Knox County Schools to Host Additional Rezoning Meetings

Knox County Schools has scheduled two public meetings to gather additional feedback from parents, teachers and community members on the preliminary middle school rezoning proposal that was released last month.

The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the following days and locations:

Tuesday, April 4, at Holston Middle School

Tuesday, April 11, at Hardin Valley Academy

Additional comments may be sent to rezoning@knoxschools.org.

The draft plan was developed based on feedback received through previously held community meetings and emails, as well as a number of other factors.

It proposes attendance zones for the new Gibbs and Hardin Valley Middle schools. It also proposes adjustments to the attendance zones for Farragut, Karns, Holston, Carter, Vine and South-Doyle Middle schools, while allowing rising eighth grade students and their siblings currently enrolled in middle school to apply to be “grandfathered” at their existing school.

A final zoning recommendation will be presented to the Knox County Board of Education later this spring.

Construction of the new middle schools is on schedule and they are scheduled to open August 2018.