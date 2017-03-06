2017 Neighborhood Conference this Saturday

The 2017 Neighborhood Conference is Saturday, March 11, at the Knoxville Convention Center.
Advance registration closes at noon Tuesday, March 7. Late registration will be accepted onsite at the conference on March 11, but late registrants will not get the continental breakfast or the fancy name tag, and lunch cannot be guaranteed.
From David Massey, Director of the Office of Neighbohoods:
- To register online, start at www.knoxvilletn.gov/neighborhoods and follow the links to the conference information page and the registration form. Or call Inas Al Sarmad at 215-2113 and register by phone before the deadline.
- If you have attended this FREE event in the past, you know that it is inspirational, packed with information, and just plain fun. It is, in fact, the citywide neighborhood event of the year.
- Here is a quick run-down of tips and conference features. Click on the blue links to learn more about each item.
- Find out where to park or how to ride KAT for free to the conference.
- Be aware of the schedule for the day. Doors open at 7:30 a.m., and the conference ends at 2:30 p.m. following door prize drawings.
- Check out descriptions of the 22 workshops, as well as profiles of the 70+ speakers who will provide valuable insight on a wide variety of topics. There will be time to ask questions and join the discussion.
- Two workshops are aimed specifically at middle- and high-school-age youth who wish to hear more about local government and learn how to address issues in their communities.
- Look over the full list of 90-plus exhibitor booths hosted by government agencies, nonprofit organizations and sponsors, all of whom are ready to provide you with useful information and new perspectives.
- See the list of 47 door prizes and door prize donors.
- Meet the eight nominees for the Diana Conn Good Neighbor of the Year Award. Mayor Madeline Rogero will present the Award at the Luncheon.
- Also at the luncheon, Knoxville jazz and blues singer Kelle Jolly will lead a group of students who will sing blues songs the youth themselves have composed. And the winners of the Neighborhood Tee Shirt Contest will be announced.
- Visit the websites of the 14 conference sponsors who have made this conference possible.
- If you live and vote in the City, plan to visit Candidates’ Corner where you can meet some of the candidates and potential candidates for the five open seats on City Council this year. While there, you can register to vote at the Election Commission booth and learn about programs offered by the League of Women Voters.
- While at the conference, enjoy the continuous-loop slide show of photographs from neighborhood events across town.
- Neighborhood Conference-related Tweets and Instagram posts will be tagged with #KnoxNeighbors, and attendees will be invited to tag theirs, too.
- Encourage your neighbors to sign up, so you can all visit the Photo Booth, where you can don crazy hats, boas and other props to snap a once-in-a-lifetime goofy picture of your group.
