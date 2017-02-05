Willow Bay Gallery Reopens

By Mike Steely

steelym@knoxfocus.com

You’ll enjoy working with Lillian Williams at Willow Bay Gallery. This knowledgeable and talented woman certainly knows art and is proud to offer it to the public. Lillian, who owns Heritage Pools with her husband Bruce, has recently reopened her gallery.

Lillian designs and cuts the mats for each painting and Bruce makes the beautiful frames. The framed paintings by well-known area artists are featured in a beautiful showroom in her new location just to the rear of Heritage Pool Co. at 113 East Emory Road, just west of the new Kroger Market Place location.

The Willow Bay Gallery features prints and giclees by Sevierville artist Robert A. Tino.

“I will be featuring other local artists including Larry Burton of Townsend, Charlie Towle, and Rosemary Floyd who lives in Farragut,” Lillian said.

“We have lived in Powell for over 40 years. My husband and I have had several successful businesses in Powell as well, including Heritage Pool Company, Heritage Pool Supply, Powell Roofing Company, Powell Insulation Company, Willow Bay Gallery, we are part owners of Prestige Development of East Tennessee, Inc.”

“I’ve been very active in the Powell Community and had served on several committees in the Powell Business and Professional Association. I was instrumental in acquiring a grant from the State of Tennessee for a beautification project on Emory Road and I-75. The work will be started soon and will be completed in the near future,” she said.

“Since our retirement about six years ago we have decided to reopen Willowbay Gallery. Bruce has always been a builder and developer and enjoys working with wood, which makes for a great frame builder. He makes our frames and I do the design work and assemble them which makes them ready for our customers to enjoy,” she added.

Winter hours for the gallery are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. In April she said she’ll probably stay open until 5 p.m.

You can call Lillian Williams at (865)938-0384 or drop by and pick the painting that you would love to have for yourself or for that someone special. Gift Certificates are available.