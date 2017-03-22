Over 300 Plan to Participate in Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s South Knoxville Cleanup on Saturday

Keep Knoxville Beautiful will be hosting the community-wide South Knoxville Cleanup on Saturday, March 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will kick off at Sam Duff Memorial Park on 4060 Chapman Highway.

South Knoxville is Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s “Community of the Year” through June 2017. The cleanup will be KKB’s largest event in South Knoxville this year. Over 300 people have already registered and the event is at capacity; registration is now closed.

Leaders from various South Knoxville neighborhoods will collect cleanup supplies at Duff Park, then return to volunteers waiting at their designated locations to pick up litter.

Some of the participating neighborhood associations are Colonial Village, Graybrook Park, Lake Forest, Lindbergh Forest, Old Sevier Community Group, South Doyle, South Haven, View Park, South Woodlawn, and Cumberland Estates. Other clubs and groups that are participating are Knoxville Ultimate, the Knox County Youth Health Board, Boy Scout Troops #146 and #36, the Optimists Club of Knoxville, and UTK’s Phi Sigma Pi.

Over 50 individuals who are not with groups also signed up and will pick up litter on Moody, Chapman, and other roads surrounding Sam Duff Park.

At 12:00 p.m. all volunteers will reconvene at Sam Duff Park to receive lunch and a t-shirt provided by Smoke-Free Knoxville.