NOTICE: Water testing company NOT operating on behalf of Knox County

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett’s office has been contacted by constituents who have apparently received a flyer concerning residential water testing. The flyer incorporates the state seal and tells recipients “your area has been selected to participate in a water quality testing for Knox County.”
There is no such contractor operating on behalf of Knox County. It’s not clear whether this is a misleading sales pitch or an attempted scam. Regardless, this is in no way affiliated with Knox County. Mayor Burchett has asked Sheriff Jones to look into the matter.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login