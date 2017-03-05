Anticipate short-term closures on Concord Street, Tobler Lane

Over the next week and a half, Norfolk Southern Railway will be changing out the rails and smoothing out the tracks at two crossings, which will require full closures of Concord Street and Tobler Lane for short periods of time.

Work at the Concord Street railroad crossing (between Kingston Pike and Sutherland Avenue) is expected to be scheduled sometime between Monday, March 6, and Wednesday, March 8. On one of those days, the road will be closed for up to three hours.

Then, between Thursday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 14, the work will continue. Concord Street will be closed another six hours over those dates while crews smooth the tracks and reinstall rails.

Similarly, crews will be closing Tobler Lane (between Forest Glen Drive and Sutherland Avenue, near West High School) twice. Access to the school will be maintained.

Work will begin on the railroad crossing on Tobler with a two-hour street closure sometime on Monday, March 6. Then, on either Thursday, March 9, or Monday, March 13, crews will return to smooth the tracks and reinstall rails, necessitating the closure of Tobler for another partial day.