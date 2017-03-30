NOTICE: Water testing company NOT operating on behalf of Knox County

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett’s office has been contacted by constituents who have apparently received a flyer concerning residential water testing. The flyer incorporates the state seal and tells recipients “your area has been selected to participate in a water quality testing for Knox County.”

 

There is no such contractor operating on behalf of Knox County. It’s not clear whether this is a misleading sales pitch or an attempted scam. Regardless, this is in no way affiliated with Knox County. Mayor Burchett has asked Sheriff Jones to look into the matter.

