Legal and Public Notices for the week of March 13, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 31, 2005, executed by AMY J JONES, TIM W NOWELL , conveying certain real property therein described to TOM WESTBROOK , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 1, 2005, in Deed Book 1, Page 5at Instrument Number 200502010060605; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) , KNOX COUNTY STATE OF TN, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK WB 2325, PAGE 334, ID#047GL-059, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT NO 59 IN THE SUBDIVISION OF STONE BRIDGE GARDENS SUBDIVISION, FILED IN MAP CABINET L AT SLIDE 399D. THE SURVEY OF STANLEY E HINDS SURVEYOR DATED 6-25-91.

Parcel ID: 047GL059

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 818 VALERIE LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMY J JONES, TIM W NOWELL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ANESTHESIA MEDICAL ALLIANCE OF TENNESSEE, GE CAPITAL RETAIL BANK , MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO HSBC BANK NEVADA N.A./ORCHARD BANK VISA PLATINUM, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WASHIGNTON MUTUAL BANK

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113141

03/13/2017, 03/20/2017, 03/27/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 20, 2005, executed by LISA TRENT, RICK TRENT, conveying certain real property therein described to LEGACY TITLE AGENCY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 8, 2005, at Instrument Number 200512080050262;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank N.A., as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. 2006-FRE2 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-FRE2 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY LOCATED IN KNOX COUNTY: 2423 MINERAL SPRINGS AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE 37917:SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. TWO (2) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 16TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, NEAR WHITTLE SPRINGS, FRONTING 50 FEET ON THE NORTH SIDE OF WHITTLE ROAD AND RUNNING BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES, 150 FEET, AND BEING BOUNDED ON THE EAST BY A 25 FOOT PRIVATE ROAD, WHICH SEPARATES THIS PROPERTY FROM THE PROPERTY OF H.E. BARTLETT, BEING THE PORTION OF THE BARTLETT FARM, WHICH WAS PURCHASED BY H.E. BARTLETT FROM DAN CAWOOD AND BEING THE SAME LOT CONVEYED TO MARGARET MANN CARSON BY H.E. BARTLETT AND WIFE, APRIL 2ND, 1919, BY DEED OF RECORD IN BOOK 240, PAGE 257, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND EXISTING EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 069E-B-045

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2423 MINERAL SPRINGS AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LISA TRENT

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CHARLIE WOOD AND WIFE, KIMBERLY WOOD, DAWN WHITE, FRANKENMUTH INSURANCE ASO MONTY FAIRCHILD, PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, SOUTHLAND DISTRIBUTORS OF KNOXVILLERICK TRENT. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113228 03/13/2017, 03/20/2017, 03/27/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 13, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBRA JEAN SLAGLE, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on November 14, 2005, as Instrument No. 200512130051657 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-R1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST LINE OF IDUMEA ROAD, DISTANCE 1,050 FEET, MORE OR LESS, IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER LINE OF HOGSKIN ROAD WITH IDUMEA ROAD AND DISTANCE SOUTH 4 DEGREES 38 MINUTES WEST, 22.6 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE C.W. SLAGLE PROPERTY; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT NORTH 55 DEGREES 22 MINUTES WEST, 219.9 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 9 DEGREES 50 MINUTES WEST, 151.1 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST, 233.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 41 DEGREES 20 MINUTES WEST, 160 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO C.W. SLAGLE, SOUTH 55 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST, 200 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST LINE OF IDUMEA ROAD, SOUTH 4 DEGREES 38 MINUTES WEST 22.6 FEET TO THE POINT OR PLAC OF BEGINNING, AS SHOWN BY THE SURVEY OF WAYNE L. SMITH & ASSOCIATES, ENGINEERS, DATED MARCH 1, 1961.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEBRA JEAN SLAGLE, OBTAINED TITLE TO BY DEED DATED THE 26TH DAY OF APRIL 1990, EXECUTED BY FRANK E. SLAGLE AND EULA NELL SLAGLE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 2007, PAGE 0052, IN THE OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY CLERK.

Tax ID: 023-015

Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBRA JEAN SLAGLE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4707 Idumea Rd, Corryton, TN 37721, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000313-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mary Scates executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for America’s Wholesale Lender, Lender and Robert M. Wilson Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated November 20, 2006 and recorded on November 28, 2006 in Instrument No. 200611280044577, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, The Bank Of New York Mellon Fka The Bank Of New York, As Trustee For The Certificateholders Of The Cwalt, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2006-43cb, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-43cb, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 4, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. nine (9) of Knox County, Tennessee, Mw without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and according to the survey of Hinds Surveying Company, Stanley E. Hinds, Surveyor, dated June 6, 2002, bearing Job No. 0206027 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at an axle in the southeastern right of way of Berry Road, corner to property now or formerly owned by Walker (Deed Book 2002 Page 110) said axle being located in a northeasterly direction 59 feet, more or less, from the point of intersection of East End Road and the southeastern right of way of Berry Road; thence with the southeastern right of way of Berry Road, North 54 deg. 31 min. East, 59.00 feet to a new iron pin corner to property now or formerly owned by Love (Deed Book 1145, Page 191); thence with the line of Love, South 41 deg. 45 min. East, 113.94 feet to an iron pipe in the line of property now or formerly owned by Vars (Deed Book 1601, Page 614); thence with the line of Vars, South 57 deg. 39 min. West 55.00 feet to a new iron pin corner to Walker; thence with the line of Walker, North 44 deg. 00 min. West 111.48 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

The above description is from previous deed of record no boundary line survey having been done at the time of this conveyance.

This conveyance is made subject to all applicable restrictions, setback lines and existing easements of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Mary Scates, unmarried by Warranty Deed from David Holmes and wife, Janice Holmes, dated 09/10/04 and recorded 9/14/04 in Instrument No. 200409140022932 in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

M/P # 122EB-019

ke

Commonly known as: 1610 Berry Road, Knoxville, TN 37920

Parcel ID Number: 122EB 019

Address/Description: 1610 Berry Road, Knoxville, TN 37920.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Mary Scates.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-01438 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, David W. Weekley and Peggy Weekley executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., As Nominee for FSGBank, N.A., Lender and Doug Daugherty, Trustee(s), which was dated April 17, 2007 and recorded on April 26, 2007 in Instrument No. 200704260087660, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 13, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and being known and designated as all of Lot 55 FOREST MILLS Subdivision, Unit 2 as shown by map of same of record m map Cabinet N, Slide 125C in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description

BEING the same property conveyed to David W. Weekley and wife Peggy Weekley from Jeffrey J. Hoffman and wife Anja O. Hoffman by Deed dated July 13,2000 and of record in Instrument No 200009060016696 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 116EB032

Address/Description: 12619 Daisywood Drive, Knoxville, TN 37932.

Current Owner(s): David W. Weekley and Peggy Weekley.

Other Interested Party(ies): Target National Bank/Target Visa; Internal Revenue Service; American Express Bank, FSB; Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC; Midland Funding, LLC as successor in interest to GE Money Bank/Lowes Consumer; Knox County, Tennessee; LVNV Funding LLC assignee of American Express, FSB; Teresa Powers; FIA Card Services, N.A.; Hines and Company, PC; and Tennessee Valley Orthopedics.

This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, DEPARTMENT OF THE U.S. TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument No. 200905110072759, Serial Number 541877309. Notice of the sale has been given to the Internal Revenue Service in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02233 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Brandon W. Lusby executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Amerifirst Financial Corporation, Lender and Foothills Title Services, Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated June 2, 2014 and recorded on June 4, 2014 in Instrument No. 201406040068643, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, AmeriFirst Financial Corporation, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 4, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Eighth Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of any municipality and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING designated as Lot 5, HARBISON PLANTATION SUBDIVISION, Unit 3, as shown on the plat of same of record in Plat Cabinet P, Slide 368-C, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE the same property conveyed to Brandon W. Lusby, unmarried, by Warranty Deed dated June 2, 2014, and recorded in Instrument Number 201406040068642, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 021HC005

Address/Description: 7472 Cotton Patch Drive, Corryton, TN 37721.

Current Owner(s): Brandon W. Lusby.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02742 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 13, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BRANDON MILLER AND HANNAH MILLER, to Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee, on December 10, 2015, as Instrument No. 201512160036356 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: FIRST COMMUNITY MORTGAGE INC.

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 85, REVISED PLAT FOR SOLOMON PLACE, UNIT 4, LOTS 84-91, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200503030069002 ( A REVISION OF PLAT OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200412170049508) IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION THEREOF.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SET-BACK LINES, AND OTHER CONDITIONS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BRANDON A. MILLER AND, HANNAH R. MILLER BY WARRANTY DEED DATED DECEMBER 9, 2015, AND RECORDED AS INSTRUMENT NO. 201512160036355 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 028GD012

Current Owner(s) of Property: BRANDON MILLER AND HANNAH MILLER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4114 Kingdom Ln, Knoxville, TN 37938, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000016-391

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 30, 2008, executed by BETTY LOU ABBOTT , GARY L LONG, MARY L LONG, conveying certain real property therein described to B DARNELL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 3, 2008, at Instrument Number 200810030023401;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATE IN THE 5TH (FORMERLY 8TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, . TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 23RD WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 294, BLOCK 47, WEST LONSDALE ADDITION, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 106, IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE EAST SIDE OF DAYTON STREET, SAID IRON IN BEING 50 FEET FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST LINE OF DAYTON STREET WITH THE NORTH LINE OF MYOSOTIS STREET, SAID IRON PIN MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED;.THENCE LEAVING DAYTON STREET AND ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 595 AND 594, 144 FEET TO AN ALLEY; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID ALLEY, 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 594 AND 593, 144 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST LINE OF DAYTON STREET; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION WITH DAYTON STREET, 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. (TAX ID: 093LE-003)

Parcel ID: 093LE003

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2204 DAYTON ST, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BETTY LOU ABBOTT , GARY L LONG, MARY L LONG

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO SYNCHRONY BANK/DILLARD`S CO FKSCThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113007 03/13/2017, 03/20/2017, 03/27/2017

NOTICE: TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 31st day of March, 2010, by Deed of Trust recorded in the Register’s Office at Knoxville, Tennessee, in Instrument #201004010062124, GEORGE MARCUS HALL, UNMARRIED conveyed to DAVID REYNOLDS, TRUSTEE, the herein described real estate, to secure the payment of the following indebtedness: one note of even date executed by GEORGE MARCUS HALL payable to PEOPLES BANK OF THE SOUTH, in the original amount of $80,000.00 and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtednesses and other provisions of the Trust Deeds have been violated, and Peoples Bank of the South the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust. In accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand in front of the Courthouse door in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 o’clock a.m., on the 3rd day of April, 2017, said property to be sold in bar of the right and equity of redemption and all other rights and exemptions, and subject to the following conditions: unpaid property taxes and other prior encumbrances of record.

Situated in District No. 8 of Knox County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stone in the old Nelson line in the road, a corner to J. C. McClain, and running thence with said Nelson line South 82 ¼ deg. E. 236 ft. to a stone at the North edge of said road; thence South 6 ½ deg. W. 370 ft. to a stone; thence N. 82 ¼ deg. W. 236 ft. to a stone in the west line of B.F. Ferguson; thence with said west line northwardly a direct course to the beginning, Containing two acres more or less and being the same real estate conveyed to Geo. K. Collins and wife, Mollie Collins by W. Ferguson et al, by deed dated February 23, 1923 and of record in the Register’s Office of Knox. County, Tennessee in Deed book 376, page 48 which real estate lies south of the Third Creek Pike about four and one half miles West of Knoxville and being part of the tract of ground conveyed by S.W. Ferguson, et al to W.D. Ferguson by deed dated January 1, 1874 of record in Book M, Vol. 3, page 524, all of record in the Register’s office Knox County, Tennessee.

The above description was taken from the prior deed of record with no new boundary line survey having been completed at the time of this conveyance.

Being the same property conveyed to Clarence Shields Wyrick and wife, Arietta Tennessee Wyrick, by deed dated 08/26/35 and filed of record in book 566, page 266 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. Clarence Shields Wyrick died on January 8, 1990, thereby leaving Arietta Mays Wyrick as his surviving Tenant by the Entirety. Also see affidavit of death and heir ship of record as Instrument No. 201004010062122 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is made subject to all applicable restrictions, easements and building setback lines of record in said register’s Office.

For further reference see Warranty deed recorded on April 1, 2010 as Instrument No. 201004010062123 in the Register of Deeds for Knox County, Tennessee.

The commonly known street address for the subject property is believed to be: 5604 Matlock Drive, Knoxville, Tn.

To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, information and belief, there are no tax lien claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. §§ 35-5-104 and 67-1-1433 (b)(1) and 26 U.S.C. § 7425.

To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, persons who have interests in the subject property, other than the borrower and who are entitle to notice are: 1. Juan Tomas Domingo, Maria Francisco de Francisco and Domingo Tomas Domingo, 5604 Matlock Drive, Knoxville, Tn. 2. United States of America, c/o Anne-Marie Svolto, Assistant United States Attorneys, 800 Market Street, Suite 211, Knoxville, Tenn. 37902.

Pursuant to the above described Deeds of Trust, the Trustee may sell the property by lots or as a whole, whichever generates the highest overall bid. The proceeds from the sale of the above-described property shall be applied in accordance with the provisions of the above-described Deed of Trust. Should the highest and best bidder fail to comply with the terms of the sale, then the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the second highest bid, or the next highest bid, which the buyer is able to comply. The Trustee shall also have the right to adjourn the sale to another date certain without further publication but upon announcement before or during the sale.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

This the 1st day of March, 2017.

/s/ David Reynolds

DAVID REYNOLDS, TRUSTEE

Notice of Settlement

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY , TENNESSEE

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE:

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM C. SHELL

DECEASED

DOcKET # 77425-3

NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, PAYMENT OF ATTORNEY FEES, AND PAYMENT OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY

TO: JESSE NOAH SHELL

405 E. CENTRAL STREET

DEQUINCY, LA 70633

In this cause, it appearing that an accounting/settlement has been filed by the Personal Representative, which is sworn to, and it further appearing that the following beneficiary and unfound heir is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee and whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, to wit: JESSE NOAH SHELL, pursuant to T.C.A. 30-2-603 this notice is published to advise the above beneficiaries and all interested parties that the Clerk and Master will take the account of the Personal Representative and direct payment of unclaimed property on the 13th day of April, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. in the Probate Courtroom, Room 352 City-County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37902. The settlement may be continued from time to time as provided by T.C.A. 30-2-605

This 6th day of February, 2017.

Douglas Edward Shell

Personal Representative

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Marilyn S. Melhorn and Kevin Stuart Cook Haney executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Finance of America Mortgage LLC d/b/a Erates Mortgage, Lender and John Rockford, Esq., Trustee(s), which was dated January 6, 2016 and recorded on January 13, 2016 in Instrument No. 201601130041140, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 5, BLOCK F, COUNTRY MANOR SUBDIVISION, UNIT 4, AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET K, SLIDE 98-C, (MAP BOOK 92-S, PAGE 23), IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION; AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF STANLEY E. HINDS, SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 21, 1994.

Parcel ID Number: 142JJ005

Address/Description: 324 Axton Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934.

Current Owner(s): Kevin Cook Haney as Trustee of Kevin Cook Haney.

Other Interested Party(ies): SunTrust Bank.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02153 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Sherry L. Waggoner executed a Deed of Trust to National City Mortgage Co., Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated October 25, 2004 and recorded on November 3, 2004 in Instrument No. 200411030037613, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 2, Block K, CRESTWOOD HILLS SUBDIVISION, UNIT FOUR, as shown by map of record in Map Book 42-S, Page 6, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said property being bounded and described as shown on map of aforesaid addition, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description, and according to the survey of Batson and Himes, Engineers, Knoxville, Tennessee dated 14 March 1966 and-revised July 7, 1966.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record. No boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

BEING THE SAME property conveyed to Sherry L. Waggoner by deed of Wilma Jean W. Lipscomb, dated December 7, 2001, and recorded in Instrument No. 200112070046089, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 119FE019

Address/Description: 708 Bridgewater Road, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): Sherry L. Waggoner.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02358 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Piper L Jolley and Brian Jolley executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Larry A. Weissman, Trustee(s), which was dated November 4, 2011 and recorded on November 14, 2011 in Instrument No. 201111140026621, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Fifth (5th) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, within the Ward of 45th the city of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 11, Block H, Hunting Hills West, Unit 6, a subdivision in Knox County, Tennessee, as shown by the map of the same of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 199A (formerly Map Book 63-S, Page 60) in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to Piper Jolley, married, from The Estate of Maurice J. Fox by Warranty Deed dated September 17, 2008, recorded September 24, 2008, at Instrument No. 200809240021019 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to all applicable easements, restrictions, building set-back lines and conditions of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

DESIGNATED as Map & Parcel 092P-G-009.00

Parcel ID Number: 092PG009

Address/Description: 2332 Round Tree Road, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): Piper Jolley.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-00491 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 23, 2010, executed by Marion C. Allan, conveying certain real property therein described to FIRST TITLE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 2, 2010, at Instrument Number 201012020033980;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 6 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NO. 74 OF THE BARRINGTON SUBDIVISION, BLOCK B, UNIT 2, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET M, SLIDE 21-B, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.

Parcel ID: 066KE-010

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5809 Attleboro Drive, Powell, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Marion C. Allan

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The secretary of Housing and Urban DevelopmentThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #111997

02/27/2017, 03/06/2017, 03/13/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on March 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBORAH SUE REDMOND, to TRANSCONTINENTAL TITLE, Trustee, on May 18, 2004, as Instrument No. 200406030111215 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Fremont Home Loan Trust 2004-2, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-2

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES, TO WIT:

SITUATED IN THE NINTH (9TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING A 1.0 ACRE TRACT LOCATED ON THE WESTERN SIDE OF WISE LANE, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET I, SLIDE 287A (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 83-L, PAGE 24), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 908 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERN LINE OF WISE LANE WITH THE NORTHERN LINE OF OLD SEVLERVILLE PIKE, SAID IRON PIN MARKING COMMON CORNER TO PROPERTY OF WILSON; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF WILSON SOUTH 60 DEG. 11 MIN. WEST, 238.32 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN THE LINE OF LANE; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LANE, NORTH 24 DE. 28 MIN. WEST, 180.59 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF CANNON AND KETRON AND OTHERS NORTH 55 DEG. 43 MIN. EAST, 223.92 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN THE WESTERN RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF WISE LANE; THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE SOUTH 29 DEG. 19 MIN. EAST, 197.24 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF TOMMY J. HATMAKER, SURVEYOR, DATED OCTOBER 3, 1983, BEARING DRAWING NUMBER 33499.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEBORAH SUE REDMOND BY DEED FROM BARBARA I. HENSLEY RECORDED 03/20/2003 IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200303200083703, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 125-03101

Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBORAH SUE REDMOND

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7801 WISE LN , KNOXVILLE , TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE DEPOSIT PAID. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS**

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-117 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002692-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 17, 2007, executed by Ina G Henderson, conveying certain real property therein described to ARNOLD M. WEISS, ESQ., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded January 24, 2007, at Instrument Number 200701240060027;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to NEW YORK MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT ONE (I) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 13TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING A PART OF LOT 22 IN THE A. J. RAMSEY ADDITION AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE 94, IN THE KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE REGISTER`S OFFICE AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 100 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET AND THE NORTHWEST LINE OF MCCALLA AVENUE; THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING SOUTH 51 DEG. 40 MIN. WEST, 143.01 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 37 DEG. 08 MIN. WEST, 49.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 51 DEG. 35 MIN. WEST, 46.98 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN A FENCE IN THE LINE OF CHILHOWEE PARK; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF CHILHOWEE PARK, NORTH 36 DEG. 47 MIN. WEST, 49.82 FEET LO UN IRON PIN; THENCE ALONG A FENCE NORTH 51 DEG. 33 MIN. EAST, 187.87 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ALICE STREET, SOUTH 38 DEG. 10 MIN. EAST, 100 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF J. E. MCALEER, JR., SURVEYOR, DATED SEPTEMBER 6, 1979, BEARING DRAWING NO. 79329, NO NEW BOUNDARY LINE SURVEY WAS PERFORMED AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACKS, AND OTHER CONDITIONS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE 94, IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 082CE-009

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 105 ALICE ST, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS-AT-LAW OF INA G HENDERSON, MARY M. TATE, MELVIN WENDELL TATE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CAPITAL ONE BANK, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #112280

02/27/2017, 03/06/2017, 03/13/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 2, 2007, executed by GLENN HOLSTON, STEPHANIE HOLSTON , conveying certain real property therein described to Emmett James House or Bill R. McLaughlin, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded March 8, 2007, in Deed Book 1, Page 16at Instrument Number 200703080072462;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

TRACT I: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF ANY MUNICIPALITY, AND BEING THE PROPERTY SHOWN ON PLAT ENTITLED SURVEY FOR JOHN RHYNE, OF RECORD AT INSTRUMENT NO. 200702220067883, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. TOGETHER WITH A 25` PERMANENT ACCESS EASEMENT AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200702220067883, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE TRACT II:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF ANY MUNICIPALITY, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 2, SURVEY FOR RUBY SHARP, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE SAME OF RECORD BEARING INSTRUMENT NO. 200108160012716, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 066 11902

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3936 EMORY RD, POWELL, TN 37849.

In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): GLENN HOLSTON, STEPHANIE HOLSTON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Regions Bank d/b/a AmSouth Bank. T

he sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. T

his property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #112524

02/27/2017, 03/06/2017, 03/13/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Kendra L. Lacy and Sonja M. Sides executed a Deed of Trust to Peoples Home Equity, Inc., Lender and A. Nicole Troutt, Trustee(s), which was dated July 2, 2008 and recorded on July 7, 2008 in Instrument No. 200807070001213, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 21, 2017, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of any municipality, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows

BEGINNING at an iron pin at the western edge of Clear Springs Road at a corner with Ford 1653 feet, more or less, from its intersection with Old Rutledge Pike, thence with the western edge of Clear Spring Road, South 11 deg 26 min 50 sec East 24.36 feet to an iron pin and corner with Cross, thence with the line of Cross South 78 deg 24 min 06 sec West 160.12 feet to an iron pin and South 67 deg 50 min 25 sec West 241.71 feet to an iron pin at a corner with the grantors, thence in a severance line through the lands of the grantors, North 17 deg 42 min 17 sec West 210 feet to an iron pin and North 63 deg 09 min 11 sec East 190 feet to an iron pin and corner with Ford, thence with the line of Ford South 12 deg 09 min 00 sec East 189.75 feet to an iron pin and North 78 deg 29 min 46 sec East 235 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1.02 acres, according to the survey of Eddie Garrett, RLS #1544, dated 04-06-95

BEING the same property conveyed to Kendra L Lacy, Unmarried and Sonja M Sides, Unmarried, by Deed dated July 2, 2008, from Timothy W Cross and wife, Lisa Ann Cross, recorded as Instrument No. ________ Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Parcel ID Number: 024 04103

Address/Description: 3817 A Clear Springs Road, Mascot, TN 37806.

Current Owner(s): Kendra L. Lacy and The Estate of Sonja M. Sides.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: AJAY KUMAR KOONURU

IN RE: EKTA JAYANTIBHAI PATEL v. AJAY KUMAR KOONURU

NO. 193055-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, it is ordered that said defendant, AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Bhavya Chaudhary, an Attorney whose address is, 700 Holcomb Bridge Rd Norcross, GA 30071, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 8th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RAMON BENITO SIERRA;

IN RE: REGINA Y. SIERRA v. RAMON BENITO SIERRA

NO. 193266-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RAMON BENITO SIERRA a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RAMON BENITO SIERRA it is ordered that said defendant RAMON BENITO SIERRA file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jerry R. Givens, an Attorneys whose address is, 4706 Papermill Drive Knoxville, TN 37909, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 8th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ELIAS DEDAS;

IN RE: JONAH GABRIEL KIRKLAND, BELLA JOY GENE KIRKLAND AND JAZMYN MARISSA KIRKLAND

NO. 192663-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant ELIAS DEDAS a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ELIAS DEDAS it is ordered that said defendant ELIAS DEDAS file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Virginia Couch, an Attorneys whose address is, 11907 Kingston Pike Ste. 201 Knoxville, TN 37934 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 3rd day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV;

IN RE: U.S. BANK TRUST NA v. UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III

NO. 193206-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV it is ordered that said defendants UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with MARIA YODER, an Attorneys whose address is, 1521 Merrill Drive, Suite D-220 Little Rock, AR 72211 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of February, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JUSTIN BEASON;

IN RE: VICKI PARROTT v. JUSTIN BEASON

NO. 192825-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant JUSTIN BEASON a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JUSTIN BEASON it is ordered that said defendant JUSTIN BEASON file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Henry Daniel Forrester, III, an Attorneys whose address is, 711 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Knoxville, TN 37929 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 24th day of February, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

DOROTHY J. BAILEY

Docket number 78633-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 23RD DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of DOROTHY J. BAILEY who died FEBRUARY 1ST, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of DOROTHY J. BAILEY

DAVID A. CASE; EXECUTOR

1912 TREEMONT DR. KNOXVILLE TN 37912

DAVID B. HAMILTON; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

1810 MERCHANTS DR. STE. 1, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BILLIE JEAN DEAN BINGHAM

Docket number 78559-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BILLIE JEAN DEAN BINGHAM who died DECEMBER 26TH, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of BILLIE JEAN DEAN BINGHAM

DAVID MARCUS BINGHAM; CO-EXECUTOR

8836 MALLOW DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

GLENNA BETH LIGHT; CO-EXECUTOR

1536 FOX MEADOW CIRCLE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

HENRY DIXON CUNNINGHAM

Docket number 78654-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of HENRY DIXON CUNNINGHAM who died JANUARY 29TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of HENRY DIXON CUNNINGHAM

DAVID L. BLACK; EXECUTOR

8421 GRANE LEFE ST. KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

MITAL D. PATEL; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 26072 KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BOBBY HAROLD FEESE

Docket number 78611-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BOBBY HAROLD FEESE who died JANUARY 14TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of BOBBY HAROLD FEESE

PHILLI RICHARD FEESE; EXECUTOR

P.O. BOX 54 EDMONTON, KY 42129

MICHAEL L. DEBUSK; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, STE 101, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

KIMETHA DANETTE FLEENOR

Docket number 78640-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of KIMETHA DANETTE FLEENOR who died JANUARY 11TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of KIMETHA DANETTE FLEENOR

WILLIAM KEE; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

636 MIZE CIRCLE, SEYMOUR, TN 37865

TANYA KEE; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

636 MIZE CIRCLE, SEYMOUR, TN 37865

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

GENEVA JO HAMMOND

Docket number 78678-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of GENEVA JO HAMMOND who died JANUARY 23RD, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of GENEVA JO HAMMOND

DONNA C RANDOLPH; EXECUTRIX

3800 SHIELINGWORTH CT. KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ROBERT FRANCIS KNIGHT

Docket number 78681-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ROBERT FRANCIS KNIGHT who died JANUARY 29TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of ROBERT FRANCIS KNIGHT

BARBARA KNIGHT MAJOR; EXECUTRIX

4821 PALMSTONE LANE. KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BETTY JO KRON

Docket number 78685-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 8TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BETTY JO KRON who died DECEMBER 28TH, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of BETTY JO KRON

MICHAEL RAY KRON; CO-EXECUTOR

922 TWO NOTCH DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

DONNA MARIE CUNNINGHAM; CO-EXECUTOR

511 WATAUGA AVE. KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

MICHAEL L. DEBUSK; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, STE 101, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BEN D. VANWINKLE

Docket number 78241-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 2ND DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BEN D. VANWINKLE who died NOVEMBER 10TH, 2015, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of BEN D. VANWINKLE

DARRELL VANWINKLE; ADMINISTRATOR

2809 WOODSON DR., KNOXVILLE TN 37920

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ROBERT BEAL WHITAKER

Docket number 78670-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 3RD DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ROBERT BEAL WHITAKER who died JANUARY 3RD, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of ROBERT BEAL WHITAKER

ROBERT ALAN WHITAKER; CO-EXECUTOR

854 MEADOWFIELD DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

J. MICHAEL WHIAKER; CO-EXECUTOR

823 ZOLA LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

GENEVIEVE WOOLSEY

Docket number 78675-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of GENEVIEVE WOOLSEY who died MARCH 16TH, 2015, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of GENEVIEVE WOOLSEY

GUY TAYLOR; EXECUTOR

2458 KENNINGTON RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

RUFUS W. BEAMER, JR.; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

707 MARKET ST. KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

Misc. Notices

LEGAL SECTION 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2517, Electric Supplies, due 4-6-17;

Bid 2520, Plumbing Supplies, due 4-5-17;

Bid 2521, Hybrid Vehicles, due 4-5-17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Public Notice

KNOXVILLE REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION PLANNING ORGANIZATION

CALL-FOR-PROJECTS

Federal Transit Administration

Knoxville Urban Area

Section 5310-Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals With Disabilities Funding

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is soliciting projects to be funded through Federal Transit Administration (FTA) urban area Section 5310-Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities (Enhanced Mobility) funding. Projects can include both operating services and vehicle purchases. Non-profits who serve the elderly or persons who are disabled may be eligible to apply for funding for vans or mini-buses that serve their clients. The TPO staff will administer the project selection process. The TPO Executive Board will make the final award decisions. Funding will occur through the Knoxville Knox County Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC), the contracting agency for the TPO. The complete Call-for-Projects can be found on the TPO website at www.knoxtrans.org.

Proposals are due by 4:00 p.m. EST on Friday, March 24, 2017. Proposals should be sent to:

Mr. Doug Burton, Principal Planner

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

400 Main Street, Suite 403 – Knoxville, TN 37902

865-215-3824 or doug.burton@knoxmpc.org

Notice of Auction

The owners and/or Lienholders of the following vehicles are hereby notified of their rights to pay all charges and reclaim said vehicles being held at the storage lot of A -1 Express Tires & Wrecker Service. Failure to reclaim these vehicles will be deemed a waiver of all rights and titles along with consent to dispose of said vehicles at public auction held on Saturday, April 1,2017 10:00AM at 11941 Chapman Hwy Seymour TN 37865.

04 FORD 1FAHP53UX4G157225

01 FORD 1FMZU62E42ZA50174

11 NISSAN 3N1BC1CP0BL427184

95 GMC 1GKDT13W6SK540754

06 CHEVY 1GCCS148968253602

06 TOYOTA 1NXBR32E26Z593723

94 FORD 1FALP4447RF133156