Free tennis clinic for 10-under kids

The first of six free tennis clinics will take place March 19 at Goodfriend Tennis Center (UT campus).

This series of clinics is a community outreach effort on the part of the UT men and women’s tennis teams to introduce the sport to young children and encourage physical activity.

UT is thrilled that 60+ kids are registered for this first clinic.

The clinic will be followed by a pizza party and an invitation to stay and watch the Vols play in their match against Georgia.

This is an exciting time for Tennessee tennis, as philosophy includes giving back to the community.

Also of note, this is the first season for Alison Ojeda; women’s tennis is now 14-4 record. The Tennessee men, led by Sam Winterbotham, is 9-7 overall.

