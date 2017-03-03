Mardi Growl Parade to feature hundreds of costumed dogs

Young-Williams Animal Center will celebrate the 10th annual Mardi Growl Parade and Festival downtown on Saturday, March 4.

Be sure to bring Fido – he’s been looking forward to attending Knoxville’s biggest dog party, presented by the Old City Wine Bar. But motorists also should anticipate some street closures and temporary no-parking zones associated with the colorful parade involving hundreds of costumed pets and their people.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Willow Avenue in the Old City. There will be temporary closures and temporary no-parking zones along the route – from Willow to Central Street, Central to Jackson Avenue, Jackson to Gay Street, Gay Street to Clinch Avenue, and Clinch to Market Street.

The parade ends at Market Square, where the festival will continue until 2 p.m. with more than 60 participating vendors. Visit http://mardigrowl.org for additional information.

In addition to the closures for the parade, anticipate these Saturday closures for the event staging:

Willow Avenue between Central and Patton streets – 7 a.m.-noon;

Market Street between Union and Clinch avenues – 7 a.m.-3 p.m.;

Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay streets – 7 a.m.-3 p.m.;

Temporary no-parking zones on Market Street, Union Avenue and Willow Avenue, beginning at 5 a.m.; and

Temporary no-parking zones on Gay Street, Jackson Avenue and Central Street, beginning at 8 a.m.

Remember that downtown Knoxville has more than 5,500 free parking spaces on nights and weekends. Once you’ve parked, hop on the free trolley. The green line runs between Gay Street and the Old City.