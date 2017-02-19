UT Recycling to Host Public Drop-Off Awareness Day  

UT Recycling will hold an awareness day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, to promote its public recycling drop-off location on the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, campus.

Established in 2014, the location provides the community with a place to responsibly dispose of difficult-to-recycle items. Recently many curbside recycling programs and the campus recycling stream have stopped accepting glass; the UT drop-off location still accepts glass.

The drop-off site is at 2121 Stephenson Drive, Dock 24, and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week year-round.

The UT Public Recycling Drop Off Awareness Day will feature prizes, food, music from 90.3 the Rock (WUTK-FM) and games. Staff members can answer questions about recycling. Attendees are encouraged to bring accepted recyclables.

Items that can be recycled include glass bottles and jars, plastic No. 1-7, plastic film, paper, steel cans, aluminum cans, scrap metal, cardboard, electronic waste, batteries and printer cartridges. A complete list of accepted items can be found on the UT Recycling website.

UT Recycling offers a variety of sustainable services including campus composting—diverting an average of 1,000 tons of material per year from landfills—and working with UT Athletics to eliminate 90 percent of waste created from athletic venues on campus.

UT is currently participating in RecycleMania, competing against other colleges across the U.S. and Canada in diverting the most waste from landfills. The eight-week competition began this month.