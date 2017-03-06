Legal and Public Notices for March 6, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Marilyn S. Melhorn and Kevin Stuart Cook Haney executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Finance of America Mortgage LLC d/b/a Erates Mortgage, Lender and John Rockford, Esq., Trustee(s), which was dated January 6, 2016 and recorded on January 13, 2016 in Instrument No. 201601130041140, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 5, BLOCK F, COUNTRY MANOR SUBDIVISION, UNIT 4, AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET K, SLIDE 98-C, (MAP BOOK 92-S, PAGE 23), IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION; AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF STANLEY E. HINDS, SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 21, 1994.

Parcel ID Number: 142JJ005

Address/Description: 324 Axton Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934.

Current Owner(s): Kevin Cook Haney as Trustee of Kevin Cook Haney.

Other Interested Party(ies): SunTrust Bank.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02153 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Sherry L. Waggoner executed a Deed of Trust to National City Mortgage Co., Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated October 25, 2004 and recorded on November 3, 2004 in Instrument No. 200411030037613, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 2, Block K, CRESTWOOD HILLS SUBDIVISION, UNIT FOUR, as shown by map of record in Map Book 42-S, Page 6, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said property being bounded and described as shown on map of aforesaid addition, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description, and according to the survey of Batson and Himes, Engineers, Knoxville, Tennessee dated 14 March 1966 and-revised July 7, 1966.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record. No boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

BEING THE SAME property conveyed to Sherry L. Waggoner by deed of Wilma Jean W. Lipscomb, dated December 7, 2001, and recorded in Instrument No. 200112070046089, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 119FE019

Address/Description: 708 Bridgewater Road, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): Sherry L. Waggoner.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02358 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Piper L Jolley and Brian Jolley executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Larry A. Weissman, Trustee(s), which was dated November 4, 2011 and recorded on November 14, 2011 in Instrument No. 201111140026621, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Fifth (5th) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, within the Ward of 45th the city of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 11, Block H, Hunting Hills West, Unit 6, a subdivision in Knox County, Tennessee, as shown by the map of the same of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 199A (formerly Map Book 63-S, Page 60) in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to Piper Jolley, married, from The Estate of Maurice J. Fox by Warranty Deed dated September 17, 2008, recorded September 24, 2008, at Instrument No. 200809240021019 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to all applicable easements, restrictions, building set-back lines and conditions of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

DESIGNATED as Map & Parcel 092P-G-009.00

Parcel ID Number: 092PG009

Address/Description: 2332 Round Tree Road, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): Piper Jolley.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-00491 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 23, 2010, executed by Marion C. Allan, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST TITLE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 2, 2010, at Instrument Number 201012020033980;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 6 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NO. 74 OF THE BARRINGTON SUBDIVISION, BLOCK B, UNIT 2, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET M, SLIDE 21-B, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.

Parcel ID: 066KE-010

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5809 Attleboro Drive, Powell, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Marion C. Allan

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The secretary of Housing and Urban DevelopmentThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #111997

02/27/2017, 03/06/2017, 03/13/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBORAH SUE REDMOND, to TRANSCONTINENTAL TITLE, Trustee, on May 18, 2004, as Instrument No. 200406030111215 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Fremont Home Loan Trust 2004-2, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-2

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES, TO WIT:

SITUATED IN THE NINTH (9TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING A 1.0 ACRE TRACT LOCATED ON THE WESTERN SIDE OF WISE LANE, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET I, SLIDE 287A (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 83-L, PAGE 24), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 908 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERN LINE OF WISE LANE WITH THE NORTHERN LINE OF OLD SEVLERVILLE PIKE, SAID IRON PIN MARKING COMMON CORNER TO PROPERTY OF WILSON; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF WILSON SOUTH 60 DEG. 11 MIN. WEST, 238.32 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN THE LINE OF LANE; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LANE, NORTH 24 DE. 28 MIN. WEST, 180.59 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF CANNON AND KETRON AND OTHERS NORTH 55 DEG. 43 MIN. EAST, 223.92 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WISE LANE; THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE SOUTH 29 DEG. 19 MIN. EAST, 197.24 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF TOMMY J. HATMAKER, SURVEYOR, DATED OCTOBER 3, 1983, BEARING DRAWING NUMBER 33499.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEBORAH SUE REDMOND BY DEED FROM BARBARA I. HENSLEY RECORDED 03/20/2003 IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200303200083703, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 125-03101

Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBORAH SUE REDMOND

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7801 WISE LN , KNOXVILLE , TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS**

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002692-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 17, 2007, executed by Ina G Henderson, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, ESQ., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded January 24, 2007, at Instrument Number 200701240060027;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to NEW YORK MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT ONE (I) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 13TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING A PART OF LOT 22 IN THE A. J. RAMSEY ADDITION AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE 94, IN THE KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE REGISTER`S OFFICE AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 100 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET AND THE NORTHWEST LINE OF MCCALLA AVENUE; THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING SOUTH 51 DEG. 40 MIN. WEST, 143.01 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 37 DEG. 08 MIN. WEST, 49.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 51 DEG. 35 MIN. WEST, 46.98 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN A FENCE IN THE LINE OF CHILHOWEE PARK; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF CHILHOWEE PARK, NORTH 36 DEG. 47 MIN. WEST, 49.82 FEET LO UN IRON PIN; THENCE ALONG A FENCE NORTH 51 DEG. 33 MIN. EAST, 187.87 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET, SOUTH 38 DEG. 10 MIN. EAST, 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF J. E. MCALEER, JR., SURVEYOR, DATED SEPTEMBER 6, 1979, BEARING DRAWING NO. 79329, NO NEW BOUNDARY LINE SURVEY WAS PERFORMED AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACKS, AND OTHER CONDITIONS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE 94, IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 082CE-009

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 105 ALICE ST, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF INA G HENDERSON, MARY M. TATE, MELVIN WENDELL TATE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CAPITAL ONE BANK, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #112280

02/27/2017, 03/06/2017, 03/13/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JAKE WATSON AND CATHY WATSON, to FIRST TITLE CORPORATION, Trustee, on June 29, 2007, as Instrument No. 200707060001925 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BC4

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF CONNER ROAD, BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SEXTON PROPERTY AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, SAID IRON PIN BEING 673 FEET MORE OR LESS, NORTHWEST OF THE PROJECTED CENTER LINE OF TATE TROTTER ROAD, AND 25 FEET, MORE OR LESS FROM THE CENTER LINE IF CONNER ROAD, THENCE NORTH 19 DEG. 12 MIN. WEST 177 FEET WITH THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF CONNER ROAD TO AN IRON PIN, A CORNER TO H.L. PIKE; THENCE SOUTH 67 DEG. 43 MIN. WEST 319 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE INTERSTATE HIGHWAY 75 RIGHT OF WAY LINE; THENCE SOUTH 24 DEG. 52 MIN. EAST 177 FEET WITH THE INTERSTATE HIGHWAY 75 RIGHT OF WAY LINE TO AN IRON PIN, A CORNER TO THE SEXTON PROPERTY; THENCE NORTH 67 DEG. 34 MIN. EAST 300.9 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1.28 ACRES MORE OR LESS, AND BEING SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 68-L, PAGE 66, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JACOB S. WATSON AND WIFE, CATHY D. WATSON FROM JACOB S. WATSON BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JANUARY 4, 2000, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, IN INSTRUMENT# 20000214-0009272.

SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL ZONING REGULATIONS, BUILDING RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, RIGHTS OF PUBLIC UTILITIES OR OTHER GOVERNMENTAL REGULATIONS APPLICABLE TO THE FOREGOING PROPERTY. THE TAXES FOR THE CURRENT YEAR HAVE BEEN PRORATED AND ARE ASSUMED BY THE GRANTEE(S).

Tax ID: 047 01702

Current Owner(s) of Property: JAKE WATSON AND CATHY WATSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 8023 CONNER RD, POWELL, TN 37849, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: HOME FEDERAL BANK OF TENNESSEE – JUNIOR DOT AND TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE AND TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT AND KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE/DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425 by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in the original amount of $3,697.81 as Instrument No. 201010290027014$996.06 as Instrument No. 201008030006983$28,663.77 as Instrument No. 201006110077467$14,444.10 as Instrument No. 201006110077468 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-003438-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 2, 2007, executed by GLENN HOLSTON, STEPHANIE HOLSTON , conveying certain real property therein described to Emmett James House or Bill R. McLaughlin, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded March 8, 2007, in Deed Book 1, Page 16at Instrument Number 200703080072462;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

TRACT I: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF ANY MUNICIPALITY, AND BEING THE PROPERTY SHOWN ON PLAT ENTITLED SURVEY FOR JOHN RHYNE, OF RECORD AT INSTRUMENT NO. 200702220067883, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. TOGETHER WITH A 25` PERMANENT ACCESS EASEMENT AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200702220067883, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE TRACT II:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF ANY MUNICIPALITY, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 2, SURVEY FOR RUBY SHARP, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE SAME OF RECORD BEARING INSTRUMENT NO. 200108160012716, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 066 11902

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3936 EMORY RD, POWELL, TN 37849.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): GLENN HOLSTON, STEPHANIE HOLSTON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Regions Bank d/b/a AmSouth Bank. T

he sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. T

his property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #112524

02/27/2017, 03/06/2017, 03/13/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Kendra L. Lacy and Sonja M. Sides executed a Deed of Trust to Peoples Home Equity, Inc., Lender and A. Nicole Troutt, Trustee(s), which was dated July 2, 2008 and recorded on July 7, 2008 in Instrument No. 200807070001213, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 21, 2017, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of any municipality, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows

BEGINNING at an iron pin at the western edge of Clear Springs Road at a corner with Ford 1653 feet, more or less, from its intersection with Old Rutledge Pike, thence with the western edge of Clear Spring Road, South 11 deg 26 min 50 sec East 24.36 feet to an iron pin and corner with Cross, thence with the line of Cross South 78 deg 24 min 06 sec West 160.12 feet to an iron pin and South 67 deg 50 min 25 sec West 241.71 feet to an iron pin at a corner with the grantors, thence in a severance line through the lands of the grantors, North 17 deg 42 min 17 sec West 210 feet to an iron pin and North 63 deg 09 min 11 sec East 190 feet to an iron pin and corner with Ford, thence with the line of Ford South 12 deg 09 min 00 sec East 189.75 feet to an iron pin and North 78 deg 29 min 46 sec East 235 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1.02 acres, according to the survey of Eddie Garrett, RLS #1544, dated 04-06-95

BEING the same property conveyed to Kendra L Lacy, Unmarried and Sonja M Sides, Unmarried, by Deed dated July 2, 2008, from Timothy W Cross and wife, Lisa Ann Cross, recorded as Instrument No. ________ Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Parcel ID Number: 024 04103

Address/Description: 3817 A Clear Springs Road, Mascot, TN 37806.

Current Owner(s): Kendra L. Lacy and The Estate of Sonja M. Sides.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-17114 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 23, 2007, executed by EPHRAIM A PHILLIPS, TRACI ANN WALDO, conveying certain real property therein described to EFS-EXPRESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded March 5, 2007, at Instrument Number 200703050071049;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon as trustee for Nationstar Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-B who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 23, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the North side of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 3, BLOCK C, CONCORD WOODS SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 68-S, PAGE 4, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID PROPERTY BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON MAP OF AFORESAID ADDITION, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION; AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF LARRY A. DOSS, DATED NOVEMBER 26, 1988.

Parcel ID: 153BE002

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 11224 CONCORD WOODS DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37934. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): EPHRAIM A PHILLIPS, TRACI ANN WALDO

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #111722

02/20/2017, 02/27/2017, 03/06/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Robert Gordon Petree and Karen S. Petree a/k/a Karen Petree executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Bank, FSB, Lender and Robert M. Wilson, Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated August 23, 2007 and recorded on October 15, 2007 in Instrument No. 200710150031334, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being a tract of land lying on the Southwest side of McGinnis Road and being more particularly bounded and described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin in the Southwest line of McGinnis Road, corner to Norton, same being distant 110 feet Northwesterly from the center line of Roberts Road thence from said beginning point with the Norton line, the following calls and distances: South 60 degrees, 58 minutes West, 150.95 feet to an iron pin, South 09 degrees 59 minutes East, 88.71 feet to an iron pin; South 51 degrees 06 minutes West, 75.67 feet to an iron rod, corner to the property of Bost; thence North 43 degrees 45 minutes West 226.3 feet to an iron pin, connected to the property of Bost; thence North 60 degrees 58 minutes East, 285 feet to an iron pin in the Southwestern line of McGinnis Road; thence with said road, South 41 degrees 28 minutes, East 125 feet to an iron pin, the point of beginning, containing 1 acre, more or less, according to tile survey of Michael E, Luethke, dated May 26,1998, revised June 3, 1988.

Being the same property conveyed to Robert Gordon Petree and wife, Karen Petree by deed of even date, which deed is being recorded simultaneously herewith as Instrument Number 200710150031333 or Book Page in the Registers Office said County.

Karen Petree and Karen S. Petree are one and the same person.

Parcel ID Number: 031 081

Address/Description: 4301 McGinnis Road, Corryton, TN 37721.

Current Owner(s): Robert Gordon Petree and wife Karen Petree.

Other Interested Party(ies): Midland Funding LLC as assignee of HSBC Card Services, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-20588 FC01

Notice of Settlement

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY , TENNESSEE

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE:

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM C. SHELL

DECEASED

DOcKET # 77425-3

NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, PAYMENT OF ATTORNEY FEES, AND PAYMENT OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY

TO: JESSE NOAH SHELL

405 E. CENTRAL STREET

DEQUINCY, LA 70633

In this cause, it appearing that an accounting/settlement has been filed by the Personal Representative, which is sworn to, and it further appearing that the following beneficiary and unfound heir is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee and whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, to wit: JESSE NOAH SHELL, pursuant to T.C.A. 30-2-603 this notice is published to advise the above beneficiaries and all interested parties that the Clerk and Master will take the account of the Personal Representative and direct payment of unclaimed property on the 13th day of April, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. in the Probate Courtroom, Room 352 City-County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37902. The settlement may be continued from time to time as provided by T.C.A. 30-2-605

This 6th day of February, 2017.

Douglas Edward Shell

Personal Representative

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, Ralph J. Ham and wife, Marlene G. Ham, executed a Deed of Trust to Gregory D. Shanks, Trustee, which was dated February 8, 2013, and recorded on February 11, 2013, as Instrument No. 201302110052471 in the Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said indebtedness, Alma Margaret Tipton (the “Holder”) appointed the undersigned as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, being Instrument No. 201603230054652, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original trustee named in said Deed of Trust.

NOW THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, by virtue of the power and authority vested in me, will on March 13, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the City-County Building within the corridor of the Main Street entrance near the Large Assembly Room, North Entrance, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property, situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee and being more fully described as follows:

TRACT 1:

BEGINNING at a point which is located North 38 deg. West, 306 feet from the North side of the Thorn Grove Pike, being the Northeast corner of the Floyd Emert Tract; thence North 38 deg. West, 499 feet to a mark on a rock, corner to Blackburn; thence South 14 deg. West with Blackburn’s line, 82 feet to a mark on a rock; thence South 37 ½ deg. East with Beanson’s line, 455 feet to a stake, corner to Floyd Emert; thence with his line, North 43 ¾ deg. East, 75 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

ALSO a right-of-way 12 feet wide, running from the beginning corner herein Southeast along Floyd Emert’s Easterly line approximately 306 feet to the Thorn Grove Pike.

TRACT 2:

BEGINNING at a point which is located North 38 deg. West, 306 feet from the North side of the Thorngrove Pike and in the line of Branson; thence North 43.75 deg. East, 75 feet to a stake in the North edge of the right-of-way and the line of Blackburn (formerly W. R. Monday); thence with the Blackburn line, South 38 deg. East, 306 feet to a stake at the point where the Blackburn line intersects the North line of the Thorngrove Pike; thence with the North line of Thorngrove Pike in a Southwesterly direction, 78 feet to a stake in the Branson line; thence with the Branson line, North 37 ½ deg. West, 306 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

TRACT 3:

BEGINNING at a stake in Branson’s line; thence North 43 ¾ deg. East, 75 feet to a stake at the North edge of a right of way and in the Monday line; thence with the Monday line, South 38 deg. East, 106 feet to a stake at the North edge of the right of way of Monday line; thence South 43 ¾ deg. West, 76 feet to a stake in Branson’s line; thence with Branson, North 37 ½ deg. West, 106 feet to the BEGINNING and being a lot.

BEING the same property conveyed to Ralph J. Ham and wife, Marlene G. Ham, by Alma Margaret Tipton, by Warranty Deed dated February 8, 2013, and recorded as Instrument No.: 201302110052470, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID number: 097-101

Address: 5923 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37914

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat or deed; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, and upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

The entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of certified funds. To this end, a bidder must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Holder. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Dated February 14, 2017

Edward L. Summers, Substitute Trustee

5401 Kingston Pike, Suite 130

Knoxville, Tennessee 37919

Phone: (865) 546-8706

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

THIS LETTER IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NAMES OF INTERESTED PARTIES:

CHRISTOPHER CASTRO

DARLENE CASTRO

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of authority vested in the undersigned, Gregory D. Shanks, Substitute Trustee, pursuant to an Appointment of Substitute Trustee, recorded in Book TD254, page 207, in the Register’s Office for Union County, Tennessee, which said Appointment of Substitute Trustee vest Gregory D. Shanks with all authority vested in the Trustee by that certain Deed of Trust executed to Ryan P. McNally, Trustee, by Christopher M. Castro and Darlene Castro recorded in Book TD191, Page 72, in the Register’s Office for Union County, Tennessee, the undersigned will, at about 11:00 o’clock A. M. on March 9, 2017, at the front door of the County Courthouse in Maynardville (Union County), Tennessee, offer for sale, and sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in hand, in bar of the right and equity of redemption, all homestead and dower rights, and the statutory right of redemption, which are waived in said Trust Deed, property conveyed by said Trust Deed, which is described as follows:

SITUATED in District Two (2) of Union County, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron pin on the southeast right-of-way of a 12 foot right-of-way and the northwest right-of-way of Tazewell Pike and the said iron pin is approximately 220.0 feet southwest from the center of Wallace Road adjoining the property of Kenneth Ailor South 51 deg. 30 min. West 288.9 feet to an iron pin adjoining the Mary Jane Chase property; thence with the said Chase line North 38 deg. 30 min. West 98.0 feet; thence South 51 deg. 30 min. West 124.0 feet to an iron pin adjoining the property of Clarence Beeler; thence with the said Beeler line North 38 deg. 30 min. West 152.4 feet to an iron pin, a corner in the Elbert Warwick line; thence with the said Warwick line North 51 deg. 20 min. East 399.3 feet to an iron pin; thence North 43 deg. 45 min. West 163.2 feet to an iron pin; thence North 50 deg. 48 min. East 265.9 feet to an iron pin; thence North 74 deg. 30 min. East 168.2 feet to an iron pin on the westerly right-of-way of Wallace Road; thence with said right-of-way South 9 deg. 23 min. East 98.4 feet to an iron pin a corner to the Clear Branch Church property; thence with the said church property line South 76 deg. 22. min West 167.2 feet; thence South 44 deg. 53. min West 76.7 feet to an iron pin, a corner to the cemetery lots; thence with the said line between the cemetery lots property and the property herein described North 44 deg. 32 min. West 73.1 feet to an iron pin; thence South 44 deg. 53 min. West 24.0 feet to an iron pin; thence South 50 deg. 48 min. West 96.2 feet to an iron pin on the northeast right-of-way of a 12.0 foot right-of-way leading to Tazewell Pike; thence with the said right-of-way as follows: South 43 deg. 45. min East 151.2 feet; South 44 deg. 13. min East 65.7 feet to a corner adjoining the Ailor property; and thence with the Ailor line South 35 deg. 30 min. East 183.2 feet to the point of Beginning, containing 2.80 acres, more or less.

BEING the same property conveyed to Christopher M. Castro and wife, Darlene Castro, by Warranty Deed from Dale A. Heidenreich and wife, LeAnn M. Heidenreich, dated March 19, 2013, filed for record in Book M8, page 24 in the Union County Register of Deeds Office.

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1312 Tazewell Pike, Corryton, Tennessee 37721 Control No. 078-055.00, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

In the event the high bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid in which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time set forth above.

Said sale is being made upon the request of Dale A. Heidenreich and LeAnn M. Heidenreich, the owners and holders of the indebtedness secured by said Trust Deed due to the failure of said makers to comply with all provisions of said Trust Deed.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

GREGORY D. SHANKS, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

Shanks & Blackstock, Attorneys

406 Union Ave., Suite 600

Knoxville, TN 37902

Phone: 865-637-2981

Published this:

February 20, 2017

February 27, 2017

March 6, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Alma Thornhill executed a Deed of Trust to The Cit Group/Consumer Finance, Inc., A Delaware Corporation, Lender and Ernest B. Williams, IV, Trustee(s), which was dated December 17, 2001 and recorded on December 28, 2001 in Instrument No. 200112280052890, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, The Bank of New York Mellon, the successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for CIT Home Equity Loan Trust 2002-2, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District 1 Knox County, Tennessee within the 12th ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and being known and designated as Lot 21 Border Addition as shown by map of record in Map Book 14, page 167 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which map specific reference is hereby made and incorporated herein as if copied verbatim.

SUBJECT to restrictions of record in Deed Book 716, page 536 in said Register’s Office.

SUBJECT to governmental zoning and subdivision ordinances and regulations in effect thereon.

FOR PRIOR DEED REFERENCE SEE DEED BOOK 1645, PAGE 672 IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SEE ALSO ESTATE OF LORA KIZER (KNOX COUNTY PROBATE COURT DOCKET #P-97-538543-3) . ALMA THORNHILL MAKES OATH THAT SHE IS THE SOLE SURVIVING LEGAL HEIR AT LAW OF LURA KIZER, WIDOW OF CLAUDE. KIZER. SHE FURTHER MAKES OATH THAT HER BROTHER, EUGENE KAISER (KIZER) IS DECEASED (D.O.D. 12-4-96) AND THAT HE DIED INTERSTATE, UNMARRIED, AND WITHOUT ISSUE. TAX ID # 082 MB 020

Property Address: 1419 Border Street, Knoxville, TN 37914

Parcel ID Number: 082MB 020

Address/Description: 1419 Border Street, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): Alma Thornhill.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-13315 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Sandra L. Clark executed a Deed of Trust to Executive Mortgage, LLC, Lender and Mattingly Ford Title Services, Trustee(s), which was dated October 21, 2005 and recorded on November 10, 2005 in Instrument No. 200511100042658, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

Situated, lying, and being in the Seventh (formerly Second) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 18th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot No. 23 and the Southern or Southwestern one- half (1/2) of Lot No. 24 in what is known as Thos. Brown’s addition to Knoxville, Tennessee, a recorded map of said addition being of record in map book No. 4, Paige 139, in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee, said Lot and said portion of said Lot lying adjacent former one boundary and having a total combined frontage of 75 feet on the northwestern side of Elkins Street (formerly Charity Street) and extending back in a Northwesterly direction therefrom between parallel lines 150 feet, more or less, to the Southeastern line of an alley, said property is improved with a dwelling house bearing City No. 4227 Elkins St. Knoxville, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed to Sandra L. Clark, from Dwayne Richard Clark and Roseanne Carter, by Quitclaim Deed dated 2-9-2004 and recorded 3-8-2004 in Instrument No. 200403080083363 in the office of the Register of Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 069ED 012

Address/Description: 4227 Elkins Street, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Sandra L. Clark.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-18254 FC01

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV;

IN RE: U.S. BANK TRUST NA v. UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III

193206-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV it is ordered that said defendants UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with MARIA YODER, an Attorneys whose address is, 1521 Merrill Drive, Suite D-220 Little Rock, AR 72211 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of February, 2017.

________________________________

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JUSTIN BEASON;

IN RE: VICKI PARROTT v. JUSTIN BEASON

192825-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant JUSTIN BEASON a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JUSTIN BEASON it is ordered that said defendant JUSTIN BEASON file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Henry Daniel Forrester, III, an Attorneys whose address is, 711 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Knoxville, TN 37929 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 24th day of February, 2017.

_______________________________

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ABBOTT A. BRAYTON

Docket number 78609-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ABBOTT A. BRAYTON who died JANUARY 13TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of ABBOTT A. BRAYTON

MATTHEW A. BRAYTON; CO-EXECUTOR

8921 WESLEY PLACE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

ALISON E. BRAYTON BULLOCK; CO-EXECUTOR

2201 MOURNING DOVE LANE, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN 37377

AMANDA M. BUSBY; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 2588 KNOXVILLE, TN 37901-2588

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ESTA K. BRAYTON

Docket number 78610-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ESTA K. BRAYTON who died MARCH 23RD, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of ESTA K. BRAYTON

MATTHEW A. BRAYTON; CO-EXECUTOR

8921 WESLEY PLACE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

ALISON E. BRAYTON BULLOCK; CO-EXECUTOR

2201 MOURNING DOVE LANE, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN 37377

AMANDA M. BUSBY; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 2588 KNOXVILLE, TN 37901-2588

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

SADIE WINTON BUTTS

Docket number 78594-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of SADIE WINTON BUTTS who died DECEMBER 23RD, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of SADIE WINTON BUTTS

ALTHEA WILLIS; EXECUTRIX

3325 SELMA AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914

BARBARA W. CLARK; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

2415 E. MAGNOLIA AVE. KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

DENNIS ALLEN COX

Docket number 78548-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of DENNIS ALLEN COX who died DECEMBER 13TH, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of DENNIS ALLEN COX

TIMOTHY A. COX; ADMINISTRATOR

10729 CARPENTER RUN LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37932

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MARY OVERTON CULVER

Docket number 78577-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 9TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MARY OVERTON CULVER who died FEBRUARY 2ND, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of MARY OVERTON CULVER

RANDALL E. ZACHARY; ADMINISTRATOR

1032 FARRAGUT AVE. KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

ROBERT W. GODWIN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

4611 OLD BROADWAY, KNOXVILLE TN 37918

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BETTY B. DELANEY

Docket number 78574-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 8TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BETTY B. DELANEY who died OCTOBER 28TH, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of BETTY B. DELANEY

SUSAN ELAINE DELANEY SELLS; EXECUTRIX

548 JACKSON HILLS DR. MARYVILLE, TN 37804

DANIEL F. WILKINS; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

550 W. MAIN ST. STE 500 KNOXVILLE TN, 37902

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

JAMES SCOTT DUNFORD

Docket number 78584-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JAMES SCOTT DUNFORD who died JANUARY 20TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of JAMES SCOTT DUNFORD

ELIZABETH S. DUNFORD VOGEL; CO-EXECUTRIX

4409 ROSEMARY DR., MARIETTA, GA 30066

MARY LAND DUNFORD; CO-EXECUTRIX

1923 CLINTON DR. MARIETTA GA 30062

NATALIE J. IVEY; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL RD.KNOXVILLE TN 37922

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BOBBIE L. HIMES

Docket number 78572-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BOBBIE L. HIMES who died DECEMBER 11TH, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of BOBBIE L. HIMES

RICHARD H. HIMES JR.; CO-EXECUTOR

168 CADENCE TRAIL. CANTON, GA 30115

SUSAN HIMES THOMAS; CO-EXECUTOR

163 ANGLERS COVE, KINGSTON, TN 37763

ROBERT B. FROST, JR; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

2300 FIRST TENNESSEE PLAZA, KNOXVILLE, TN 37929

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

JEFF DAVID JACOBY

Docket number 78599-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JEFF DAVID JACOBY who died DECEMBER 25TH, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of JEFF DAVID JACOBY

KRISIT KROMER FISHER; EXECUTRIX

9405 STATESVIEW DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

CAROLYN FRANCES HODGE MCBRIDE

Docket number 78543-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of CAROLYN FRANCES HODGE MCBRIDE who died AUGUST 31ST, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of CAROLYN FRANCES HODGE MCBRIDE

MARTHA CAROL, MCBRIDGE-FREEMAN; EXECUTRIX

4075 WEATHERFORD CIRCLE, ALPHARETTA, GA 30009

LINDA G. SHOWN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 299 ALCOA, TN 37701

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

JAMES H. MCBRIDE

Docket number 78544-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JAMES H. MCBRIDE who died NOVEMBER 21ST, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of JAMES H. MCBRIDE

MARTHA CAROL, MCBRIDGE-FREEMAN; EXECUTRIX

4075 WEATHERFORD CIRCLE, ALPHARETTA, GA 30009

LINDA G. SHOWN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 299 ALCOA, TN 37701

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

CLAUDE MORELLI

Docket number 78586-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of CLAUDE MORELLI who died DECEMBER 30TH, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of CLAUDE MORELLI

SHARON MORELLI; ADMINISTRATRIX

6014 N. APOPKE DR. KNOXVILLE TN 37914

ROBERT W. GODWIN; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

4611 OLD BROADWAY, KNOXVILLE TN 37918

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

MARY LOUISE STORMER

Docket number 78585-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MARY LOUISE STORMER who died JANUARY 21ST, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of MARY LOUISE STORMER

RALPH WAYNE STORMER; EXECUTOR

501 BRIAR GATE LANE, KNOXVILLE TN 37934

NATALIE J IVEY; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

CAROL LYNN WILLIAMS

Docket number 78488-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 14TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of CAROL LYNN WILLIAMS who died OCTOBER 17TH, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of CAROL LYNN WILLIAMS

CHADD EASTERDAY; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

4612 COURTSIDE DR. MCKINNEY, TX 75070

TODD EASTERDAY; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

4701 LAKELAND DR. APT 10 F. FLOWOOD, MS 37232

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

CLAUDE R. WOOD JR

Docket number 78573-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 8TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of CLAUDE R. WOOD JR who died DECEMBER 27TH 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 2/27/2017

Estate of CLAUDE R. WOOD JR

CAROLYN C. WOOD; EXECUTRIX

12405 COTTON BLOSSOM LANE KNOXVILLE, TN 37934

PUBLISH: 2/27/2017 & 3/6/2017

Misc. Notices

LEGAL SECTION 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2499, Bridge Repairs, due 3/28/17;

Bid 2516, CAC Summer Milk Deliveries 2017, due 3/13/17;

RFQ 2518, Professional Engineering and Right of Way Services, due 3/28/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Executive Board Meeting, March 22, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Executive Board will meet on Wednesday, March 22nd at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City/County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. Visit www.knoxtrans.org/meeting for preliminary and final Agendas or contact the TPO if you would like a copy of the final Agenda. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.