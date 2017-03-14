Dogwood Arts Hikes & Blooms kicks off Saturday

It may feel wintery outside, but Dogwood Arts will be ready to kick off annual spring events with the return of the Hikes & Blooms program this weekend. Hikes & Blooms is made possible with the help of Legacy Parks Foundation. “We love to create ways for everyone to get out and play, and partnering with Dogwood Arts is the perfect way to do so. Hikes & Blooms gives outdoor adventurers of all levels the chance to discover fun places to hike and bike, and have the opportunity to meet other natural beauty enthusiasts in your community,” says Legacy Parks Executive Director Carol Evans.

Whether on a greenway through a historic park or on a natural trail through the woods, you will observe historic relics and beautiful wildflowers among the dogwood trees on these easy, four-mile hikes. The interactive hikes willnhighlight interesting facts, features, and flora in the unique locations. Hikers should wear comfortable clothing and bring any water or snacks you might need. No pre-registration is required and the hikes are free.

Fort Dickerson led by Trek South

SATURDAY, MARCH 18 AT 9:00 a.m.

GPS: 520 AUGUSTA AVENUE, 37920

Meet hike leaders from Trek South at 520 Augusta Avenue to explore the Civil War site built by the Federal army along a forested ridge south of the Tennessee River. Joan Markel of the McClung Museum of Natural History & Culture and Steve Dean, local Civil War documentarian will discuss the history of the area as you view authentic replica cannons, an earthen fort, and an overlook at the beautiful quarry lake on this moderate 3.5-mile hike. Dogs on leashes are welcome.