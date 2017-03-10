Knox Democrats set to reorganize

By Mike Steely

Knox County Democrats will be meeting through the 21st ahead of their Biennial Reorganization Convention on Saturday, March 25 at the CWA Union Hall.

The Democrats will be losing their chairman, Cameron Brooks, who was appointed to the Knox County Election Commission. The upcoming convention will see the election of party leaders with an eye on revitalizing the progressive effort in the county and capturing local offices.

It appears that, thus far, there is only one candidate for chair, Emily Gregg the current secretary. Two people have indicated their wish to be vice chair, Brain Goldberg and current vice chair Linda Haney. Shannon Webb has indicated she would like to remain as treasurer.

Allie Coan has indicated she may want to seek the secretary position.

Other candidates for the positions could be nominated from the floor of the convention. District officials and delegates will be selected during the various district meetings.

Beginning Thursday the various party districts will start meeting to designate delegates to the convention, starting with the March 16 meeting of District Five at Rosarito’s Restaurant at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday the First District meets at the Burlington Library at 1 p.m., District Two meets at the Fountain City Library at 1 p.m. and District Six will meet at the Karns Library at 10:30 a.m.

District Nine meets Monday, March 20 at South Knoxville Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

District Three meets Tuesday, March 21 at Bearden Library at 5:30 p.m. and District Four meets at the same location at the same time.

Also on Tuesday, District Seven meets at the Powell Library at 6:15 p.m.

Local Democrats running for various offices, including the non-partisan City Election, may be present during the convention.