50 discount to students. Scholarships are available for all Knoxville Writers’ Guild programs. Pre-registration is required and can be completed online: http://knoxvillewritersguild.org/events/story-your-point-view

This workshop is valuable for writers at all stages, in genres as diverse as poetry, long and short fiction, and memoir. It will look at how point of view drives character, plot and setting. Schoenewaldt will discuss classic options: first, second, and many variations of third person, outlining strengths and challenges for each. A few short, fun exercises will let participants discover how the “right” point of view can dramatically unstick problem pieces and reveal new depth and possibilities in their work.

Pamela Schoenewaldt’s prize winning short stories have been published internationally. Her first three novels were with HarperCollins, including a USA Today Bestseller. She has taught fiction writing for many years and has given many popular KWG workshops. To learn more about Pamela Schoenewaldt’s work, visit her webiste at: https://pamelaschoenewaldt.com/

Participants should bring something to write with and on and some story ideas. Questions? Contact Pamela Schoenewaldt at p.schoene@comcast.net

The Knoxville Writers’ Guild exists to facilitate a broad and inclusive community for area writers, provide a forum for information, support and sharing among writers, help members improve and market their writing skills and promote writing and creativity. Additional information can be found at www.KnoxvilleWritersGuild.org and www.facebook.com/KnoxWritersGuild