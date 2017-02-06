The Month of Love

By Rosie Moore

Nearly everyone knows the story of St. Valentine, the imprisoned saint who was killed because he officiated at the marriages of Christian couples. The Romans paid honor to the Roman God of Fertility on February 14th, but St. Valentine didn’t honor pagan idolatry. While in prison St. Valentine wrote a letter to the daughter of his jailer, who he had healed from blindness, and signed it from “Your Valentine.”

Thus, St. Valentine’s Day was born.

But there are many other reasons to celebrate this month of love. February 14th is also thought to be the first day of bird’s mating.

Where does love come from? From the heart, of course, which is why hearts are the symbol for this month. Also, the perfect gift on Valentine’s Day is the gift of heart health. February marks American heart month, a great time to commit to a healthy lifestyle and make small changes that can lead to a lifetime of heart health.

Remember, small changes can make a big difference.

Flowers, candy, and jewelry are the favorite gifts to give on this day, with roses being number one on the list.

Be careful of the color of the roses you’re sending! Did you know that the color of the rose signifies a certain thought?

Red roses are a traditional way to say, “I love you.”

White roses means, “I am the one for you.”

Yellow roses convey this thought: “We’re friends and I care about you.”

Yellow with red tip: “I’m falling in love with you.”

Orange/coral roses mean, “I want you in my life.”

And red and white together roses mean, “We are a great match.”

This bit of information about colors I found at Pro-flowers on Google.

Finally, if you’re sending peach roses, that means, “Let’s make this a memorable Valentine’s Day.”

To be on the safe side, maybe you better give a box or candy or a pretty heart necklace!

Also, remember, Valentine’s Day is not only for people who are in love. It is a day to remember everyone you love. Let them know! Also, remember, God is love!

