UT Arboretum Society Presents Father-Daughter Hike February 18

Popular Program is offered for Eighth Year

Dads and daughters: why not plan some quality time together this winter and do it outdoors? Come out to the University of Tennessee Arboretum for a fun, short trail hike (1 to 1.5 hours) on Saturday, February 18. This is a great winter occasion to spend some quality time outdoors with your daughter or dad.

This hike will be held outdoors and will be led by Jeff Holt, a local forester. Come to the UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge at 9:00 a.m. for refreshments before the hike. Wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society.

To learn more about this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call 483-3571.

Celebrating 52 years in 2017, this program is one of many lectures and activities that will be offered this year by the UT Arboretum Society. The program is cosponsored by the UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of 10 outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.