Legal and Public Notices for the week of March 27, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated July 25, 2014, executed by DUNCAN RANDOLPH SAUSSER MCKELLAR, MICKINZY WEVLEY, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B PITT, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded July 29, 2014, at Instrument Number 201407290005816;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE 6TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 90 OF THE COLONIES, UNIT 4, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 67-C (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 77-S, PAGE 60), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND ALL TERMS, CONDITIONS AND PROVISIONS, AS SHOWN ON THE RECORDED PLAT AND IN PLAT CABINET F, SLIDE 67-C (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 77-S, PAGE 60); AND BOOK 1812, PAGE 437, ALL IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.Parcel ID: 132LG-013PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 8600 OLDE COLONY TRL, APT 90, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): DUNCAN RANDOLPH SAUSSER MCKELLAR, MICKINZY WEVLEY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: THE COLONIES ASSOCIATION, INCORPORATEDThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113544 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

REVISED NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Default having been made by the Debtor in the terms, conditions and payments of a certain purchase-money indebtedness evidenced by a promissory note and secured by the lien of a Deed of Trust of record in Instrument No. 200807150003349 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, executed by Sandra L. Allen and Jessica A. Allen, to J. Nolan Sharbel, Trustee for Lillie M. Nichols and Brenda F. Nichols, the holder and owner of said purchase-money indebtedness, and further said noteholders did instruct and direct the undersigned Trustee to advertise and sell the property secured and conveyed by said Deed of Trust, all of said purchase-money indebtedness being accelerated by default of the Debtor in the payment of a part thereof, the none payment of taxes, and the failure to provide insurance on the real property, all at the option of the holder and owner of said purchase-money indebtedness, after notice to the Debtor and all interested parties as provided in the terms of said purchase-money deed of trust note, purchase-money deed of trust, and the Tennessee Code Annotated, and advertisement of the real property hereinafter-described on Monday, March 27, and April 3 and 10, 2017, in The Knoxville Focus, a weekly newspaper distributed in Knox County, Tennessee;

and this is to give notice that the undersigned Trustee will on Tuesday, the 18th day of April, 2017, commencing at 10:30 A.M. outside to the right of the front revolving door main entryway, being the northerly most entrance to the Knoxville/Knox County City-County Building at 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37901, and offer at public outcry, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described real property, to wit:

LOCATED AND BEING SITUATED in District No. Nine (9) of the County of Knox, State of Tennessee, and within the 26th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as follows, to wit:

Lot 7A, Revision of Lots 5, 6, & 7, Unit 1, SOUTH HAVEN ADDITION, as shown of record in Map Cabinet G, Slide 190-C (Map Book 47-L, Page 20), in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which specific reference is here made for a more particular description, and as shown by survey of Howard T. Dawson, RLS #1301, whose address is 124 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN, dated August 28, 1996 and bearing drawing No. 960854;

BEING THE SAME property described in the Knox County Register’s Instrument No. 200807150003348;

MUNICIPAL ADDRESS: 1919 Hansard Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920;

CLT No.: 26-109CF-028; and

free from the equity of redemption, the statutory right of redemption, homestead, and all elective and marital rights, said rights being expressly waived by the Debtors and Grantors in said deed of trust; subject, however, to the lien of any taxes and deed of trust; and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey title only in his capacity as Trustee.

Nolan Sharbel, Trustee /ss Nolan Sharbel, Trustee

9111 Cross Park Drive, Bldg. D, Suite 200

Knoxville, Tennessee 37923

(865)694-4111 / (FAX)312-6727

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on April 18, 2014, in Instrument 201404240060496, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, Chris e. Etters and wife Kimberly Etters, did convey in trust to Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of an indebtedness described therein; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness, the same being now past due and the entire amount thereof having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust, and the Trustee having been called upon to foreclose said Deed of Trust, in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real property in satisfaction thereof; and

WHEREAS, Heather A. Quinn-Bader was appointed successor trustee by Instrument of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, in accordance with the Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust, I will on April 17, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (local time), offer for sale and sell, inside the Main Street entrance to the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand paid, the following described real estate, located on 3212 Light Spring Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37917 (the address is believed to be correct but is not part of the legal description) (also shown as tax parcel 059NH-004, and described as:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 21, Corrected Plat, Laurel Place Subdivision, Unit 8, as shown on the map of same of record in Instrument 199906150204912, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Other interest parties: Jeff Kear dba Kip Property Management, LLC; Knox County Trustee, City of Knoxville Trustee

Said sale will be free from the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions, the same having been waived in the Deed of Trust. Said property will be sold subject to all unpaid real estate taxes and any and all other prior encumbrances, including but not limited to easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants, liens and mortgages. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication and in accordance with the law upon announcement of such adjournment on the day and at the time and place of sale set forth above.

Trustee reserves the right to extend the period within which the successful bidder is to make full settlement, to keep the bidding open for any length of time, to award the sale to the next highest bidder in the event the successful bidder defaults.

This notice shall be published on March 27, 2017, April 3, 2017, and April 10, 2017.

Heather A. Quinn-Bader, Successor Trustee

(865) 386-6580

105 Westview Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 4, 2009, executed by JESSIE MARIE WRIGHT AND TYLER MATTHEW WRIGHT, conveying certain real property therein described to KERRY WEBB, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded November 23, 2009, at Instrument Number 200911230036007;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SEVEN (7) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING ALL OF LOT 2 OF THE FINAL PLAT OF JAMES W. COATES RESUBDIVISION OF JAMES C. MCMAHAN, OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200610250035910, IN THE REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO ALL RESTRICTIONS, COVENANTS, RESERVATIONS, AND MINIMUM BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENTS AND INSTALLATION AND MAINTENANCE OF UTILITY AND DRAINAGE FACILITIES AS STATED ON RECORDED PLAT OF RECORD, IF APPLICABLE, AND ALL AMENDMENTS THERETO RECORDED, AND FURTHER TO ANY MATTER AND/OR CONDITION WHICH WOULD BE DISCLOSED BY A CURRENT AND ACCURATE SURVEY OR INSPECTION OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED. SUBJECT TO ALL NOTES, MATTERS, RESTRICTIONS, AGREEMENTS, COVENANTS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, RIGHT-OF-WAYS AND ALL OTHER CONDITIONS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 069I-C-017.02

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4406 COSTER ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JESSIE MARIE WRIGHT AND TYLER MATTHEW WRIGHT

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Knoxville Utilities BoardThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113925 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 27, 2006, executed by HAROLD MIRACLE AND KIMBERLY MIRACLE, conveying certain real property therein described to BROADWAY TITLE, INC. , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 30, 2006, at Instrument Number 200610300036730;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, in trust for registered holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-FF18 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHIN THE 43RD WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NUMBER EIGHTY ONE (81), OF THE NORTHWEST HILLS SUBDIVISION, PHASE II, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET N, SLIDE 195B, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND ON SURVEY OF JIM SULLIVAN, DATED MARCH 25, 1996, TO WHICH MAP AND SURVEY SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, CONDITIONS, PLAT OF RECORD, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR THE AFORESAID COUNTY.

Parcel ID: 093CK-049

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3132 KINGSMORE DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): HAROLD MIRACLE AND KIMBERLY MIRACLE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113993 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 12, 2014, executed by BRIDGETTE BYRD, conveying certain real property therein described to JOSEPH B PITT. JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 26, 2014, at Instrument Number 201402260049837;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX IN THE STATE OF TN SITUATED IN THE 6TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 62 IN HIDDEN BROOK SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET N, SLIDE 271B, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID LOT LYING ON THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF PEBBLE CREEK ROAD WITH THE NORTH LINE OF HANNAH BROOK ROAD, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF RECORD AFORESAID, AND AS SHOWN BY SURVEY OF DAVID BUNDREN, SURVEYOR, DATED SEPTEMBER 10, 1997.

Parcel ID: 057BB049

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 521 PEBBLE CREEK RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BRIDGETTE BYRD

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #114003 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Toni Marie Atchley executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southwest Funding, L.P., Lender and Alan Pritchard, Trustee(s), which was dated May 27, 2016 and recorded on May 27, 2016 in Instrument No. 201605270069210, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Banc Of California, National Association Dba Banc Home Loans, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 23, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the fifth (formerly Eight) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 50th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

First Tract:

Located about three (3) miles west of Knoxville, said lot herein conveyed is a part of Lot No. 92 in said addition, fronting forty-three (43) feet on Hunter Street and extending back one hundred thirty (130) feet to Lot No. 93. See Map Book 14, Page 106, in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

Also reserving off of the west side of said lot to a strip of land ten (10) feet by one hundred thirty (130) for a street, and the said party of the first party for the strip herein retained deeds to the said second parties ten (10) feet off the west side of Lot No. 91, making the property herein conveyed off the west side of Lot No. 91 and thirty-three (33) feet off of Lot No. 92 and the adjoining Lot No. 91; side of the property herein conveyed being forty-three (43) feet by one hundred thirty (130) feet.

Second Tract:

BEING the eastern portion of Lot No. 91 in B. H. Sprankle’s 2nd Addition to West Knoxville, said lot beginning on Hunter Avenue on line of Lot Nos. 90 and 91; thence along Hunter Avenue, forty (40) feet, more or less, to Mr. Slaughter’s Property; thence on his line one hundred twenty (120) feet to a ten (10) foot alley; thence on his line along said alley, thirty seven (37) feet more or less, to Lot No. 90; thence on a line of lot Nos. 90 and 91, one hundred twenty (120) feet to Hunter Avenue, the PLACE OF BEGINNING.

BEING the same property conveyed to Toni Marie Atchely by Special Warranty Deed from Joseph D. Smallman, dated as of May 27, 2016, filed for record as Instrument No. 201605270069209 in the Knox County Register of Deeds Online.

Parcel ID Number: 107FC-034

Address/Description: 4327 Van Dyke Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Current Owner(s): Toni Marie Atchley.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-00302 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mark L. Bohle executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Investors Group, Lender and Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee(s), which was dated July 25, 2003 and recorded on August 14, 2003 in Instrument No. 200308140019040, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, MTGLQ Investors, L.P., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 18, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land referred to in this certificate of title is described as follows:

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and being known and designated as all of Lot Number Nineteen (19) of the CRESTBROOK Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Map Book 73-S, Page 47 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee and on survey of Hinds Surveying Company Surveyor dated 12/22/86 bearing number 8612103 to which Map and Survey specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

SUBJECT to Restrictions of record in Deed Book 1747, Page 840 and Deed Book 1750, Page 550 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, TN and further subject to all applicable easements and building set back lines, as shown on map of record.

BEING the same property conveyed to Mark L. Bohle, unmarried from Judith Ann Greene, unmarried by Warranty Deed dated 1/13/87 and of record in Book 1905, Page 253 In the Register’s Office for Knox County, TN.

Tax/map/parcel ID number: 105LD-019

Property Address: 1237 Crest Brook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923

Parcel ID Number: 105LD-019

Address/Description: 1237 Crest Brook Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): Mark L. Bohle.

Other Interested Party(ies): Crest Brook Homeowner’s Association, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-04218 FC02

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Patricia M. Depew and Lance C. Depew executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for United Capital Mortgage, Lender and Independence Title and Escrow Services, Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated September 12, 2005 and recorded on September 20, 2005 in Instrument No. 200509200026147, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 18, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. 7 of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 18th Ward of the City of Knoxville, being part of Lot Number 17 and 18 and Block Number 2 of Edgewood Land and Improvement Companys Fifth Addition, as shown by map recorded in Map Book 8, page 59, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said portion of said lots lying adjacent, forming one boundary, having a combined frontage of 110 feet on the Southeast side of Hiawassee Avenue, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at the spike at the point of intersection of the southeast line of Hiwassee Avenue with the Northeast line of Kenyon Street; thence with Kenyon Street South 24 deg. 11 min. West 181.9 feet to an iron pin in the Northwest line of an alley, and marking the common corner dividing line between lots 16 and 17 ; thence north 13 deg. West with the dividing line between lots 16 and 17, 145 feet to an iron pin in the southeast line of Hiawassee Avenue; thence with Hiawassee Avenue, North 77 deg. East 110 feet to the point of beginning, as shown by survey of G.T. Trotter, Jr., Surveyor, dated October 21, 1971.

No new boundary line survey was performed at the time of this conveyance.

SUBJECT to restrictions, easements, setbacks, and other conditions recorded in Plat Cabinet A, Slide 266B and Map Book 8, Page 59, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Patricia M. Depew, unmarried, widow, and her grandson, Lance Depew, unmarried, by Quit Claim Deed, dated 9-12-2005, 2005 and recorded in Instrument No. 200509200026146, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. See also Warranty Deed to Eugene B. Depew (now deceased) and wife, Patricia M. Depew, dated 03/06/1997 and recorded on 03/07/1997 in Deed Book 2242; Page 638, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 081CB 023

Address/Description: 808 Hiawassee Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Patricia M. Depew and Lance Depew.

Other Interested Party(ies): City of Knoxville.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 16-19758 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 9, 2010, executed by ROBERTA E. HOUSTON, conveying certain real property therein described to THOMAS H. DICKENSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 18, 2010, at Instrument Number 201002180053581;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to ORNL Federal Credit Union who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING ALL OF LOT 8 OF GLENBROOK SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET M, SLIDE 143-D, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 2061, PAGE 35, REGISTER`S OFFICE KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SET BACK LINES, ALL EXISTING EASEMENTS, AND TO ALL CONDITIONS AS SHOWN ON THE RECORDED MAP.

Parcel ID: 067H-C-008.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3729 HOLGATE LN, POWELL, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ROBERTA E. HOUSTON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #114240 03/27/2017, 04/03/2017, 04/10/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 31, 2005, executed by AMY J JONES, TIM W NOWELL , conveying certain real property therein described to TOM WESTBROOK , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 1, 2005, in Deed Book 1, Page 5at Instrument Number 200502010060605; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) , KNOX COUNTY STATE OF TN, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK WB 2325, PAGE 334, ID#047GL-059, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT NO 59 IN THE SUBDIVISION OF STONE BRIDGE GARDENS SUBDIVISION, FILED IN MAP CABINET L AT SLIDE 399D. THE SURVEY OF STANLEY E HINDS SURVEYOR DATED 6-25-91.

Parcel ID: 047GL059

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 818 VALERIE LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMY J JONES, TIM W NOWELL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ANESTHESIA MEDICAL ALLIANCE OF TENNESSEE, GE CAPITAL RETAIL BANK , MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO HSBC BANK NEVADA N.A./ORCHARD BANK VISA PLATINUM, MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO WASHIGNTON MUTUAL BANK

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113141

03/13/2017, 03/20/2017, 03/27/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 20, 2005, executed by LISA TRENT, RICK TRENT, conveying certain real property therein described to LEGACY TITLE AGENCY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 8, 2005, at Instrument Number 200512080050262;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank N.A., as trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. 2006-FRE2 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-FRE2 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY LOCATED IN KNOX COUNTY: 2423 MINERAL SPRINGS AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE 37917:SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. TWO (2) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 16TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, NEAR WHITTLE SPRINGS, FRONTING 50 FEET ON THE NORTH SIDE OF WHITTLE ROAD AND RUNNING BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES, 150 FEET, AND BEING BOUNDED ON THE EAST BY A 25 FOOT PRIVATE ROAD, WHICH SEPARATES THIS PROPERTY FROM THE PROPERTY OF H.E. BARTLETT, BEING THE PORTION OF THE BARTLETT FARM, WHICH WAS PURCHASED BY H.E. BARTLETT FROM DAN CAWOOD AND BEING THE SAME LOT CONVEYED TO MARGARET MANN CARSON BY H.E. BARTLETT AND WIFE, APRIL 2ND, 1919, BY DEED OF RECORD IN BOOK 240, PAGE 257, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND EXISTING EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 069E-B-045

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2423 MINERAL SPRINGS AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LISA TRENT

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CHARLIE WOOD AND WIFE, KIMBERLY WOOD, DAWN WHITE, FRANKENMUTH INSURANCE ASO MONTY FAIRCHILD, PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC, SOUTHLAND DISTRIBUTORS OF KNOXVILLERICK TRENT. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113228 03/13/2017, 03/20/2017, 03/27/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mary Scates executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for America’s Wholesale Lender, Lender and Robert M. Wilson Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated November 20, 2006 and recorded on November 28, 2006 in Instrument No. 200611280044577, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, The Bank Of New York Mellon Fka The Bank Of New York, As Trustee For The Certificateholders Of The Cwalt, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2006-43cb, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-43cb, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 4, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. nine (9) of Knox County, Tennessee, Mw without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and according to the survey of Hinds Surveying Company, Stanley E. Hinds, Surveyor, dated June 6, 2002, bearing Job No. 0206027 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at an axle in the southeastern right of way of Berry Road, corner to property now or formerly owned by Walker (Deed Book 2002 Page 110) said axle being located in a northeasterly direction 59 feet, more or less, from the point of intersection of East End Road and the southeastern right of way of Berry Road; thence with the southeastern right of way of Berry Road, North 54 deg. 31 min. East, 59.00 feet to a new iron pin corner to property now or formerly owned by Love (Deed Book 1145, Page 191); thence with the line of Love, South 41 deg. 45 min. East, 113.94 feet to an iron pipe in the line of property now or formerly owned by Vars (Deed Book 1601, Page 614); thence with the line of Vars, South 57 deg. 39 min. West 55.00 feet to a new iron pin corner to Walker; thence with the line of Walker, North 44 deg. 00 min. West 111.48 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

The above description is from previous deed of record no boundary line survey having been done at the time of this conveyance.

This conveyance is made subject to all applicable restrictions, setback lines and existing easements of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING the same property conveyed to Mary Scates, unmarried by Warranty Deed from David Holmes and wife, Janice Holmes, dated 09/10/04 and recorded 9/14/04 in Instrument No. 200409140022932 in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

M/P # 122EB-019

ke

Commonly known as: 1610 Berry Road, Knoxville, TN 37920

Parcel ID Number: 122EB 019

Address/Description: 1610 Berry Road, Knoxville, TN 37920.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Mary Scates.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-01438 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, David W. Weekley and Peggy Weekley executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., As Nominee for FSGBank, N.A., Lender and Doug Daugherty, Trustee(s), which was dated April 17, 2007 and recorded on April 26, 2007 in Instrument No. 200704260087660, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 13, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and being known and designated as all of Lot 55 FOREST MILLS Subdivision, Unit 2 as shown by map of same of record m map Cabinet N, Slide 125C in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description

BEING the same property conveyed to David W. Weekley and wife Peggy Weekley from Jeffrey J. Hoffman and wife Anja O. Hoffman by Deed dated July 13,2000 and of record in Instrument No 200009060016696 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 116EB032

Address/Description: 12619 Daisywood Drive, Knoxville, TN 37932.

Current Owner(s): David W. Weekley and Peggy Weekley.

Other Interested Party(ies): Target National Bank/Target Visa; Internal Revenue Service; American Express Bank, FSB; Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC; Midland Funding, LLC as successor in interest to GE Money Bank/Lowes Consumer; Knox County, Tennessee; LVNV Funding LLC assignee of American Express, FSB; Teresa Powers; FIA Card Services, N.A.; Hines and Company, PC; and Tennessee Valley Orthopedics.

This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, DEPARTMENT OF THE U.S. TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in: Instrument No. 200905110072759, Serial Number 541877309. Notice of the sale has been given to the Internal Revenue Service in accordance with 26 U.S.C. 7425(b).

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02233 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 13, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBRA JEAN SLAGLE, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on November 14, 2005, as Instrument No. 200512130051657 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-R1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST LINE OF IDUMEA ROAD, DISTANCE 1,050 FEET, MORE OR LESS, IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE CENTER LINE OF HOGSKIN ROAD WITH IDUMEA ROAD AND DISTANCE SOUTH 4 DEGREES 38 MINUTES WEST, 22.6 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE C.W. SLAGLE PROPERTY; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT NORTH 55 DEGREES 22 MINUTES WEST, 219.9 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 9 DEGREES 50 MINUTES WEST, 151.1 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 45 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST, 233.7 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 41 DEGREES 20 MINUTES WEST, 160 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO C.W. SLAGLE, SOUTH 55 DEGREES 22 MINUTES EAST, 200 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST LINE OF IDUMEA ROAD, SOUTH 4 DEGREES 38 MINUTES WEST 22.6 FEET TO THE POINT OR PLAC OF BEGINNING, AS SHOWN BY THE SURVEY OF WAYNE L. SMITH & ASSOCIATES, ENGINEERS, DATED MARCH 1, 1961.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEBRA JEAN SLAGLE, OBTAINED TITLE TO BY DEED DATED THE 26TH DAY OF APRIL 1990, EXECUTED BY FRANK E. SLAGLE AND EULA NELL SLAGLE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 2007, PAGE 0052, IN THE OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY CLERK.

Tax ID: 023-015

Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBRA JEAN SLAGLE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4707 Idumea Rd, Corryton, TN 37721, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000313-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Brandon W. Lusby executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Amerifirst Financial Corporation, Lender and Foothills Title Services, Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated June 2, 2014 and recorded on June 4, 2014 in Instrument No. 201406040068643, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, AmeriFirst Financial Corporation, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 4, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Eighth Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of any municipality and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING designated as Lot 5, HARBISON PLANTATION SUBDIVISION, Unit 3, as shown on the plat of same of record in Plat Cabinet P, Slide 368-C, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT to all applicable restrictions, easements, set-back lines, and other conditions shown of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE the same property conveyed to Brandon W. Lusby, unmarried, by Warranty Deed dated June 2, 2014, and recorded in Instrument Number 201406040068642, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 021HC005

Address/Description: 7472 Cotton Patch Drive, Corryton, TN 37721.

Current Owner(s): Brandon W. Lusby.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-02742 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 13, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BRANDON MILLER AND HANNAH MILLER, to Andrew C. Rambo, Trustee, on December 10, 2015, as Instrument No. 201512160036356 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: FIRST COMMUNITY MORTGAGE INC.

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 85, REVISED PLAT FOR SOLOMON PLACE, UNIT 4, LOTS 84-91, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200503030069002 ( A REVISION OF PLAT OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200412170049508) IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION THEREOF.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SET-BACK LINES, AND OTHER CONDITIONS SHOWN OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING AND INTENDING TO BE THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BRANDON A. MILLER AND, HANNAH R. MILLER BY WARRANTY DEED DATED DECEMBER 9, 2015, AND RECORDED AS INSTRUMENT NO. 201512160036355 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 028GD012

Current Owner(s) of Property: BRANDON MILLER AND HANNAH MILLER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4114 Kingdom Ln, Knoxville, TN 37938, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000016-391

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE: TRUSTEE’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE

WHEREAS, on the 31st day of March, 2010, by Deed of Trust recorded in the Register’s Office at Knoxville, Tennessee, in Instrument #201004010062124, GEORGE MARCUS HALL, UNMARRIED conveyed to DAVID REYNOLDS, TRUSTEE, the herein described real estate, to secure the payment of the following indebtedness: one note of even date executed by GEORGE MARCUS HALL payable to PEOPLES BANK OF THE SOUTH, in the original amount of $80,000.00 and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtednesses and other provisions of the Trust Deeds have been violated, and Peoples Bank of the South the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and the Trustee has been directed to foreclose the deed of trust. In accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand in front of the Courthouse door in Knoxville, Tennessee, at the hour of 11:00 o’clock a.m., on the 3rd day of April, 2017, said property to be sold in bar of the right and equity of redemption and all other rights and exemptions, and subject to the following conditions: unpaid property taxes and other prior encumbrances of record.

Situated in District No. 8 of Knox County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stone in the old Nelson line in the road, a corner to J. C. McClain, and running thence with said Nelson line South 82 ¼ deg. E. 236 ft. to a stone at the North edge of said road; thence South 6 ½ deg. W. 370 ft. to a stone; thence N. 82 ¼ deg. W. 236 ft. to a stone in the west line of B.F. Ferguson; thence with said west line northwardly a direct course to the beginning, Containing two acres more or less and being the same real estate conveyed to Geo. K. Collins and wife, Mollie Collins by W. Ferguson et al, by deed dated February 23, 1923 and of record in the Register’s Office of Knox. County, Tennessee in Deed book 376, page 48 which real estate lies south of the Third Creek Pike about four and one half miles West of Knoxville and being part of the tract of ground conveyed by S.W. Ferguson, et al to W.D. Ferguson by deed dated January 1, 1874 of record in Book M, Vol. 3, page 524, all of record in the Register’s office Knox County, Tennessee.

The above description was taken from the prior deed of record with no new boundary line survey having been completed at the time of this conveyance.

Being the same property conveyed to Clarence Shields Wyrick and wife, Arietta Tennessee Wyrick, by deed dated 08/26/35 and filed of record in book 566, page 266 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. Clarence Shields Wyrick died on January 8, 1990, thereby leaving Arietta Mays Wyrick as his surviving Tenant by the Entirety. Also see affidavit of death and heir ship of record as Instrument No. 201004010062122 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

This conveyance is made subject to all applicable restrictions, easements and building setback lines of record in said register’s Office.

For further reference see Warranty deed recorded on April 1, 2010 as Instrument No. 201004010062123 in the Register of Deeds for Knox County, Tennessee.

The commonly known street address for the subject property is believed to be: 5604 Matlock Drive, Knoxville, Tn.

To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, information and belief, there are no tax lien claimants upon the subject property which would require notice pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. §§ 35-5-104 and 67-1-1433 (b)(1) and 26 U.S.C. § 7425.

To the best of the Trustee’s knowledge, persons who have interests in the subject property, other than the borrower and who are entitle to notice are: 1. Juan Tomas Domingo, Maria Francisco de Francisco and Domingo Tomas Domingo, 5604 Matlock Drive, Knoxville, Tn. 2. United States of America, c/o Anne-Marie Svolto, Assistant United States Attorneys, 800 Market Street, Suite 211, Knoxville, Tenn. 37902.

Pursuant to the above described Deeds of Trust, the Trustee may sell the property by lots or as a whole, whichever generates the highest overall bid. The proceeds from the sale of the above-described property shall be applied in accordance with the provisions of the above-described Deed of Trust. Should the highest and best bidder fail to comply with the terms of the sale, then the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the second highest bid, or the next highest bid, which the buyer is able to comply. The Trustee shall also have the right to adjourn the sale to another date certain without further publication but upon announcement before or during the sale.

This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

This the 1st day of March, 2017.

/s/ David Reynolds

DAVID REYNOLDS, TRUSTEE

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 17, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BETTY LUALLEN AND DONALD LUALLEN, to FRANK ALVSTAD, Trustee, on January 25, 2012, as Instrument No. 201202090043702 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The land described herein is situated in the State of Tennessee, County of Knox, and is described as follows:

Situated in District No. five (5) of Knox County, Tennessee, within the 50th ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being all of Lots 39 and 40 in White Oak Heights Addition, as shown on the map of the same of record in Map Book 8, page 86, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said lots lying adjacent, forming one boundary, having a combined frontage of 100 feet on the Northeast side of Hollywood Drive and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at an iron pin in the Northeast line of Hollywood Drive distant in a Northwesterly direction 879 feet from the point of intersection of Hollywood Drive with Sutherland Avenue, marking common corner of Lots 40 and 41; Thence with Hollywood Drive, North 13 deg. 45 min West 100 feet to an iron pin, common corner of Lots 38 and 39; Thence North 77 deg. 31 min. East with the dividing line between Lots 38 and 39, 234 feet to an iron pin in the Southwest line between Lots 38 and 39, 234 feet to an iron pin in the Southwest line of an alley; Thence with said alley, South 18 deg. 49 min. East 98 feet to an iron pin, common corner of lots 40 and 41; Thence South 77 deg. West with the dividing line between lots 40 and 41 and with a fence line 242.7 feet to the point of beginning, as shown by survey of G.T. Trotter, Jr., surveyor, dated September 9, 1970.

This conveyance is made subject to applicable easements, restrictions and building setback lines.

Being the same property conveyed to Donald R. Luallen, Sr. and Betty D. Luallen by deed from Bettie A. Styles dated January 8, 2008 and recorded as instrument no. 200801090052197, Register`s Office, Knox County, State of Tennessee.

Parcel Number(s): 107FF-018

Tax ID: 107FF-018

Current Owner(s) of Property: BETTY LUALLEN AND DONALD LUALLEN

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 704 Hollywood Road, Knoxville, TN 37919, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CITY OF KNOXVILLE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000047-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Margaret Davidson executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Flagstar Bank, FSB, Lender and First Priority Title Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 23, 2008 and recorded on June 25, 2008 in Instrument No. 200806250096661, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 11, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Two (2) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 16th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 16, CLAIBORNE PLACE ADDITION, as shown by map of same of record in Map Book 6, page 79, Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to Margaret Davidson, Unmarried, by Deed dated June 23, 2008, from David W. Rudder, Unmarried, recorded as Instrument No. 200806250096660, Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORDS IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID Number: 069MJ 018

Address/Description: 1539 Claiborne Place, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Margaret Davidson.

Other Interested Party(ies): Knoxville Utilities Board and Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

6 Cadillac Drive, Suite 140

Brentwood, TN 37027

PH: 615-550-7697 FX: 615-550-8484

File No.: 17-01167 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, on the 28th day of August 28, 2009, Mountain View Development, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, conveyed the hereinafter described real property and improvements thereon to Joseph G. Coker, Trustee, by Deed of Trust of record at Instrument No. 200908310016460, in the Knox County Register’s Office, to secure certain debts and obligations as are described in said Deed of Trust; and

WHEREAS, the above referenced Deed of Trust was modified by a Modification to Deed of Trust dated September 1, 2013, of record at Instrument No. 201311220032871 in said Register’s Office.

WHEREAS, Stephen R. Wise was appointed and designated to serve as Substitute Trustee under said Deed of Trust by instrument dated March 1, 2017; and

WHEREAS, an event of default has occurred, and the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust, First Volunteer Bank, being the owner and holder of the debts secured by and described in the Deed of Trust, has declared all debts and obligations secured thereby to be immediately due and payable; and

WHEREAS, the Beneficiary under the Deed of Trust has directed the undersigned Substitute Trustee to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real estate.

NOW, THEREFORE, by virtue of the authority vested in me by said Deed of Trust, I will on the 10th day of April, 2017, at 10:30 o’clock a.m., at the main entrance to the City/County Building for Knox County, Tennessee nearest the main assembly room, Main Avenue, in Knoxville, Tennessee offer for sale and sell at public outcry to the last, highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, or on such terms as may be announced at the sale, the following described real estate and all improvements thereon:

SITUATED in District Two (2) Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 15th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

TRACT ONE: BEING all of Lots 9 and 10 and the western 15 feet of Lot 11, Block Z, in what is known and designated as Knoxville Real Estate Company’s Cold Springs Addition to Knoxville, as shown by map of said addition of record in Map Book 3, pages 106-107, in the Knox County Register’s Office, and said lots and portion of lot lie adjacent, forming one boundary, situated, lying and being in the norther side of Magnolia Avenue, having a combined frontage of 115 feet therein, and running back in a northerly direction between parallel lines 175 feet to the southern line of an alley, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point which point in the northern line of Magnolia Avenue distant in an easterly direction 250 feet from the point of intersection of the northern line of Magnolia Avenue with the eastern line of Cherry Street, said point of BEGINNING being the southeast corner of Lot 8, Block Z in said Addition; thence running in a northerly direction along the dividing line between Lots 8 and 9, Block Z, in said Addition, and on a line parallel with the eastern line of Cherry Street, 175 feet to a point in the southern line of an alley; thence in an easterly direction along the southern line of said alley and on a line parallel with the northern line of Magnolia Avenue, 115 feet to a point; thence in a southerly direction on a line parallel with the first line herein, 175 feet to a point in the northern line of Magnolia Avenue, thence in a westerly direction along the northern line of Magnolia Avenue, 115 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

TRACT TWO: BEING all of Lots 25 and 26 in Block Z of Cold Springs Addition to Knoxville, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a stake in the south line of East Fifth Avenue, 300 feet westerly from the intersection of the south line of East Fifth Avenue with the west line of Harrison Street, thence in a southerly direction 145 feet to a stake in the north line of an alley; thence westwardly along said north line of said alley, 100 feet to a stake; thence in a northerly direction 145 feet to a stake in the south line of East Fifth Avenue; thence in an easterly direction along the south line of East Fifth Avenue, 100 feet to a stake in the south line of East Fifth Avenue, the point of BEGINNING.

TRACT THREE: BEGINNING in the northern line of Magnolia Avenue 200 feet from the northeast corner of Magnolia Avenue and Cherry Street; thence continuing with the north line of Magnolia Avenue, eastwardly 50 feet; thence northwardly and parallel to Cherry Street, 175 feet to the south line of an alley; thence continuing with the south line of said alley and parallel to Magnolia Avenue, westwardly 50 feet; thence southwardly and parallel to Cherry Street to the north line of Magnolia Avenue, the place of BEGINNING, and being Lot 8 in Block Z, of Cold Springs Addition to Knoxville, Tennessee, of record in Map Book 3, page 107, in the Knox County Register’s Office.

BEING the same property conveyed to Mountain View Development, LLC, by Warranty Deed from Vernon T. Hamilton, Eugene a. Branch and John r. Simmons, Trustees of Masters Lodge 244 Fee and Accepted Masons a/k/a Masonic Lodge #244, dated June 27, 2002, and recorded as Instrument No. 200207010000186, in the Knox County Register’s Office.

Property Addresses: 2651 E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914-5340

2620 E. Fifth Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914

2633 E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914

Tax Map #: 082KA016, 082KA006, 082KA017)

Provided, however, in the event of any inconsistency between the description and the addresses or tax map numbers, the property description shall control.

The sale shall be subject to: (i) all matters shown on any recorded plat; (ii) any unpaid taxes; (iii) any restrictive covenants; (iv) applicable easements or set back lines; (v) any prior or superior liens or encumbrances; and, (vi) any other priorities as may appear in the public records or as may be disclosed by an accurate survey of the property. The sale shall be made in bar of all rights or equities of redemption, homestead and dower, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust. Title is believed to be good, but the undersigned shall convey only as Substitute Trustee, without covenants or warranty of title.

Known interested parties: City of Knoxville, First National Bank

The right is reserved to: (i) adjourn the date or time of the sale to another date or time certain without further publication, upon announcement of the same at the time and place for the sale set forth above; (ii) extend the time that the successful bidder has to make settlement; (iii) keep bidding open for any length of time; (iv) reject all bids; and, (v) accept the second highest bid or the next highest bid with which the bidder is able to comply, should the highest bidder fail to comply with the term of the sale. The sale may be rescinded at any time.

This the 10th day of March, 2017.

Stephen R. Wise, Substitute Trustee

Wise & Reeves, P.C.

625 S. Gay Street, Suite 160

Knoxville, TN 37902

(865)544-1199

Publication Dates: March 20, 2017, March 27, 2017, April 3, 2017.

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 30, 2008, executed by BETTY LOU ABBOTT , GARY L LONG, MARY L LONG, conveying certain real property therein described to B DARNELL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 3, 2008, at Instrument Number 200810030023401;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC a Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on April 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATE IN THE 5TH (FORMERLY 8TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, . TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 23RD WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 294, BLOCK 47, WEST LONSDALE ADDITION, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 106, IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE EAST SIDE OF DAYTON STREET, SAID IRON IN BEING 50 FEET FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST LINE OF DAYTON STREET WITH THE NORTH LINE OF MYOSOTIS STREET, SAID IRON PIN MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED;.THENCE LEAVING DAYTON STREET AND ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 595 AND 594, 144 FEET TO AN ALLEY; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID ALLEY, 50 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 594 AND 593, 144 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST LINE OF DAYTON STREET; THENCE IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION WITH DAYTON STREET, 50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. (TAX ID: 093LE-003)

Parcel ID: 093LE003

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2204 DAYTON ST, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BETTY LOU ABBOTT , GARY L LONG, MARY L LONG

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO SYNCHRONY BANK/DILLARD`S CO FKSCThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #113007 03/13/2017, 03/20/2017, 03/27/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 13, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DEBRA W JOHNSON, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on June 15, 2005, as Instrument No. 200506270104610 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 1, 2005 PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-WHQ4

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATE IN THE FIFTH (5TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 39TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING A PART OF THE GEORGE W. CALLAHAN FARMS, LYING ON THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF BLACK OAK DRIVE AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN ON THE EASTERN EDGE OF BLACK OAK DRIVE, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED 171.7 FEET FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF BLACK OAK DRIVE AND THIRD AVENUE; THENCE SOUTH 40 DEG. 46 MIN. EAST, 291.0 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE

SOUTH 44 DEG. 30 MIN. WEST, 150.4 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 40 DEG. 33 MIN., WEST 280.3 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE NORTH 40 DEG. 24 MIN. EAST, 150.6 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.98 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY BY ACUFF & COLLINGNON, ASSOCIATES, REGISTERED SURVEYORS, DATED AUGUST 11, 1979.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEBRA W. JOHNSON, BY QUIT CLAIM DEED FROM BOBBY R. JOHNSON, DATED FEBRUARY 26, 2001, AND OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200102280056437, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS, PERMISSIVE USE AGREEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS` OFFICE. ALSO CONVEYED ARE ALL RIGHTS IN AND TO ANY AND ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS AND PERMISSIVE USE AGREEMENTS OF RECORD AT THE REGISTER OF DEEDS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THE ABOVE LEGAL DESCRIPTION WAS TAKEN FROM THE PRIOR DEED OF RECORD, NO NEW BOUNDARY SURVEY WAS PERFORMED.

Tax ID: 068K A 023

Current Owner(s) of Property: DEBRA W JOHNSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 408 BLACK OAK DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS**

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002891-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

COURT NOTICES

Non-resident notice

TO: UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LARRY W. MIRACLE AND ESTATE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE

IN RE: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC v. UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE

191834-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LARRY W. MIRACLE AND ESTATE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LARRY W. MIRACLE AND ESTATE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, it is ordered that said defendants, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LARRY W. MIRACLE AND ESTATE OF LARRY W. MIRACLE, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Robert S. Coleman, an Attorney whose address is, 1405 North Pierce Suite 306 Little Rock, AR 72207, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 20th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RAMON BENITO SIERRA;

IN RE: REGINA Y. SIERRA v. RAMON BENITO SIERRA

193266-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RAMON BENITO SIERRA a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RAMON BENITO SIERRA it is ordered that said defendant RAMON BENITO SIERRA file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jerry R. Givens, an Attorneys whose address is, 4706 Papermill Drive Knoxville, TN 37909, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 8th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ELIAS DEDAS;

IN RE: JONAH GABRIEL KIRKLAND, BELLA JOY GENE KIRKLAND AND JAZMYN MARISSA KIRKLAND

192663-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant ELIAS DEDAS a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ELIAS DEDAS it is ordered that said defendant ELIAS DEDAS file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Virginia Couch, an Attorneys whose address is, 11907 Kingston Pike Ste. 201 Knoxville, TN 37934 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 3rd day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV;

IN RE: U.S. BANK TRUST NA v. UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III

193206-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV it is ordered that said defendants UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN J. KELLY, III AND JOHN J. KELLY, IV file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with MARIA YODER, an Attorneys whose address is, 1521 Merrill Drive, Suite D-220 Little Rock, AR 72211 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 27th day of February, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JUSTIN BEASON;

IN RE: VICKI PARROTT v. JUSTIN BEASON

192825-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant JUSTIN BEASON a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JUSTIN BEASON it is ordered that said defendant JUSTIN BEASON file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Henry Daniel Forrester, III, an Attorneys whose address is, 711 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Knoxville, TN 37929 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 24th day of February, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of CAROLYN S. GOUGH

Docket Number 78583-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters OF ADMINISTRATION C.T.A. in respect of the Estate of CAROLYN S. GOUGH who died NOV 22, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 16TH DAY OF MARCH 2017

Estate of CAROLYN S. GOUGH

TRACY A. GOUGH; ADMINISTRATRIX CTA

535 CUPOLA WAY,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

SARAH E. C. MALIA

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 12395,

KNOXVILLE, T N 37912

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: AJAY KUMAR KOONURU

IN RE: EKTA JAYANTIBHAI PATEL v. AJAY KUMAR KOONURU

193055-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, it is ordered that said defendant, AJAY KUMAR KOONURU, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Bhavya Chaudhary, an Attorney whose address is, 700 Holcomb Bridge Rd Norcross, GA 30071, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 8th day of March, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of

REBECCA ANN SANDBERG

Docket Number 75950-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of REBECCA ANN SANDBERG who died OCT 24, 2014, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 13TH DAY OF MARCH 2017

Estate of REBECCA ANN SANDBERG

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

JOHN T. SANDBERG; ADMINISTRATOR

2108 HOUSTANIA DR./

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of MARION GUENN THOMPSON

Docket Number 78679-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 17TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters OF ADMINISTRATION C.T.A. in respect of the Estate of MARION GUENN THOMPSON who died FEB 2, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 17TH DAY OF MARCH 2017

Estate of MARION GUENN THOMPSON

FREDERICK JACOB WAGGONER; CO-ADMINISTRATOR CTA

8732 PEDIGO ROAD

POWELL, TN 37849

LAURA LYNN WAGGONER; CO-ADMINISTRATOR CTA

8732 PEDIGO ROAD

POWELL, TN 37849

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of WILLIAM R. TURNER

Docket Number 78678-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH DAY OF MARCH, 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of WILLIAM R. TURNER who died FEB 18, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 10TH DAY OF MARCH 2017

Estate of WILLIAM R. TURNER

DEBORAH MERRIMAN; ADMINISTRATIX

8421 OLD ANDERSONVILLE PIKE,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of PHYLLIS SHERWOOD CAIN

Docket Number 78696-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH DAY OF MARCH , 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of PHYLLIS SHERWOOD CAIN who died JAN 25, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 10TH DAY OF MARCH 2017

Estate of PHYLLIS SHERWOOD CAIN

KIMBERLEY, N. WALKER; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

2118 TUSCANY GARDENS DR.,

POWELL, TN 37849

TIMOTHY S. CAIM; CO-ADMINISTRATOR

2040 GATEHOUSE LANE,

POWELL, TN 37849

Misc. Notices

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFP 2527, Centralized Banking Services for Knox County Schools, due 4/19/17;

RFP 2528, Employee Voluntary Benefits, due 4/24/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/purchasing. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Public Notice

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization – Draft Regional Mobility Plan, Knoxville Regional Air Quality Conformity Report, and Amended FY2017-2020 Transportation Improvement Program Available for Public Comment

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Executive Board, responsible for comprehensive transportation planning in the Knoxville Urban Area including Knox County and parts of Anderson, Blount, Loudon, Roane, and Sevier Counties, is required to update its long range transportation plan, Mobility Plan 2040, every four years.

The Mobility Plan 2040 and amended FY2017-2020 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) are linked in guiding transportation investments in our Region. The Mobility Plan 2040 lays out a vision of what the transportation system will look like in the future. It includes federally funded and regionally significant transportation projects that will be scheduled over the next 20+ years. Projects that will be funded, designed, and built over the next four years are identified in the TIP. The purpose of the TIP amendment is to ensure the TIP is consistent with the near-term Mobility Plan 2040 projects.

An Air Quality Conformity Determination report was prepared to demonstrate that the implementation of projects within both the Mobility Plan 2040 and FY2017-2020 TIP will conform with the requirements of the Clean Air Act. This ensures that federal funds will not be spent on projects that cause or contribute to any new violations of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS); increase the frequency or severity of NAAQS violations; or delay timely attainments of the NAAQS or any required interim milestone.

The TPO is offering several ways to review both plans and provide comment. The draft Mobility Plan 2040 can be viewed and downloaded at www.knoxmobility.org. Comments can be submitted to Amy Brooks via email at amy.brooks@knoxtrans.org or by phone at 865-215-4001. The draft amended TIP can be viewed and downloaded at www.knoxtrans.org/tip. Comments can be submitted to Elizabeth Watkins via email at elizabeth.watkins@knoxtrans.org or by phone at 865-215-3825. The draft Air Quality Conformity Report can be viewed and downloaded at www.knoxmobility.org. Comments can be submitted to Mike Conger via email at mike.conger@knoxtrans.org or by phone at 865-215-3813. These plans and report are available for public comment though April 26, 2017.

Copies of the draft plans are also available for review at the TPO office (400 Main St., Suite 403 Knoxville, TN). The draft plans will be discussed at the April 11, 2017 Technical Committee meeting at 9:00am in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building (400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN) and adopted at the April 26, 2017 Executive Board meeting at 9:00am also in the Small Assembly Room. The public is welcome at both meetings.

If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability, please contact the TPO at 865-215-2694 and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Technical Committee Meeting, April 11, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Technical Committee will meet on Tuesday, April 11th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City/County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. Visit www.knoxtrans.org/meeting for preliminary and final Agendas or contact the TPO if you would like a copy of the final Agenda. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.

Notice of Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on April 11, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Cedar Bluff Towing, Inc. 623 Simmons Road Knoxville, TN 37932, if total bill is not paid by date of sale.

1987 Che Capri 1G1BN51H1HX127492