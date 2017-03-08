Champions Junior Golf to Begin 8th Year

In its 8th year providing fun and affordable tournaments to developing golfers, CJGT has over 20 alumni playing at the collegiate level.

The Champions Junior Golf Tour (CJGT), beginning its eighth year of hosting tournaments for golfers of all skill levels between the ages of 5-15, is proud to have over 20 alumni to date that persevered and followed their dreams to play golf at the collegiate level in programs such as University of Alabama, MTSU, Carson-Newman University, Clemson, Belmont, and Princeton University. CJGT prides itself in being one of the premier junior golf programs in the area providing opportunities for players to develop and showcase their skills while having fun learning a game they can enjoy for a lifetime.

With the 2017 Tour beginning on April 1 Egwani Farms Golf Course, Champions Junior Golf is looking forward to once again instilling a love for the game by preparing young golfers for the next level of competition. Since everything is more fun with competition, the CJGT is a great avenue for young players to not only develop their golf skills, but learn life lessons and build character through experiences on the course.

The CJGT conducts up to 12 single-day 9-hole tournaments in the Greater Knoxville and East Tennessee area. These tournaments allow junior golfers a unique opportunity to play in a competitive environment from age appropriate yardages while advancing their skills and receiving recognition for their talents and efforts in well-run events. For more information, please visit www.championsjrgolf.com.