Tennessee Capitol Report for February 26th Takes a Look at Governor Haslam’s Legislative Agenda

TENNESSEE CAPITOL REPORT continues its third season as a 30-minute show on Tennessee’s Public Television stations this Sunday. Shot on location at the State Capitol in Nashville, the show offers in-depth interviews and behind-the-scenes video covering Tennessee’s Legislature.

This weekend, airing at 9 o’clock on Sunday morning, February 26th, the program takes a look at Governor Bill Haslam’s legislative agenda, particularly his proposed increase in the gas tax to pay for much-needed transportation projects. Featured on this episode are:

Sen. Mark Norris (R-Collierville), Senate Republican Leader

Rep. Glen Casada (R-Franklin), House Republican Leader

The Governor’s IMPROVE Act and alternative proposals are discussed with Norris, Casada, and additional legislators:

Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville)

Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville)

Sen. Steven Dickerson (R-Nashville)

“Transportation funding can be complicated,” said producer Tim Weeks. “The General Assembly is trying to find a consensus on reoccurring funds to address Tennessee’s infrastructure needs and we are fortunate to have a number of key players in the debate on the show to help viewers understand the issues.”

Also on this edition of TENNESSEE CAPITOL REPORT is an interview with Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) and Rep. Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) about their resolution calling for a Constitutional Convention to draft a federal balanced budget amendment.

Produced to offer Tennesseans insight into the issues and personalities guiding the General Assembly, TENNESSEE CAPITOL REPORT is hosted by TV and radio personality Chip Hoback and produced by award-winning producer Tim Weeks of TWAPictures in Nashville.

This project is funded with support from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and by the following members of the Tennessee Credit Union League: Bowater Employees Credit Union, Enrichment Federal Credit Union, First South Financial Credit Union, Kimberly Clark Credit Union, and US Community Credit Union.

ONLINE viewing is also available after the initial television broadcast on YouTube, which is linked at the station web site: www.EastTennesseePBS.org