Legal and Public Notices for the week of March 20, 2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 31, 2005, executed by AMY J JONES, TIM W NOWELL , conveying certain real property therein described to TOM WESTBROOK , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 1, 2005, in Deed Book 1, Page 5at Instrument Number 200502010060605; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) , KNOX COUNTY STATE OF TN, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK WB 2325, PAGE 334, ID#047GL-059, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT NO 59 IN THE SUBDIVISION OF STONE BRIDGE GARDENS SUBDIVISION, FILED IN MAP CABINET L AT SLIDE 399D. THE SURVEY OF STANLEY E HINDS SURVEYOR DATED 6-25-91.

Parcel ID: 047GL059

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 818 VALERIE LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMY J JONES, TIM W NOWELL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ANESTHESIA MEDICAL ALLIANCE OF TENNESSEE, GE CAPITAL RETAIL BANK , MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO HSBC BANK NEVADA N.A./ORCHARD BANK VISA PLATINUM, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WASHIGNTON MUTUAL BANK

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113141

03/13/2017, 03/20/2017, 03/27/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 20, 2005, executed by LISA TRENT, RICK TRENT, conveying certain real property therein described to LEGACY TITLE AGENCY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 8, 2005, at Instrument Number 200512080050262;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank N.A., as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. 2006-FRE2 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-FRE2 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY LOCATED IN KNOX COUNTY: 2423 MINERAL SPRINGS AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE 37917:SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. TWO (2) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 16TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, NEAR WHITTLE SPRINGS, FRONTING 50 FEET ON THE NORTH SIDE OF WHITTLE ROAD AND RUNNING BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES, 150 FEET, AND BEING BOUNDED ON THE EAST BY A 25 FOOT PRIVATE ROAD, WHICH SEPARATES THIS PROPERTY FROM THE PROPERTY OF H.E. BARTLETT, BEING THE PORTION OF THE BARTLETT FARM, WHICH WAS PURCHASED BY H.E. BARTLETT FROM DAN CAWOOD AND BEING THE SAME LOT CONVEYED TO MARGARET MANN CARSON BY H.E. BARTLETT AND WIFE, APRIL 2ND, 1919, BY DEED OF RECORD IN BOOK 240, PAGE 257, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND EXISTING EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 069E-B-045

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2423 MINERAL SPRINGS AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LISA TRENT

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CHARLIE WOOD AND WIFE, KIMBERLY WOOD, DAWN WHITE, FRANKENMUTH INSURANCE ASO MONTY FAIRCHILD, PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, SOUTHLAND DISTRIBUTORS OF KNOXVILLERICK TRENT. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113228 03/13/2017, 03/20/2017, 03/27/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 13, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBRA JEAN SLAGLE, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on November 14, 2005, as Instrument No. 200512130051657 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-R1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST LINE OF IDUMEA ROAD, DISTANCE 1,050 FEET, MORE OR LESS, IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER LINE OF HOGSKIN ROAD WITH IDUMEA ROAD AND DISTANCE SOUTH 4 DEGREES 38 MINUTES WEST, 22.6 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE C.W. SLAGLE PROPERTY; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT NORTH 55 DEGREES 22 MINUTES WEST, 219.9 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 9 DEGREES 50 MINUTES WEST, 151.1 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST, 233.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 41 DEGREES 20 MINUTES WEST, 160 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO C.W. SLAGLE, SOUTH 55 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST, 200 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST LINE OF IDUMEA ROAD, SOUTH 4 DEGREES 38 MINUTES WEST 22.6 FEET TO THE POINT OR PLAC OF BEGINNING, AS SHOWN BY THE SURVEY OF WAYNE L. SMITH & ASSOCIATES, ENGINEERS, DATED MARCH 1, 1961.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEBRA JEAN SLAGLE, OBTAINED TITLE TO BY DEED DATED THE 26TH DAY OF APRIL 1990, EXECUTED BY FRANK E. SLAGLE AND EULA NELL SLAGLE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 2007, PAGE 0052, IN THE OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY CLERK.

Tax ID: 023-015

Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBRA JEAN SLAGLE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4707 Idumea Rd, Corryton, TN 37721, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000313-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mary Scates executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for America’s Wholesale Lender, Lender and Robert M. Wilson Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated November 20, 2006 and recorded on November 28, 2006 in Instrument No. 200611280044577, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, The Bank Of New York Mellon Fka The Bank Of New York, As Trustee For The Certificateholders Of The Cwalt, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2006-43cb, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-43cb, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 4, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. nine (9) of Knox County, Tennessee, Mw without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and according to the survey of Hinds Surveying Company, Stanley E. Hinds, Surveyor, dated June 6, 2002, bearing Job No. 0206027 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at an axle in the southeastern right of way of Berry Road, corner to property now or formerly owned by Walker (Deed Book 2002 Page 110) said axle being located in a northeasterly direction 59 feet, more or less, from the point of intersection of East End Road and the southeastern right of way of Berry Road; thence with the southeastern right of way of Berry Road, North 54 deg. 31 min. East, 59.00 feet to a new iron pin corner to property now or formerly owned by Love (Deed Book 1145, Page 191); thence with the line of Love, South 41 deg. 45 min. East, 113.94 feet to an iron pipe in the line of property now or formerly owned by Vars (Deed Book 1601, Page 614); thence with the line of Vars, South 57 deg. 39 min. West 55.00 feet to a new iron pin corner to Walker; thence with the line of Walker, North 44 deg. 00 min. West 111.48 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

The above description is from previous deed of record no boundary line survey having been done at the time of this conveyance.

This conveyance is made subject to all applicable restrictions, setback lines and existing easements of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Mary Scates, unmarried by Warranty Deed from David Holmes and wife, Janice Holmes, dated 09/10/04 and recorded 9/14/04 in Instrument No. 200409140022932 in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

M/P # 122EB-019

ke

Commonly known as: 1610 Berry Road, Knoxville, TN 37920

Parcel ID Number: 122EB 019

Address/Description: 1610 Berry Road, Knoxville, TN 37920.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Mary Scates.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-01438 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, David W. Weekley and Peggy Weekley executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., As Nominee for FSGBank, N.A., Lender and Doug Daugherty, Trustee(s), which was dated April 17, 2007 and recorded on April 26, 2007 in Instrument No. 200704260087660, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 13, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and being known and designated as all of Lot 55 FOREST MILLS Subdivision, Unit 2 as shown by map of same of record m map Cabinet N, Slide 125C in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description

BEING the same property conveyed to David W. Weekley and wife Peggy Weekley from Jeffrey J. Hoffman and wife Anja O. Hoffman by Deed dated July 13,2000 and of record in Instrument No 200009060016696 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 116EB032

Address/Description: 12619 Daisywood Drive, Knoxville, TN 37932.

Current Owner(s): David W. Weekley and Peggy Weekley.

Other Interested Party(ies): Target National Bank/Target Visa; Internal Revenue Service; American Express Bank, FSB; Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC; Midland Funding, LLC as successor in interest to GE Money Bank/Lowes Consumer; Knox County, Tennessee; LVNV Funding LLC assignee of American Express, FSB; Teresa Powers; FIA Card Services, N.A.; Hines and Company, PC; and Tennessee Valley Orthopedics.

This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, DEPARTMENT OF THE U.S. TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument No. 200905110072759, Serial Number 541877309. Notice of the sale has been given to the Internal Revenue Service in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02233 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Brandon W. Lusby executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Amerifirst Financial Corporation, Lender and Foothills Title Services, Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated June 2, 2014 and recorded on June 4, 2014 in Instrument No. 201406040068643, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, AmeriFirst Financial Corporation, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 4, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Eighth Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of any municipality and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING designated as Lot 5, HARBISON PLANTATION SUBDIVISION, Unit 3, as shown on the plat of same of record in Plat Cabinet P, Slide 368-C, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE the same property conveyed to Brandon W. Lusby, unmarried, by Warranty Deed dated June 2, 2014, and recorded in Instrument Number 201406040068642, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 021HC005

Address/Description: 7472 Cotton Patch Drive, Corryton, TN 37721.

Current Owner(s): Brandon W. Lusby.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02742 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 13, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BRANDON MILLER AND HANNAH MILLER, to Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee, on December 10, 2015, as Instrument No. 201512160036356 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: FIRST COMMUNITY MORTGAGE INC.

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 85, REVISED PLAT FOR SOLOMON PLACE, UNIT 4, LOTS 84-91, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200503030069002 ( A REVISION OF PLAT OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200412170049508) IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION THEREOF.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SET-BACK LINES, AND OTHER CONDITIONS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BRANDON A. MILLER AND, HANNAH R. MILLER BY WARRANTY DEED DATED DECEMBER 9, 2015, AND RECORDED AS INSTRUMENT NO. 201512160036355 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 028GD012

Current Owner(s) of Property: BRANDON MILLER AND HANNAH MILLER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4114 Kingdom Ln, Knoxville, TN 37938, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000016-391

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE: TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 31st day of March, 2010, by Deed of Trust recorded in the Register’s Office at Knoxville, Tennessee, in Instrument #201004010062124, GEORGE MARCUS HALL, UNMARRIED conveyed to DAVID REYNOLDS, TRUSTEE, the herein described real estate, to secure the payment of the following indebtedness: one note of even date executed by GEORGE MARCUS HALL payable to PEOPLES BANK OF THE SOUTH, in the original amount of $80,000.00 and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtednesses and other provisions of the Trust Deeds have been violated, and Peoples Bank of the South the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust. In accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand in front of the Courthouse door in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 o’clock a.m., on the 3rd day of April, 2017, said property to be sold in bar of the right and equity of redemption and all other rights and exemptions, and subject to the following conditions: unpaid property taxes and other prior encumbrances of record.

Situated in District No. 8 of Knox County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stone in the old Nelson line in the road, a corner to J. C. McClain, and running thence with said Nelson line South 82 ¼ deg. E. 236 ft. to a stone at the North edge of said road; thence South 6 ½ deg. W. 370 ft. to a stone; thence N. 82 ¼ deg. W. 236 ft. to a stone in the west line of B.F. Ferguson; thence with said west line northwardly a direct course to the beginning, Containing two acres more or less and being the same real estate conveyed to Geo. K. Collins and wife, Mollie Collins by W. Ferguson et al, by deed dated February 23, 1923 and of record in the Register’s Office of Knox. County, Tennessee in Deed book 376, page 48 which real estate lies south of the Third Creek Pike about four and one half miles West of Knoxville and being part of the tract of ground conveyed by S.W. Ferguson, et al to W.D. Ferguson by deed dated January 1, 1874 of record in Book M, Vol. 3, page 524, all of record in the Register’s office Knox County, Tennessee.

The above description was taken from the prior deed of record with no new boundary line survey having been completed at the time of this conveyance.

Being the same property conveyed to Clarence Shields Wyrick and wife, Arietta Tennessee Wyrick, by deed dated 08/26/35 and filed of record in book 566, page 266 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. Clarence Shields Wyrick died on January 8, 1990, thereby leaving Arietta Mays Wyrick as his surviving Tenant by the Entirety. Also see affidavit of death and heir ship of record as Instrument No. 201004010062122 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is made subject to all applicable restrictions, easements and building setback lines of record in said register’s Office.

For further reference see Warranty deed recorded on April 1, 2010 as Instrument No. 201004010062123 in the Register of Deeds for Knox County, Tennessee.

The commonly known street address for the subject property is believed to be: 5604 Matlock Drive, Knoxville, Tn.

To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, information and belief, there are no tax lien claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. §§ 35-5-104 and 67-1-1433 (b)(1) and 26 U.S.C. § 7425.

To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, persons who have interests in the subject property, other than the borrower and who are entitle to notice are: 1. Juan Tomas Domingo, Maria Francisco de Francisco and Domingo Tomas Domingo, 5604 Matlock Drive, Knoxville, Tn. 2. United States of America, c/o Anne-Marie Svolto, Assistant United States Attorneys, 800 Market Street, Suite 211, Knoxville, Tenn. 37902.

Pursuant to the above described Deeds of Trust, the Trustee may sell the property by lots or as a whole, whichever generates the highest overall bid. The proceeds from the sale of the above-described property shall be applied in accordance with the provisions of the above-described Deed of Trust. Should the highest and best bidder fail to comply with the terms of the sale, then the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the second highest bid, or the next highest bid, which the buyer is able to comply. The Trustee shall also have the right to adjourn the sale to another date certain without further publication but upon announcement before or during the sale.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

This the 1st day of March, 2017.

/s/ David Reynolds

DAVID REYNOLDS, TRUSTEE

Notice of Settlement

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY , TENNESSEE

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE:

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM C. SHELL

DECEASED

DOcKET # 77425-3

NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, PAYMENT OF ATTORNEY FEES, AND PAYMENT OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY

TO: JESSE NOAH SHELL

405 E. CENTRAL STREET

DEQUINCY, LA 70633

In this cause, it appearing that an accounting/settlement has been filed by the Personal Representative, which is sworn to, and it further appearing that the following beneficiary and unfound heir is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee and whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, to wit: JESSE NOAH SHELL, pursuant to T.C.A. 30-2-603 this notice is published to advise the above beneficiaries and all interested parties that the Clerk and Master will take the account of the Personal Representative and direct payment of unclaimed property on the 13th day of April, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. in the Probate Courtroom, Room 352 City-County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37902. The settlement may be continued from time to time as provided by T.C.A. 30-2-605

This 6th day of February, 2017.

Douglas Edward Shell

Personal Representative

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 17, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BETTY LUALLEN AND DONALD LUALLEN, to FRANK ALVSTAD, Trustee, on January 25, 2012, as Instrument No. 201202090043702 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The land described herein is situated in the State of Tennessee, County of Knox, and is described as follows:

Situated in District No. five (5) of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 50th ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being all of Lots 39 and 40 in White Oak Heights Addition, as shown on the map of the same of record in Map Book 8, page 86, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said lots lying adjacent, forming one boundary, having a combined frontage of 100 feet on the Northeast side of Hollywood Drive and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at an iron pin in the Northeast line of Hollywood Drive distant in a Northwesterly direction 879 feet from the point of intersection of Hollywood Drive with Sutherland Avenue, marking common corner of Lots 40 and 41; Thence with Hollywood Drive, North 13 deg. 45 min West 100 feet to an iron pin, common corner of Lots 38 and 39; Thence North 77 deg. 31 min. East with the dividing line between Lots 38 and 39, 234 feet to an iron pin in the Southwest line between Lots 38 and 39, 234 feet to an iron pin in the Southwest line of an alley; Thence with said alley, South 18 deg. 49 min. East 98 feet to an iron pin, common corner of lots 40 and 41; Thence South 77 deg. West with the dividing line between lots 40 and 41 and with a fence line 242.7 feet to the point of beginning, as shown by survey of G.T. Trotter, Jr., surveyor, dated September 9, 1970.

This conveyance is made subject to applicable easements, restrictions and building setback lines.

Being the same property conveyed to Donald R. Luallen, Sr. and Betty D. Luallen by deed from Bettie A. Styles dated January 8, 2008 and recorded as instrument no. 200801090052197, Register`s Office, Knox County, State of Tennessee.

Parcel Number(s): 107FF-018

Tax ID: 107FF-018

Current Owner(s) of Property: BETTY LUALLEN AND DONALD LUALLEN

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 704 Hollywood Road, Knoxville, TN 37919, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CITY OF KNOXVILLE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000047-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Margaret Davidson executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Flagstar Bank, FSB, Lender and First Priority Title Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 23, 2008 and recorded on June 25, 2008 in Instrument No. 200806250096661, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 11, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Two (2) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 16th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 16, CLAIBORNE PLACE ADDITION, as shown by map of same of record in Map Book 6, page 79, Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to Margaret Davidson, Unmarried, by Deed dated June 23, 2008, from David W. Rudder, Unmarried, recorded as Instrument No. 200806250096660, Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORDS IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID Number: 069MJ 018

Address/Description: 1539 Claiborne Place, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Margaret Davidson.

Other Interested Party(ies): Knoxville Utilities Board and Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-01167 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, on the 28th day of August 28, 2009, Mountain View Development, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, conveyed the hereinafter described real property and improvements thereon to Joseph G. Coker, Trustee, by Deed of Trust of record at Instrument No. 200908310016460, in the Knox County Register’s Office, to secure certain debts and obligations as are described in said Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, the above referenced Deed of Trust was modified by a Modification to Deed of Trust dated September 1, 2013, of record at Instrument No. 201311220032871 in said Register’s Office.

WHEREAS, Stephen R. Wise was appointed and designated to serve as Substitute Trustee under said Deed of Trust by instrument dated March 1, 2017; and

WHEREAS, an event of default has occurred, and the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust, First Volunteer Bank, being the owner and holder of the debts secured by and described in the Deed of Trust, has declared all debts and obligations secured thereby to be immediately due and payable; and

WHEREAS, the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust has directed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real estate.

NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I will on the 10th day of April, 2017, at 10:30 o’clock a.m., at the main entrance to the City/County Building for Knox County, Tennessee nearest the main assembly room, Main Avenue, in Knoxville, Tennessee offer for sale and sell at public outcry to the last, highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, or on such terms as may be announced at the sale, the following described real estate and all improvements thereon:

SITUATED in District Two (2) Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 15th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

TRACT ONE: BEING all of Lots 9 and 10 and the western 15 feet of Lot 11, Block Z, in what is known and designated as Knoxville Real Estate Company’s Cold Springs Addition to Knoxville, as shown by map of said addition of record in Map Book 3, pages 106-107, in the Knox County Register’s Office, and said lots and portion of lot lie adjacent, forming one boundary, situated, lying and being in the norther side of Magnolia Avenue, having a combined frontage of 115 feet therein, and running back in a northerly direction between parallel lines 175 feet to the southern line of an alley, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point which point in the northern line of Magnolia Avenue distant in an easterly direction 250 feet from the point of intersection of the northern line of Magnolia Avenue with the eastern line of Cherry Street, said point of BEGINNING being the southeast corner of Lot 8, Block Z in said Addition; thence running in a northerly direction along the dividing line between Lots 8 and 9, Block Z, in said Addition, and on a line parallel with the eastern line of Cherry Street, 175 feet to a point in the southern line of an alley; thence in an easterly direction along the southern line of said alley and on a line parallel with the northern line of Magnolia Avenue, 115 feet to a point; thence in a southerly direction on a line parallel with the first line herein, 175 feet to a point in the northern line of Magnolia Avenue, thence in a westerly direction along the northern line of Magnolia Avenue, 115 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

TRACT TWO: BEING all of Lots 25 and 26 in Block Z of Cold Springs Addition to Knoxville, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stake in the south line of East Fifth Avenue, 300 feet westerly from the intersection of the south line of East Fifth Avenue with the west line of Harrison Street, thence in a southerly direction 145 feet to a stake in the north line of an alley; thence westwardly along said north line of said alley, 100 feet to a stake; thence in a northerly direction 145 feet to a stake in the south line of East Fifth Avenue; thence in an easterly direction along the south line of East Fifth Avenue, 100 feet to a stake in the south line of East Fifth Avenue, the point of BEGINNING.

TRACT THREE: BEGINNING in the northern line of Magnolia Avenue 200 feet from the northeast corner of Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street; thence continuing with the north line of Magnolia Avenue, eastwardly 50 feet; thence northwardly and parallel to Cherry Street, 175 feet to the south line of an alley; thence continuing with the south line of said alley and parallel to Magnolia Avenue, westwardly 50 feet; thence southwardly and parallel to Cherry Street to the north line of Magnolia Avenue, the place of BEGINNING, and being Lot 8 in Block Z, of Cold Springs Addition to Knoxville, Tennessee, of record in Map Book 3, page 107, in the Knox County Register’s Office.

BEING the same property conveyed to Mountain View Development, LLC, by Warranty Deed from Vernon T. Hamilton, Eugene a. Branch and John r. Simmons, Trustees of Masters Lodge 244 Fee and Accepted Masons a/k/a Masonic Lodge #244, dated June 27, 2002, and recorded as Instrument No. 200207010000186, in the Knox County Register’s Office.

Property Addresses: 2651 E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914-5340

2620 E. Fifth Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914

2633 E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914

Tax Map #: 082KA016, 082KA006, 082KA017)

Provided, however, in the event of any inconsistency between the description and the addresses or tax map numbers, the property description shall control.

The sale shall be subject to: (i) all matters shown on any recorded plat; (ii) any unpaid taxes; (iii) any restrictive covenants; (iv) applicable easements or set back lines; (v) any prior or superior liens or encumbrances; and, (vi) any other priorities as may appear in the public records or as may be disclosed by an accurate survey of the property. The sale shall be made in bar of all rights or equities of redemption, homestead and dower, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust. Title is believed to be good, but the undersigned shall convey only as Substitute Trustee, without covenants or warranty of title.

Known interested parties: City of Knoxville, First National Bank

The right is reserved to: (i) adjourn the date or time of the sale to another date or time certain without further publication, upon announcement of the same at the time and place for the sale set forth above; (ii) extend the time that the successful bidder has to make settlement; (iii) keep bidding open for any length of time; (iv) reject all bids; and, (v) accept the second highest bid or the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, should the highest bidder fail to comply with the term of the sale. The sale may be rescinded at any time.

This the 10th day of March, 2017.

Stephen R. Wise, Substitute Trustee

Wise & Reeves, P.C.

625 S. Gay Street, Suite 160

Knoxville, TN 37902

(865)544-1199

Publication Dates: March 20, 2017, March 27, 2017, April 3, 2017.

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 30, 2008, executed by BETTY LOU ABBOTT , GARY L LONG, MARY L LONG, conveying certain real property therein described to B DARNELL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 3, 2008, at Instrument Number 200810030023401;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATE IN THE 5TH (FORMERLY 8TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, . TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 23RD WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 294, BLOCK 47, WEST LONSDALE ADDITION, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 106, IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE EAST SIDE OF DAYTON STREET, SAID IRON IN BEING 50 FEET FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST LINE OF DAYTON STREET WITH THE NORTH LINE OF MYOSOTIS STREET, SAID IRON PIN MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED;.THENCE LEAVING DAYTON STREET AND ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 595 AND 594, 144 FEET TO AN ALLEY; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID ALLEY, 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 594 AND 593, 144 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST LINE OF DAYTON STREET; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION WITH DAYTON STREET, 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. (TAX ID: 093LE-003)

Parcel ID: 093LE003

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2204 DAYTON ST, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BETTY LOU ABBOTT , GARY L LONG, MARY L LONG

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO SYNCHRONY BANK/DILLARD`S CO FKSCThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113007 03/13/2017, 03/20/2017, 03/27/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 13, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBRA W JOHNSON, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on June 15, 2005, as Instrument No. 200506270104610 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 1, 2005 PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-WHQ4

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATE IN THE FIFTH (5TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 39TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING A PART OF THE GEORGE W. CALLAHAN FARMS, LYING ON THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF BLACK OAK DRIVE AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE EASTERN EDGE OF BLACK OAK DRIVE, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED 171.7 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF BLACK OAK DRIVE AND THIRD AVENUE; THENCE SOUTH 40 DEG. 46 MIN. EAST, 291.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE

SOUTH 44 DEG. 30 MIN. WEST, 150.4 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 40 DEG. 33 MIN., WEST 280.3 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE NORTH 40 DEG. 24 MIN. EAST, 150.6 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.98 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY BY ACUFF & COLLINGNON, ASSOCIATES, REGISTERED SURVEYORS, DATED AUGUST 11, 1979.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEBRA W. JOHNSON, BY QUIT CLAIM DEED FROM BOBBY R. JOHNSON, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2001, AND OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200102280056437, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS, PERMISSIVE USE AGREEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS` OFFICE. ALSO CONVEYED ARE ALL RIGHTS IN AND TO ANY AND ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS AND PERMISSIVE USE AGREEMENTS OF RECORD AT THE REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THE ABOVE LEGAL DESCRIPTION WAS TAKEN FROM THE PRIOR DEED OF RECORD, NO NEW BOUNDARY SURVEY WAS PERFORMED.

Tax ID: 068K A 023

Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBRA W JOHNSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 408 BLACK OAK DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS**

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002891-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Marilyn S. Melhorn and Kevin Stuart Cook Haney executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Finance of America Mortgage LLC d/b/a Erates Mortgage, Lender and John Rockford, Esq., Trustee(s), which was dated January 6, 2016 and recorded on January 13, 2016 in Instrument No. 201601130041140, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 5, BLOCK F, COUNTRY MANOR SUBDIVISION, UNIT 4, AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET K, SLIDE 98-C, (MAP BOOK 92-S, PAGE 23), IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION; AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF STANLEY E. HINDS, SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 21, 1994.

Parcel ID Number: 142JJ005

Address/Description: 324 Axton Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934.

Current Owner(s): Kevin Cook Haney as Trustee of Kevin Cook Haney.

Other Interested Party(ies): SunTrust Bank.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02153 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Sherry L. Waggoner executed a Deed of Trust to National City Mortgage Co., Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated October 25, 2004 and recorded on November 3, 2004 in Instrument No. 200411030037613, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 2, Block K, CRESTWOOD HILLS SUBDIVISION, UNIT FOUR, as shown by map of record in Map Book 42-S, Page 6, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said property being bounded and described as shown on map of aforesaid addition, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description, and according to the survey of Batson and Himes, Engineers, Knoxville, Tennessee dated 14 March 1966 and-revised July 7, 1966.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record. No boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

BEING THE SAME property conveyed to Sherry L. Waggoner by deed of Wilma Jean W. Lipscomb, dated December 7, 2001, and recorded in Instrument No. 200112070046089, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 119FE019

Address/Description: 708 Bridgewater Road, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): Sherry L. Waggoner.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02358 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Piper L Jolley and Brian Jolley executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Larry A. Weissman, Trustee(s), which was dated November 4, 2011 and recorded on November 14, 2011 in Instrument No. 201111140026621, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Fifth (5th) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, within the Ward of 45th the city of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 11, Block H, Hunting Hills West, Unit 6, a subdivision in Knox County, Tennessee, as shown by the map of the same of record in Plat Cabinet E, Slide 199A (formerly Map Book 63-S, Page 60) in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to Piper Jolley, married, from The Estate of Maurice J. Fox by Warranty Deed dated September 17, 2008, recorded September 24, 2008, at Instrument No. 200809240021019 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to all applicable easements, restrictions, building set-back lines and conditions of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

DESIGNATED as Map & Parcel 092P-G-009.00

Parcel ID Number: 092PG009

Address/Description: 2332 Round Tree Road, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): Piper Jolley.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-00491 FC01

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: AJAY KUMAR KOONURU

IN RE: EKTA JAYANTIBHAI PATEL v. AJAY KUMAR KOONURU

193055-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, it is ordered that said defendant, AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Bhavya Chaudhary, an Attorney whose address is, 700 Holcomb Bridge Rd Norcross, GA 30071, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 8th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RAMON BENITO SIERRA;

IN RE: REGINA Y. SIERRA v. RAMON BENITO SIERRA

193266-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RAMON BENITO SIERRA a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RAMON BENITO SIERRA it is ordered that said defendant RAMON BENITO SIERRA file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jerry R. Givens, an Attorneys whose address is, 4706 Papermill Drive Knoxville, TN 37909, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 8th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ELIAS DEDAS;

IN RE: JONAH GABRIEL KIRKLAND, BELLA JOY GENE KIRKLAND AND JAZMYN MARISSA KIRKLAND

192663-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant ELIAS DEDAS a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ELIAS DEDAS it is ordered that said defendant ELIAS DEDAS file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Virginia Couch, an Attorneys whose address is, 11907 Kingston Pike Ste. 201 Knoxville, TN 37934 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 3rd day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV;

IN RE: U.S. BANK TRUST NA v. UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III

193206-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV it is ordered that said defendants UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with MARIA YODER, an Attorneys whose address is, 1521 Merrill Drive, Suite D-220 Little Rock, AR 72211 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of February, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JUSTIN BEASON;

IN RE: VICKI PARROTT v. JUSTIN BEASON

192825-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant JUSTIN BEASON a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JUSTIN BEASON it is ordered that said defendant JUSTIN BEASON file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Henry Daniel Forrester, III, an Attorneys whose address is, 711 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Knoxville, TN 37929 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 24th day of February, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

DOROTHY J. BAILEY

Docket number 78633-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 23RD DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of DOROTHY J. BAILEY who died FEBRUARY 1ST, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of DOROTHY J. BAILEY

DAVID A. CASE; EXECUTOR

1912 TREEMONT DR. KNOXVILLE TN 37912

DAVID B. HAMILTON; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

1810 MERCHANTS DR. STE. 1, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BILLIE JEAN DEAN BINGHAM

Docket number 78559-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BILLIE JEAN DEAN BINGHAM who died DECEMBER 26TH, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of BILLIE JEAN DEAN BINGHAM

DAVID MARCUS BINGHAM; CO-EXECUTOR

8836 MALLOW DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

GLENNA BETH LIGHT; CO-EXECUTOR

1536 FOX MEADOW CIRCLE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

HENRY DIXON CUNNINGHAM

Docket number 78654-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of HENRY DIXON CUNNINGHAM who died JANUARY 29TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of HENRY DIXON CUNNINGHAM

DAVID L. BLACK; EXECUTOR

8421 GRANE LEFE ST. KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

MITAL D. PATEL; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 26072 KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BOBBY HAROLD FEESE

Docket number 78611-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BOBBY HAROLD FEESE who died JANUARY 14TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of BOBBY HAROLD FEESE

PHILLI RICHARD FEESE; EXECUTOR

P.O. BOX 54 EDMONTON, KY 42129

MICHAEL L. DEBUSK; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, STE 101, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

KIMETHA DANETTE FLEENOR

Docket number 78640-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of KIMETHA DANETTE FLEENOR who died JANUARY 11TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of KIMETHA DANETTE FLEENOR

WILLIAM KEE; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

636 MIZE CIRCLE, SEYMOUR, TN 37865

TANYA KEE; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

636 MIZE CIRCLE, SEYMOUR, TN 37865

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

GENEVA JO HAMMOND

Docket number 78678-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of GENEVA JO HAMMOND who died JANUARY 23RD, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of GENEVA JO HAMMOND

DONNA C RANDOLPH; EXECUTRIX

3800 SHIELINGWORTH CT. KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ROBERT FRANCIS KNIGHT

Docket number 78681-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ROBERT FRANCIS KNIGHT who died JANUARY 29TH, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of ROBERT FRANCIS KNIGHT

BARBARA KNIGHT MAJOR; EXECUTRIX

4821 PALMSTONE LANE. KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BETTY JO KRON

Docket number 78685-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 8TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BETTY JO KRON who died DECEMBER 28TH, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of BETTY JO KRON

MICHAEL RAY KRON; CO-EXECUTOR

922 TWO NOTCH DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

DONNA MARIE CUNNINGHAM; CO-EXECUTOR

511 WATAUGA AVE. KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

MICHAEL L. DEBUSK; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, STE 101, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

BEN D. VANWINKLE

Docket number 78241-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 2ND DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BEN D. VANWINKLE who died NOVEMBER 10TH, 2015, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of BEN D. VANWINKLE

DARRELL VANWINKLE; ADMINISTRATOR

2809 WOODSON DR., KNOXVILLE TN 37920

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

ROBERT BEAL WHITAKER

Docket number 78670-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 3RD DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of ROBERT BEAL WHITAKER who died JANUARY 3RD, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of ROBERT BEAL WHITAKER

ROBERT ALAN WHITAKER; CO-EXECUTOR

854 MEADOWFIELD DR. KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

MICHAEL WHITAKER; CO-EXECUTOR

823 ZOLA LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

GENEVIEVE WOOLSEY

Docket number 78675-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of GENEVIEVE WOOLSEY who died MARCH 16TH, 2015, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3/13/2017

Estate of GENEVIEVE WOOLSEY

GUY TAYLOR; EXECUTOR

2458 KENNINGTON RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

RUFUS W. BEAMER, JR.; ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

707 MARKET ST. KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

PUBLISH: 3/13/2017 & 3/20/2017

Misc. Notices

LEGAL SECTION 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFQ 2524, Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act One-Stop Operator, due 4-20-17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Notice of Public Auction

The following storage units are in delinquent status, and the stored goods will be sold to satisfy the owner’s lien in accordance with state law. The sale is to take place promptly at 2:00 p.m. on March 27th, 2017 on www.storagetreasures.com.

Units to be sold:

A19 – Deborah Mcglothlan

B26 – Jeff Chadwick

B28 – Daniel Grunwell

B40 – James Rhodes

C07 – Amelia Manis

C08 – Wendy Gregg

C27 – Craig Mccarter

C31 – Belinda Hall

D21 – Anna Lindsey

Sale is subject to termination or postponement prior to sale date. All sales are final. Highest bidder must have sufficient means of transporting goods within 24 hours.