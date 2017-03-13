By Rosie Moore

Jesus the very thought of thee

With sweetness fills my breast,

But sweeter far thy face to see,

and in thy presence rest.

Oh hope of every contrite heart,

O joy of all the meek,

To those who fall, how kind thou art!

How good to those who seek!

Jesus, our only joy be thou,

as thou our prize wilt be.

Jesus, be thou our glory now,

and through eternity.”

Written by Bernard of Clairvaux

Who was he? Born in the year 1090, he was a French abbot and reformer of the Cistercian order which was a religious order of monks and nuns. It was hard to know how to characterize Bernard. On the one hand, he is called the “honey-tongued doctor” for his eloquent writings on the love of God. On the other hand, he rallied soldiers to kill Muslims. He wrote eloquently on humility; then again, loved being close to the seat of power and was an advisor to five popes.

What Bernard is remembered for today, more than his reforming zeal and crusade preaching, is his mystical writings. His best known work is “On Loving God” in which he states his purpose at the beginning: “You wish me to tell you why and how God should be loved. My answer is that God himself is the reason he is to be loved.”

A wonderful blessing to be able to sing this beautiful song written by a man who loved God!

Thought for the day. Look for God and He will find you. Anonymous

