Dr. Monica Crane Named Medical Director of Courtyards Senior Living

Geriatric medicine specialist to treat residents with cognitive impairments

Dr. Monica Crane, a fellowship-trained, geriatric medicine specialist with extensive experience in treating Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias has been named Medical Director for The Courtyards Senior Living. Last week, Mike Mursten, president, announced that Dr. Crane will join The Courtyards’ premier assisted living and dedicated memory care communities – located in Knoxville, Oak Ridge and Johnson City – on April 1.

“Dr. Crane has a genuine passion to help people, and she is especially interested in working with those facing the challenges of aging,” said Mursten. “We are thrilled to have a clinician of her caliber on board at The Courtyards.”

Dr. Crane most recently was the Associate Director of Cole Neuroscience Clinic at University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she was also Director of Clinical Research. She continues to teach as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at both the Graduate School of Medicine at UT-Knoxville, as well as at the UT Health Science Center Memphis.

Dr. Crane is dedicated to the development of programs that educate professionals in senior living communities and she considers herself to be a robust advocate for care givers. “Providing the very best care has a direct correlation to the training of individuals working in assisted living communities,” said Dr. Crane. “I am excited to join the team of professionals at The Courtyards. Educating and training caregivers and families to understand and manage the disease is paramount.” Dr. Crane’s team will provide cognitive assessments and care to residents at The Courtyards communities.

She completed her undergraduate degree at Yale University and her medical school training at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. While completing her residency and fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, she was honored as a new investigator by the National Institute of Mental Health for her work in the behavioral symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. She is a founding member in the International Society for Frontotemporal Dementias.