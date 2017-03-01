Pancake Fest 2017 this Friday

WHAT:      Pancake Fest 2017

WHEN:      Friday, March 3

                    7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:    O’Connor Senior Center, 611 Winona St. in Knoxville

COST:        $5

The O’Connor Senior Center presents the 2017 Pancake Fest, an annual fundraising event for the O’Connor Senior Center. For $5, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee, and milk. UT Medical Center’s Healthy Living Kitchen gluten-free pancakes will be available from 10 a.m. – 12 noon.

Celebrity pancake flippers, including local elected officials, community leaders, and media personalities, will be serving guests throughout the day. The $5 admission also includes entrance to other activities, including the Craft Fair, music by the O’Connor Band, the Circle of Friends, and a mini-concert by Sydni Stinnett, local Karns High School celebrity and recent Bijou Awards winner. The Phil Show – Newstalk 98.7 will broadcast live with Phil Williams on hand to take a turn at the griddles.

Pancakes “To-Go” will be ready at 7 a.m. and can be picked up on your way to work to share with employees or co-workers. Call 523-1135 to place an order.

Shuttle service will be provided to and from nearby Caswell Park and Regions Bank parking areas.

