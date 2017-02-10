UT Baker Center Announces 2017 Spring Lectures and Public Events

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy has released its schedule for lectures and events this spring:

Feb. 17–Louis Kuykendall, Cyber Brown Bag Lunch, noon, Baker Center Toyota Auditorium, 1640 Cumberland Ave. Kuykendall is from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Fusion Center. The event is co-sponsored by the Cyber and Information Security Consortium.

Feb. 23–Gary Parker, Energy and Environmental Forum, 1-2:30 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. Parker is a geology professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Feb. 24–Andrew Light, Energy and Environmental Forum, 1-2:30 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. Light is a professor of philosophy, public policy and atmospheric sciences as well as director of the Institute for Philosophy and Public Policy at George Mason University.

Feb. 27–Jeffrey Rosen, David Reidy, Bonnie Ownley, Barry Hawkins, Brittany Moore, Cynthia Polk-Johnson and Matthew Scoggins, Understanding the First Amendment on Campus, 1:15-2:45 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. Rosen is president and CEO of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia; Reidy is a professor of philosophy in UT’s College of Arts and Sciences; Ownley is president of the UT Faculty Senate and a professor of entomology and plant pathology in UT’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources; Hawkins is a senior in sociology; Moore is president of UT’s Black Law Students Association; Scoggins is UT’s General Counsel; and Polk-Johnson is the associate dean of students at UT.

Feb. 27–Jimmy G. Cheek, Last Lecture, 5:30 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. Cheek is UT’s seventh chancellor and will join the faculty of the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies later this year.

March 2–Thomas Gillespie, Energy and Environmental Forum, 1-2:30 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. Gillespie is a professor of geography at the University of California, Los Angeles.

March 8–Rachel Kronyak, Vision of Mars, 3:30 p.m.,Toyota Auditorium. Kronyak is a UT doctoral student in geology.

March 23–Michinary Hamaguchi, Howard Baker Memorial Lecture, time TBA. Hamaguchi works for the Japan Science and Technology Agency.

March 27–George Varughese, Global Security Lecture, time TBA. Varughese is the country representative for the Asia Foundation in Nepal, India.

April 5–James Knight, Ashe Lecture: Central Africa and International Terrorism, 5:30 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. Knight is the former ambassador to Chad and Benin.

April 6–Caela O’Connel, Energy and Environmental Forum, 1-2:30 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. O’Connel is an assistant professor of anthropology at UT.

April 10–Michelle Bell, Energy and Environment Distinguished Lecture, 5:30 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. Bell is a professor of environmental health at Yale University.

April 11–Bob Clement, Presidents, Kings and Convicts, 12:30 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. Clement is a former U.S. Congressman (1988-2003), spent four years as president of Cumberland University and is the son of former Tennessee governor Frank Clement.

April 18–Lisa Reyes Mason, Climate Change and Social Justice, 1 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. Mason is an assistant professor in UT’s College of Social Work.

April 19–Bulent Alriza, Global Security Distinguished Lecture: U.S.-Turkey Relationship: A Troubled Alliance? 3 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. Alriza is with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.

April 23–Howard Baker Public Policy Challenge, 1:30 p.m., Toyota Auditorium. Student teams will present their policy solutions to community issues for a chance to win cash prizes.

May 10–Senior Recognition Ceremony.

All events and lectures are free and open to the public.

The Baker Center is a nonpartisan institute devoted to education and research concerning public policy and civic engagement.