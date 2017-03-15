Mayor Burchett to have lunch with state Sen. Mark Green

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is scheduled to have lunch at Vol Market #3, 3400 Western Ave., with Tennessee Senator Mark Green this Friday, March 17, from 11:30 until 1 p.m. The media, members of the public and other elected officials, including the Knox County Commission, are invited.

From Burchett’s Office: Mayor Burchett has hosted various elected officials from across the state for similar lunches. Sen. Green is currently a candidate for Governor and, according to various news reports today, is under consideration by President Trump as a potential nominee for Secretary of the Army.