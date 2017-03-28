Happy Healthy Smart Symposium this week

The East Tennessee Community Design Center (ETCDC) and the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) are hosting an innovative symposium to find new and better ways to connect people and places, with a focus on what makes a happier, healthier and smarter region. The sessions will feature screenings of short, thought-provoking documentary videos, augmented by commentary and analysis from nationally and locally-recognized experts.

PUBLIC SESSION: on topics of Community-wide interest

Wednesday, March 29, 5:30-8:00 p.m.

East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street

DESIGN PROFESSIONALS’ SESSION: aimed at area architects, planners and other design professionals

Thursday, March 30, 1:30-4:30 p.m., 4 Market Square

These sessions are designed to engage, teach and create interest in how community design impacts quality of life, health, and the economy. Residents, business owners, community groups, public and private sector planning and design professionals, elected officials, and others are invited to attend to discuss ways to make the region healthier, happier and more mobile by using smarter technology.

DOCUMENTARY VIDEOS:

A variety of short documentary videos will be screened to raise awareness and interest in a range of planning and design topics, and to stimulate public and expert commentary on the topics. Some examples of the videos to be incorporated include:

Leaving the Car Behind: Making Cities Walkable – in communities across the country, a movement is growing to make neighborhoods more walkable and healthy. Smart growth solutions support businesses and jobs, provide more options for how people get around and make it more affordable to live near work and the grocery store.

Councilman Marshall Stair, Pecha Kucha presentation – 2016 presentation on walkability and zoning issues in Knoxville.

More details are available at www.communitydc.org; www.knoxtrans.org; and https://www.facebook.com/pg/CommunityDC/events/?ref=page_internal